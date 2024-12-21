10 Subtle Signs A Person Is Emotionally Impoverished In Their Relationship And Needs Love

Love is one of those things that almost every person on this planet is searching for. Some of us want it so badly that we get swept up in the initial stages of romance, blinded by feelings of lust, affection, and desire.

There's no better feeling in this world than finding a person who loves you just as much as you love them. But sometimes we idealize people rather than letting them just be themselves. And this is because we're searching for our own validation, rather than a genuine, loving bond.

Sometimes what we think is love is really just someone who is emotionally impoverished and desperate for love. We've come to rely on another person for our own satisfaction and self-worth. Listed below are ten signs that your relationship might not be as healthy for you as you think it is. You may be emotionally dependent.

Here are ten signs a person is emotionally impoverished in their relationship and needs love:

1. They feel extreme jealousy whenever their partner spends time with someone other than them

You hate seeing them spend time with their friends and coworkers, and yet they can never make any time for you, so you end up jealous, and more relationship issues happen.

2. They have completely removed themselves from other relationships that were important to them

Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

You used to be the fun couple in your friend group, and now no one sees you two out together. The phenomenon of a couple ceasing shared activities they once enjoyed without question is often interpreted as a sign of relationship decline or disengagement. An analysis published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction found this could indicate a lack of connection, growing emotional distance, or a shift in priorities within the partnership.

3. They have a constant worry that their partner is going to just up and leave them for someone else

You notice that you are possessive of him or her when there are other people around them.

4. They're always ready to bail on whatever plans they've made to spend time with their significant other

You're the person who ditches your friends for your partner. Frequently canceling plans with friends to spend time with your partner can be seen as a sign of prioritizing one relationship over another.

A study published by the University of California Press found this can lead to feelings of neglect or resentment from friends, especially if it becomes a recurring pattern. This behavior can also indicate a potential imbalance in your social life, highlighting the importance of maintaining healthy boundaries across relationships.

5. They're desperate for their partner's validation

You have to love yourself, not get it from someone else.

6. They care less about who their partner is on the inside than how well they maintain appearances in front of friends and family

All you care about is how people see you as a couple, compared to how you feel about you guys as a couple. Caring more about the idea of a relationship, rather than the specific qualities of a partner, can be linked to several factors, including a strong desire for social connection, insecurity, attachment issues, and a need for validation, often stemming from childhood experiences or societal pressures around romantic relationships.

A 2020 study published in Frontiers in Psychology found this can manifest as prioritizing the status of being in a relationship over genuine compatibility or deep connection with a partner. Comparing one's relationship status to others on social media or within social circles can amplify the desire to be in a relationship regardless of the quality of the connection.

7. They think they can transform your significant other into the partner you've always wanted

Vera Arsic / Pexels

One of the first lessons you need to know about relationships: you can't change someone.

8. They enjoy having a bit of control over their partner

Do you want an equal partnership or someone you can boss around? Marriage transformation specialist Nicola Beer acknowledged that "people can get used to being controlled and feel like it's the only way to get by in their relationship." Although control issues can be managed, sometimes this "issue of power and control in relationships is often hidden to the outsider."

9. They genuinely feel as though they would never be able to recover or move on in life if their partner left you

You can't imagine life without them, which results in you becoming 100x clingier.

10. A large portion of their self-worth is derived from their significant other's approval, affection, and attention

Make sure you can validate yourself without the need for a partner. People tend to base much of their self-esteem on how valued and accepted they feel by essential others, particularly romantic partners. When a partner expresses approval, it can boost self-esteem, while disapproval can negatively impact it.

Psychologist Mark Leary's sociometer theory suggests that self-esteem acts like a gauge of social acceptance, meaning that self-worth fluctuates based on how one perceives others' opinions of oneself.

