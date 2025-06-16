Many people consider self-care to be most effective when we’re alone, whether it’s working out, journaling, or taking a long shower. However, research has found that cultivating quality relationships can be one of the healthiest ways to care for ourselves. Healthy relationships help to safeguard our emotional, physical, and mental well-being.

The safe and beautiful things that only happen if you're being loved right are foundational to ensuring many of our most important needs in life are addressed.

Here are 11 safe and beautiful things that only happen if you’re being loved right

1. You don’t feel a need to prove yourself

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock.com

Unconditional love is rooted in empathy and caring about the well-being, happiness, and security of others without considering what your actions or behaviors will get you in return. It’s the opposite of a transactional relationship in which someone feels a need to prove themselves in order to receive affection or emotional support from their partner.

If you don’t feel a need to prove yourself worthy of love or over-explain your emotions, that’s one of the safe and beautiful things that only happen if you’re being loved right.

Advertisement

2. You have healthy arguments

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Many people in insecure relationships who are battling avoidant tendencies struggle with conflict, even though it’s often necessary to express emotions and concerns. It’s possible to have healthy arguments to resolve issues in a relationship, but only if both partners have a strong foundation of trust, communication, and empathy to lean on.

If you feel an urge to win an argument, chances are you’re not being loved or loving in a healthy way. As Dr. Bruce Y. Lee suggests, the only way to win an argument or conflict is by resolving the issue together, as a team, and ensuring everyone has a safe space to feel heard and valued.

So, if you lean into the discomfort of conflict and arguments without fearing the repercussions, chances are you’re being loved right.

Advertisement

3. You’re celebrated for being yourself

AYO Production | Shutterstock.com

One of the safe and beautiful things that only happens if you’re being loved right is feeling empowered to explore, take up space, and experiment with your authenticity without reservation. Great partners help the person they love craft their goals and ambitions, and they support them by giving a safe space to be themselves without fear of judgment or rejection.

If you’re celebrated for being yourself, chances are you’ve found the right partner. They don’t expect you to fit into a certain box or role, especially at the expense of your well-being.

Advertisement

4. You start achieving your dreams

Rido | Shutterstock.com

Maintaining a sense of self in a relationship is the key to nurturing a healthy connection. Whether that means crafting personal goals, carving out alone time for self-reflection, or simply investing in hobbies that are just for you, having a sense of personhood outside of your relationship is important.

However, great partners encourage and celebrate each other to be themselves and invest in their own goals, even if they don’t have the same ones. That’s part of the reason for achieving personal dreams and growing personally when you have someone in your corner at all times.

Advertisement

5. You’re vulnerable without fear

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Your partner isn’t a mind-reader, which is why vulnerability is so essential in relationships. However, while needing to express emotions for personal wellbeing and to resolve conflict, many people avoid vulnerability and emotional attachment as a defense mechanism from getting hurt in their relationships.

As psychiatrist Margaret Seide states, it’s hardly comfortable for people to be vulnerable, especially for the first time or with a new partner. Yet, we can’t expect to reap the benefits of being seen and heard if we don’t express how we’re feeling. If you’re vulnerable without fear or, at the very least, feel safe and secure enough to express how you feel, that’s one of the safe and beautiful things that only happen if you’re being loved right.

Advertisement

6. You feel heard

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Feeling heard is one of the most influential markers of relationship happiness, success, and well-being. If you’re being celebrated for speaking your mind and feeling secure in conversations with an active listener, chances are you’re in a relationship with someone who cares enough to make you feel seen and heard.

Even though it may seem like the bare minimum, it’s not uncommon for unsuspecting behaviors to make people feel unheard, from closed-off body language to interrupting in conversations or never asking questions, which is why it’s one of the safe and beautiful things that only happen if you’re being loved right.

Advertisement

7. Your needs don’t feel like burdens

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Having a safe space to express yourself in a relationship, whether it’s personal emotions or concerns, is essential to building a healthy foundation. If your partner makes you feel anxious, insecure, or too much for leaning into vulnerability, they’re not the person for you.

One of the beautiful things that only happens if you’re being loved right is truly open and honest communication. Even amid a stressful or heated argument, you know your partner is listening to what you’re saying and will be there to support your emotions.

Advertisement

8. You have incredible personal relationships

Sabrina Bracher | Shutterstock.com

Rather than demonizing you for spending time with friends or cutting you off from your family, a great partner will respect your need for outside relationships. It’s essential for the sake of personal wellbeing and identity, and adds value to your intimacy when you come back together, ensuring you don't become codependent.

Even if you’d prefer to spend all your time with the person you love, make an effort to cultivate healthy friendships, family relationships, and professional connections. You’ll grow internally, and you’ll build a stronger bond at home.

Advertisement

9. Silence is comfortable

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

If you’re comfortable enough to sit in silence with someone, it's likely you’re being loved right. Comfortable silence is a sign you’re at ease and in a safe space, where you have permission to indulge your thoughts, self-reflection, and unwind together.

Of course, quality time and healthy conversation are important, but if you have the safety of silence and quiet to recharge in the same room, you’re more likely to show up as better versions of yourself.

Advertisement

10. Your self-esteem grows

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Self-esteem and relationship well-being are intricately linked. When someone is in a healthy and loving relationship, their sense of confidence, self-esteem, and self-worth grow, and vice versa.

A great partner doesn’t take away from your sense of internal stability and confidence with behaviors like gaslighting or emotional manipulation. They focus on building their own and uplifting yours. Even if that means crafting alone time or fixing their flaws, they’re willing to be temporarily uncomfortable for the sake of a healthy partnership.

Advertisement

11. You trust each other

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock.com

Couples with higher levels of trust, cultivated through healthy communication, empathy, and emotional support, tend to boast more satisfying and healthy relationships than those who don’t.

It’s essential to a healthy relationship because without a foundation of trust and understanding, there’s truly no connection to work on. You have to trust your partner from going out with their friends, to investing in shared goals, and meaning what they say.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.