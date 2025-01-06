8 Phrases Good Husbands Often Say To Their Wives, According To A Polarity Coach

In relationships, especially marriage, the dynamic between partners can often shift between balance and imbalance depending on how each individual embodies their energy.

According to David Lea, a polarity coach and TikTok creator, one of the key ways a man can maintain a healthy and thriving relationship with his wife is by embracing his powerful, masculine energy. In a recent post, Lea stressed that the words a husband uses to communicate with his wife can have a significant impact on the emotional health of the marriage.

The eight phrases good husbands often say to their wives:

1. 'I'm taking care of it'

When a man says, "I’m taking care of it," he embodies what David Lea referred to as strong, masculine energy.

A man in his masculine role is decisive, purposeful, and prepared. He doesn't wait for things to happen; he makes them happen. He understands that his role is not just to react but to proactively manage the practical aspects of life.

This phrase is particularly powerful because it reassures his wife that there is no need for her to worry or take on additional responsibilities. By claiming ownership of a task, he is demonstrating reliability and leadership — key traits of a healthy, empowered masculine energy.

In contrast, a man who is disconnected from his masculine energy may struggle with indecision or passivity, which can frustrate both partners.

In these situations, the wife might find herself taking on a greater role of responsibility, which can eventually lead to stress and burnout.

2. 'I took care of it'

"I took care of it" is the follow-up phrase that demonstrates a man’s accountability and follow-through. When a husband says this, it shows that he is not just saying the right things but actually executing on his promises.

A man who embodies strong masculine energy doesn’t just make vague commitments — he delivers. He’s clear, he’s confident, and he’s reliable.

Grady Shumway, a licensed mental health counselor, explained to marriage.com, "In addition to having willingness, there must also be honesty and positive regard for others in order to come full circle with being accountable."

For men who may have struggled with fear of rejection or the pressure of making mistakes in the past, this phrase may represent a moment of growth and healing.

By taking action and following through, they’re stepping into their power and showing their wives that they are dependable.

3. 'I've got it'

Similar to "I’m taking care of it," saying "I’ve got it" reinforces a husband’s role as a provider and protector.

This phrase communicates decisiveness and a readiness to step up when needed.

A husband who confidently uses this phrase is telling his wife that he is there for her, that he is capable, and that he has the situation under control.

A man, in his powerful, masculine energy, provides structure and stability. This creates a sense of safety and security for his wife, knowing that she doesn’t have to shoulder hardships alone.

4. 'I've got you'

When a husband says, "I’ve got you," it’s not just about taking care of things on a practical level; it’s also an emotional reassurance. This phrase signals to his wife that he is there for her and that she doesn’t need to face life’s challenges alone.

A husband, in his masculine energy, understands the value of emotional support and communicates it through both words and actions.

Emotional support is so integral to navigating life's ups and downs that a 2022 study found that simply knowing support is available improves resilience and counteracts the negative health impacts associated with stress and burnout.

5. 'Here’s a plan'

A good husband is not just reactive but proactive. When he says, "Here’s a plan," he is demonstrating foresight and leadership.

A man in his powerful masculine energy is predictive. He thinks ahead and comes up with solutions before problems arise.

This isn’t just about logistical planning; it’s also about having a vision for the future.

When a husband shares a plan with his wife, he’s inviting her into a shared vision for their life together. This shows that he is forward-thinking and prepared to navigate challenges as they come.

6. 'Here’s what’s going to happen'

This phrase is one of clarity and confidence. It shows that a husband has thought through the situation and is prepared to take decisive action.

A husband who can say, "Here’s what’s going to happen," isn’t waiting for circumstances to dictate the course of action; he’s leading and setting the tone for the future.

The key here is not just confidence but also clarity. Relationship experts agree that without clarity, a relationship will suffer from an abundance of conflict.

7. 'Here's what I want to achieve'

A good husband knows that self-improvement and growth are just as important as growth as a couple.

In fact, research has shown that couples with more self-expansion, meaning self-growth and self-improvement, are more loving, more committed, and have less conflict.

Basically, working on yourself means working on your relationship.

8. 'This is who I am'

It's not uncommon for couples to lose a sense of individuality or self when they are in a relationship, but a good husband who is comfortable in his masculine energy has learned to hold on to his identity.

PsychCentral stressed the importance of letting your authentic self shine when you are in a partnership. A husband who is confident in his individuality doesn't mean he isn't willing to grow, change, and compromise. It just means he knows his feelings, desires, concerns, and interests matter.

The words a husband uses are incredibly important in fostering a strong, healthy, and harmonious marriage. By saying phrases like, "I’ve got it," "Here’s a plan," and "I’ve got you," a man demonstrates his commitment to providing stability, direction, and emotional support.

This helps create a balanced energy in the relationship, where both partners feel valued and supported.

