The 5 Different Types Of Soulmates Everyone Meets Once In Their Lifetime

A lot of people think soulmate is a term used to describe one person who's a perfect match for them, but the truth is you will have many soulmates in your life. And while not all of them are romantic, all of them have a significant influence on our lives in one way or another.

Some soulmates are only with you for a brief second, and others are with you for a lifetime, but you'll undoubtedly remember all of them as they all come into your life for a specific reason.

Here are the five different types of soulmates everyone meets once in their lifetime:

1. The Friendship Soulmate

This person is often your best friend in life. It's someone you met and instantly knew that the two of you would become lifelong friends because it already feels like you've been friends your entire life.

This is the person you can talk to for hours and who always has your back because they often understand you better than you do. This soulmate is here for the long haul, so be sure to nurture the relationship and never take it for granted.

Therapist Carmen Harra, Ph.D., said, "Soulmates often see their relationship as “us against the world.” They feel so linked to each other that they’re ready and willing to take on any feat of life, so long as they have their partner by their side. Soulmate relationships are founded on loyalty and unity above all else.

"This is someone you can’t imagine being without, a person you believe is worth sticking with and fighting for," Harra continued. "Even amid the toughest ordeals, your reassurance will come from knowing that you have your soulmate close by."

2. The Wrecking Ball Soulmate

This type of soulmate comes into your life with one purpose: to rock the boat. They come into your life when you need a change of perspective, challenging you to think about your life and your plans.

You'll know when this soulmate has entered your life because they come in like a hurricane of love and passion. One that you willingly get swept up in because you've never felt such a rush.

But just as the storm passes, leaving behind nothing but debris so does this soulmate. The only difference is you grow into a different person using the remnants of the relationship as a foundation.

3. The Lover / Affair Soulmate



These soulmates make their way into our lives to teach us something that will be valuable later on in life. They could be a first love, a hidden affair while with someone else, or just a passionate, friends-with-benefits type of situation, as suggested by research from the American Psychological Association.

These relationships slowly grow and build into something significant over time. And because you both taught each other so much, your bond will not dissipate anytime soon. These soulmates often stay friends for quite some time.

4. The Stranger Soulmate

The stranger soulmate is someone you typically meet randomly on a flight, on a bus ride, at a party, or just walking down the street. You'll immediately feel as though you recognize this person, even if you can't remember from where. If you're the type to believe in past lives, this person could be someone you've met in your past.

While your interaction with each other is brief, you both have words of wisdom the other person needs to hear. Whether it's validation or a nudge in the right direction, it's always intimate.

5. The Divine Love Soulmate

This soulmate is the one that most people are referring to when they use the term soulmate. It's the one that every person strives to find in life because if we're lucky enough to find them, it usually means we're destined to spend life together.

These soulmates are the culmination of every other soulmate listed above. Instantly recognizing one another, feeling like you've known them forever, the compassionate friendship, and, of course, the deeply passionate, miraculous kind of love you've never experienced before.

Professional life coach Dina Strada explained how, "Each soulmate is deeply meaningful, intensely connective, and profoundly impactful on our lives. Some types of soulmates stay around forever, and some leave more quickly than we would like."

Strada continued, "What some of us struggle with is feeling a deep, soulful connection with another person and then having to go through the process of accepting their purpose in our lives has been served and it’s time to let them go.

"Not all soulmates are the feel-good kind where you say, "We fell in love the moment our eyes met and are going to love each other till the end of time." They're not necessarily going to end up as your life partner, and unlike popular myths might make it seem, they're not a replica of you."

