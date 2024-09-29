When I was a little girl, I swore to myself that I didn't want to settle with just anybody. I would rather be alone than live in a loveless relationship — forget that!

I wanted to experience true love, like what some lucky couples have, and I wanted it my way. I used to joke with others so that I could advise you on what not to do. I probably dated them all (the wrong guys) but I didn't settle. I waited and did the necessary work to have what I wanted: a fantastic boyfriend!

Here are 7 charming signs you've finally found the man you're going to spend forever with:

1. He gets you

When you're with the right guy, it feels like he can read your mind. He's sensitive to your needs, he knows exactly what to say and do. It feels like he just gets you.

2. He always steps up

No matter which dating phase you're in, he makes the effort to get to the next level. After three months, he claims you as his girlfriend. After the first date, he asks to see you again.

He's sensitive to your needs and surprises you with that thing you said you wanted months ago. He never fails to make the extra effort for you.

3. You feel loved

Those little things he does for you make you feel special. He tells you he loves you, not as a response to your demand but because he feels it and he wants to. He does loving things for you like fixing the car, cooking you a meal, or giving you a great big hug, as if he will never see you again, every night before you go to bed.

4. You can't imagine your life without him

That doesn't mean "I'll die without you" but rather "When I think of my future, you're always in it." He feels the same way, and you're not only sharing and enjoying the present moment but also your thoughts about your future together.

5. He gives you the freedom to be yourself

When I was changing my circumstances, I asked my best friend, Laura, "Why is your relationship so successful?" I'll never forget her response.

She said that one of the most important factors in her successful relationship was the fact that she had the freedom to continue to be herself, but with a partner. This is crucial to a successful relationship, according to a study from 2016. In her own words, "I feel like I have the best of both worlds."

6. He makes you feel important

You always feel like you are significant in his life. We all have other things that draw on our time and energy, but somehow, he manages to make you a priority, without either of you sacrificing those things you value outside the relationship.

7. The intimacy is great

As women, it's hard for us to sleep with a man unless we're attracted to them. We need to feel comfortable with him and ourselves.

We need to like our bodies, and be free to enjoy the experience. The right guy is as much about your needs as his own, and he understands that feeling loved equals hot intimacy and a satisfied woman. A great intimate life is vital to keeping a relationship happy, a study from 2023 confirms.

Never settle for second best, go after what you want, and don't give up till you see him. Great men are out there waiting for you, waiting to fall in love with the perfect woman. So don't think that having what you want is impossible, do what you need to do to get him.

Lorna Poole is an international coach and professional speaker. She empowers women to love beyond fear, pain, and regret to attract the partner they truly deserve.