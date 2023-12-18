16 Rare Signs You've Already Found Your Heartmate

Finding a heartmate is the number one priority for many people. I believe you have a lot of chances to do so. Your heartmate might not necessarily just be one person.

There's a reincarnation-based belief that I've always been fond of. That belief is that when you die, your soul shatters and breaks into pieces. Those pieces are randomly brought together with pieces of many other souls to form new souls and new people.

So when you meet someone that you so strongly click with or find that person who is so clearly your heartmate, you're finding pieces of your heart in them, and they're finding pieces of their heart in you.

Here are 16 signs you've found your heartmate:

1. You can easily connect without trying.

Maybe you met through a mutual friend. You might have run into each other at the park. Maybe you were making eyes at each other at the bar. Whatever the case, when you finally said hello, there was electricity. There was an intense connection made through conversation and body language.

For some couples, this feeling fades over time, but with your heartmate, it only grows more intense. Enjoy this, because it's not something everyone gets to have.

2. Your level of communication is unmatched.

Every long-lasting relationship's success can be attributed to the ability to communicate not just clearly but authentically. This communication is real, nothing is hidden and there's no lying. There's nothing to hide.

This leaves you open and vulnerable with your partner. It sometimes takes practice, but heartmates have this type of communication with one another.

Heartmates need to voice their needs and know that communication comes in many different forms. But good communication will lead to a higher connection.

3. You create your world together.

The strongest relationships with heartmates are the ones where they create together. Sure, it can be fun to lay in bed and watch movies. Hanging out is great. But if that's all you do, where are you headed?

Heartmates find the things they have in common, and even some things they don't, and jump in with both feet. They share the arts, and sciences, and create together. Sharing these passions pushes your passions for one another even further.

4. Things are kind of intense.

Everything about your relationship seems intense. What you do for fun, your ideas, your passions, your fights — everything has a certain fire behind it.

5. You feel like you've known each other forever.

A heartmate is a person defined as someone who shares a piece of your heart, so chances are, you've known them in a past life. So that extremely familiar feeling makes sense. You should know them. You have a part of each other in you both.

6. You just "get" each other.

It's not something I can especially easily describe here. But there's just something between you that clicks. You understand what they're thinking and feeling.

7. You love their imperfections.

If you feel like you constantly need to change your partner for the better, it's not exactly a good sign. With a heartmate, you'll find even their stranger quirks and imperfections endearing.

8. You can't picture life without them.

Once you've met your heartmate, you just can't see going on without them. It's impossible to picture what life would be like without them gracing your presence.

9. It feels like it's you two against the world.

No matter what might happen, you have each others' backs. You can ride out any storm together.

10. You have a telepathic bond.

Like ET and Elliot, you seem to know what they're feeling, know what they're about to say. You think about them and not long after, they shoot you a call or a text message.

11. You see it in their eyes.

You look in their eyes and see something so... familiar. They draw you in almost immediately. Experts on reincarnation don't think it's an accident. Pay close attention to the eyes of the people you meet.

12. You feel inspired by them.

At the end of the day, old souls are here to seek out people to inspire. They want to leave the world a better place. Join forces with them and you'll make waves in this life.

13. You can be totally and completely honest with them.

They don't lie to your face, especially over petty things. This will sometimes hurt, but they don't sugarcoat how they feel.

14. You can easily carry deep conversations with them.

They don't have time to talk about the Kardashians or neighborhood gossip. They want good, mentally stimulating conversations. Be ready for that!

15. You learn about life from each other.

They want to share what they've learned with the whole world.

16. You feel supported by them.

Heartmates want to see the best in themselves and their partners. Even if what they think you're doing is a little bit silly, they have your back. They will express opinions though.

