By now, we have all heard of the term ‘trad wife.’ While this title may carry a bit of negativity, traditional wives are generally happy with their lives. While studies have been inconclusive on whether traditional wives have longer-lasting relationships, they often take pride in their ability to support their husbands' and children’s needs at home.

Traditional marriages follow gender norms. They believe that the men are providers. Husbands are the workers, typically in the blue-collar workforce, while wives stay home to care for the children. These wives value their organized households. They may even homeschool their kids. A lot of work goes into being a more traditional wife. While this lifestyle isn’t for everyone, those who practice it have sacred habits they do daily that bring them joy and purpose.

These are 11 sacred daily habits of more traditional wives

1. They wake up with their husbands

pnsam from Getty Images via Canva

It can be hard to wake up early in the morning. Staying in your warm bed almost always sounds more appealing. While more traditional wives may stay home instead of going to work themselves, they still set an early alarm. They get up with their husbands to help them prepare for work. Not only is she supporting him in his daily habits, but she is also taking time to spend with him before the children wake up.

Some couples have discovered that the early wake-up call allows them special, uninterrupted time together. Life is hectic, especially when children and their busy schedules are involved. These quiet, early mornings are sacred to more traditional wives.

Advertisement

2. They make him coffee every morning

Sneksy from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Part of that sacred morning routine is making coffee for their husbands. This may seem like a simple task, but it’s something important for them. Whether they are bringing them coffee and breakfast in bed or filling a tumbler for them on their way out the door, these early-morning moments bring them joy. It can be a bonding experience.

Having coffee together in the morning is not only a bonding experience, but it could also aid their overall health. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are surprising health benefits to having coffee in the morning. It has been linked to lower rates of Alzheimer's and cancer in daily drinkers. Next time you share a cup of coffee with your husband, you’ll be spending time together and possibly lowering your risk of serious diseases in the future.

Advertisement

3. They pack his lunch for work

Shutter2U via Canva

If you spend time on TikTok, you have likely seen videos of traditional wives packing lunches for their husbands. These videos are extremely popular. They often show elaborate and impressive dishes and snacks that the wife has prepared for her husband’s day at work. These women take pride in the work they do to support their husbands during their long days. They may feel like it's the least they can do for their hardworking partner.

More traditional wives value their ability to prepare food for their husbands. Since the majority of them spend time at home during the day, they use that time to cook and pack homemade meals for their husbands and children. It’s a sacred habit that they look forward to daily.

Advertisement

4. They spend quiet time with their children

andreswd from Getty Images Signature via Canva

More traditional wives value the quiet time they spend at home with their children. They find themselves spending their day with their children doing special tasks. Whether it’s going outside and exploring or taking them to public children’s events, they are interested in spending time with their children any way they can. Most of the time, they choose to stay home instead of working to ensure this happens. Of course, this does not mean working mothers are failing at parenting. Everyone is doing what they feel is best for their children.

“It’s important to clarify what a tradwife is — and what it is not. While tradwives do stay at home, they are not by definition stay-at-home moms. In fact, they are quite the opposite,” says Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal for Parents.com. “Often, it’s important to note, stay-at-home motherhood is temporary due to a lack of child care or rising costs of child care, while the tradwife lifestyle is often viewed as a more permanent commitment to these traditional gender roles.”

Advertisement

5. They take time to reflect

Rido via Canva

More traditional wives find their daily habit of reflection sacred. Whether they are reading, writing, or practicing religion, these women value their time alone to sit and think. Sometimes, they use this time to reflect on the past. Whether it’s their own past or the history that grounds them in traditional values, they are reflective. This habit is important to them.

While this lifestyle isn’t appealing to all women, those who enjoy it love to reflect on their traditional gender roles. Psychology has found that women who find themselves reflecting on these roles feel fulfilled. Their job as a homemaker aligns with their values and brings them joy. This is what makes reflection a sacred habit.

Advertisement

6. They cultivate a positive home environment

Syda Productions via Canva

Traditional wives work hard to foster a positive home environment. They find a sacred routine in cleaning and homemaking. It’s a place they feel grounded in. While it might feel good to complete chores, there are benefits to living in a positive environment. These wives are ridding their space of mental stressors.

“Stress can be detrimental in so many ways, and home should be a place where stress is at a minimum,” says Teyhou Smyth, Ph.D., LMFT, for Psychology Today. “As you sort and conquer your home stressors, think about what you want to replace it with. When you flush away stress, it creates space for better energy and a haven for comfort.” This is something traditional wives do well.

Advertisement

7. They cook nutritious meals

DaniloAndjus from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I love to cook. It can be grounding after a long day. However, I am not always in the mood to make dinner at the end of the day. For more traditional wives, they build a sacred habit out of preparing nutritious meals for their families. They value cooking with whole foods and healthy ingredients.

Traditional wives are onto something with their desire to cook. Not only is it a good hobby to have, but there are also mental health benefits. It can be therapeutic. Not only do they value their ability to prepare meals for their family members, but they also feel a sacred sense of safety in the kitchen.

Advertisement

8. They have dinner on the table when their husbands return from work

SolStock from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Going along with their love of cooking is their sacred habit of having food on the table when their husbands return home from work. After a long day, these wives want their partner to feel loved and appreciated. One way they do so is by having dinner ready for them when they arrive. They love to show they care through the food they make for their family. It's something they plan into their days.

These wives love to greet their partner at the door. They ask him about his day and allow him to get comfortable, followed shortly by having dinner together. While this ideology may seem outdated to some, it is something wives like this value deeply.

Advertisement

9. They educate their children

Ron Lach from Pexels via Canva

All parents educate their children. By teaching them tasks and information each day, they are expanding their minds. However, what sets traditional wives apart from other mothers is the responsibility they feel they must take in their children’s education. It’s typical for them to choose homeschooling over attending public school. They want to teach their children the values they have.

Of course, this is the exception, not the rule. To be a good parent, you do not need to homeschool your children. More traditional wives find this practice sacred and choose to do it daily. If you can’t check that box, you are still a wonderful wife and mother.

Advertisement

10. They get themselves ready for the day

Rido via Canva

This is something I fail miserably at. I work from home a lot, so I do not stress getting ready for the day. If I change out of my pajamas, I call it a successful day. More traditional wives value the idea of getting ready for the day, even if they plan on staying home for it. These women have a traditional view of femininity. They believe in dressing well and putting effort into their appearance every day.

“Tradwives espouse the safety of women under the protection of the patriarchy. They use their hairstyles, makeup looks, and clothing choices to transport themselves to a time when this school of thought was the norm for society,” says Ariel Baker for Pop Sugar in conversation with psychologist Carolyn Mair, Ph.D.

Advertisement

11. They support and encourage their husbands

Helena Lopes from Pexels via Canva

I wouldn’t consider myself a traditional woman, but I do value supporting and encouraging my partner through everything. Trad wives, however, value their role in their husbands' lives more than the average person. They take their support and love for him very seriously. Some view this ideology as outdated and limiting for women. Traditional wives bite back, claiming they feel empowered by supporting their husbands.

Traditional wives rise with their husbands and often go to bed after them to ensure the household is maintained. They entertain the kids so he has time to rest after work. She puts his needs above her own. While this is not a lifestyle I would live, I can see why they find this habit sacred.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.