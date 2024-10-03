6 Little Signs Your Partner Loves You More Than You Think, According To Experts

A healthy relationship is a comfortable thing. We ease ourselves into each other's routines and habits seamlessly at times. Other times, there is turbulence and we readjust our behaviors. The consistency is in the everyday subtle ways we can find our partners loving us more than we could have known.

Here are signs your partner loves you more than you think, according to experts:

1. You receive unexpected acts of service

Brainslav Nenin via Shutterstock

When he brings me coffee every morning, I feel a deep love. Research published by the Public Library of Science One Journal supports how responding to a partner’s love language preferences boosts satisfaction

— Jennifer S Hargrave, Managing Partner, Hargrave Family Law

2. You can discover your wounded selves

Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

In looking away from our partner, we are forced to look within. We feel the pain of the trauma we all experience growing up in families that didn't adequately meet our needs, for example.

We recognize that we were hoping our partner would make us whole. We were looking for love in all the wrong places. But understanding that a relationship isn't going to heal you. Research published by the American Journal of Orthopsychiatry demonstrates why it's a good thing to uncover wounds of the past, which are signs you're truly in love.

— Jed Diamond, Psychotherapist, Clinical Social Worker

3. There is inspired spontaneity

Sergey Causelove via Shutterstock

When your partner presents you with a spontaneous gift that is so perfect, and so what you wanted, you know they "get" you and what you long for. The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology shows how this can be part of a spontaneous relationship maintenance process,

— Aline P. Zoldbrod, Ph.D., Psychologist, Award-Winning Author

4. You fight well together

SrdjanVrebac via Shutterstock

This means you know how to disagree with each other without causing irreparable damage to the other person, as outlined by the Journal of Family Psychology. In other words, you don't threaten to break up or walk out just to get your way. You don't use cruelty as a weapon to hurt the other person.

We all say things in anger at times that aren't pretty, and we regret them, but it needs to be a rare event and not a pattern of fighting. The Journal of Family Issues supports how being able to disagree and discuss differences with respect and openness is necessary for a happy relationship.

— Virginia Clark, Relationship Coach

5. You have the freedom to be yourself

Oneinchpunch va Shutterstock

When I was changing my circumstances, I asked my best friend, Laura, "Why is your relationship so successful?" I'll never forget her response.

She said one of the most important factors in her successful relationship was the fact she had the freedom to continue to be herself but with a partner. This is crucial to a successful relationship, according to a study from 2016. In her own words, "I feel like I have the best of both worlds."

— Lorna Poole, Dating Coach

6. You are open to each other

bbernard via Shutterstock

The more you trust one another and share things about yourself, the more love unfolds. When we meet, we put our best foot forward. As we get to know our potential partner, we share things we are less confident about. It takes time to share our fears, doubts, secrets, and dreams.

Each time you share deeper parts of yourself, you're testing the waters: "Can I trust this person with my unpleasant habits and things that have happened to me? Will they still want to be with me, faults and all?” The importance of trust is supported by research in Current Opinion in Psychology Journal.

They're doing the same thing with you. As you dare to share parts of yourself and they do the same, you get a little closer to loving one another.

— Barbara Lavi, Psychologist

The expression of love in relationships is as varied as the styles of relationships human beings can enter. Yet, when you look closely at common interactions between couples who are in love, we can see how their love permeates all aspects of the relationship. Through interactions negative and positive, the result is always support and love.