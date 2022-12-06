We Tried A 7-Course Aphrodisiac Meal And The Post-Dinner Intimacy Was Insane

Life skills are important. They are even more important as an adult, especially when these life skills help you find a partner.

The first thing I think about when approaching another human in a romantic setting is food as foreplay.

So I called up my friend Danny Kelson from GastroFetish for three reasons:

1. She knows how to cook gourmet food

2. She knows about getting laid.

3. She is awesome.

Aphrodisiacs are considered to be foods that increase one’s sexual libido. Some consider them a myth, as there is no one food, other than alcohol (in veritas vino), that can truly create sexual arousal on a measurable level.

So I had to research the foods that had allegedly been labeled as aphrodisiacs throughout time. Dipping into my history, biology, and cooking background (I used to be a Sous Chef), I came up with a list of ingredients that had the qualities I was looking for.

They had to be a vegetable, spice, or protein that had consistently been labeled as an aphrodisiac in different countries and in different periods of time.

I then looked at the biochemistry and medical qualities of the final list and then submitted them to Danny. She eliminated a few of the ingredients due to unavailability in the USA but was able to find most of the stuff.

Each dish must have one of the ingredients we listed below as aphrodisiacs. You can find a recipe you like with the aphrodisiac ingredients, get dishes and garnishes to present each dish, and cook the courses so in a timely manner so that they may be served in order.

Once you understand what each of the courses is, what order they should be served in, and how to present them.

Danny, thank you for one of the best meals of my life; your hard work really paid off.

At this point, I am turning the article over to Danny:

Danny: Creating and composing the aphrodisiac dinner is one of the most satisfying things I have done in a long time. Every item on the menu is a completely original dish that I put together with a little research on these ingredients. Some of them were completely unfamiliar, such as maca root and fenugreek — what is fenugreek? Well, ultimately it is not a very tasty vegetable, but we made it work.

The ingredients are as follows:

Arugula

Avocado

Maca Root & Watermelon (together)

Fenugreek

Ginseng

Kabocha Squash

Oysters

Saffron

Cannabis**

Cayenne Pepper

Chocolate

Mango

Mushrooms

Looking at this list of ingredients, I wasn't quite sure how I was going to put them all together in a way that would flow properly, but once I got started and put pen to paper it came naturally.

I really wanted to focus on perfect portion sizes and avoid using anything too heavy. Obviously, no one feels sexy and aroused when they are completely bloated and full.

I also kept in mind sexy textures and unsexy flavors. I used very little garlic in only one dish and no onions throughout the entire menu. This is a big deal for me. I love both of those ingredients. However, nothing is less attractive than having or smelling garlic breath.

The fenugreek I got from an Indian market (well, I sent my husband to get it).

Maca root I ordered in a powder on Amazon. Apparently, you can only really find it fresh in Peru, where they use the root as frequently as we use potatoes. Those Peruvians must be having incredible sex because this stuff really worked.

The oysters I got the day off to make sure they were ultimately fresh and delicious. They shucked them there for me, which was great because I knew I would end up injuring myself if I tried.

The remainder of the ingredients I found at Whole Foods, which was wonderful, because as much as I was enjoying all of the mystery with this project, I did not want to drag my a** all over the city looking for these things.

***Cannabis is listed as one of the ingredients that have aphrodisiac qualities. (There was NO actual cannabis used within this menu and the concept is purely theoretical. Any use or possession of cannabis is illegal in many states. However, if it is legal in your state or country, I encourage you to give this dish a try as written, and please send us your feedback.)

This took me a total of 3 days of shopping, prepping, and cooking. And it was all worth it.

I enjoyed every minute of it.

This is the most intricate dinner I have ever done on my own.

It was incredible watching my notes and the ideal images in my head come to fruition. I am very proud of the result and I feel that I could find very little to criticize. This concept and these ingredients were made to be put in my hands. I’m very satisfied.

Danny’s seven-course aphrodisiac meal:

1. Amuse Bouche: Cinnamon carrot and saffron soup

Amuse Bouche translates as a "mouth amuser" — a bite to excite the palate. The carrot soup had enough spice and zing to do the job. We got mouth-horny.

2. Salad: Avocado bowl, mango, tomato, basil, arugula, and balsamic-truffle vinaigrette

Great sensual textures with avocado and sweet mango. The truffle cradled the balsamic vinegar as it cut through the fat of the avocado. Wonderful.

3. Appetizer: Crispy crimini mushroom, sage, and cannabis brown butter sauce

Risky with fried food and butter, but it was so warming and delicious.

4. Fish: Oysters with crispy apple ginger relish

I’m new to oysters, and I’m damn proud. The apples were a perfect texture to assist in the difficult consistency of the oyster.

5. Meat: Lambchop, kabocha squash, cayenne, and fenugreek

Lamb was rich and rare and the squash was a wonderful heat level that made you sweat in all of the right ways.

6. Palate Cleanser: Watermelon, maca root, ginseng, and tequila

Strange taste, but we all came back for more.

7. Dessert: Chocolate ganache torte with raspberries

Rich chocolate ganache. Ganache is just inherently sexy. I did not make this; I cheated and bought it at a bakery.

Ultimately, the food was delicious, the company was delicious, and so was my husband immediately after. I would say that the aphrodisiac concept was completely validated with this dinner. Nothing is more gratifying than food that not only tastes good but really turns you on.

Ken Melvoin-Berg is a former Sous Chef and food writer who focuses on the intersection of food, relationships, and love.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Sunny Megatron. Reprinted with permission from the author.