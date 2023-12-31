Relationship Mentors Share 11 Things Loving Couples Should Already Know About Their Partner After Being Together At Least 6 Months

To fall in love with someone is to learn everything about them and love them in their authenticity. Six months can go by in a flash, but within that time you can grasp a basic understanding of who they are as a person and where their values lie.

On Instagram, relationship mentors Charles Owen and Mia Cherry posted a video to help individuals evaluate the principles of their relationships.

According to relationship mentors, these are the 11 things you should already know about your partner after being with them for six months.

1. What friendship looks like to them

When it comes to romantic relationships, understanding what friendship means to your partner is a crucial aspect of building a strong and lasting connection.

Pay attention to how your partner acts around their friends and explore the qualities they value in friendships, whether it’s loyalty, trust, shared interests, or emotional support. Observing your partner’s interactions with their friends will teach you who they are at their core, and the foundation that holds a relationship together is friendship, after all.

Remember to respect your partner’s autonomy to cultivate and maintain friendships. Recognize that everyone has their own unique social needs and ways of connecting with others. If you ever feel uncomfortable with a certain friendship, openly communicate it with them.

2. Their favorite way to receive love

Committing to a relationship with someone means committing to learning their love language. Everyone has their own way of giving and receiving love. Familiarize yourself with the five love languages and initiate open and honest conversations about love and relationships.

Whether your partner prefers words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, receiving gifts, or physical touch, understanding each other’s love languages is vital to enhancing connection and intimacy.

3. Their most treasured memory of you two

It’s important — and exciting — to discuss your favorite memories with your partner, be it a first date, an anniversary, or a trip spent together. Recounting these memorable moments together will shed light on how you perceive and love each other.

Notice the emotional cues your partner expresses when reminiscing about your past together. Pay attention to the tone of their voice, the sparkle in their eyes, or a subtle smile. By talking about and celebrating these cherished memories, you deepen your connection with each other.

4. Their biggest fear

To accomplish growth together, you need to be vulnerable with each other. It’s important to open up about each other’s fears and insecurities. There is no rush to dive into these painful topics, but when committing to a long-term relationship, these conversations are necessary.

Knowing your partner’s fears and insecurities will also deepen your connection with each other, allowing you to understand where certain responses or coping mechanisms stem from. You will be able to hold space for each other’s flaws and have the patience and strength to face them together.

5. What they're passionate about

A big element of being in a long-lasting relationship is sharing each other’s passions and interests. You should have a pretty clear idea of what your partner is passionate about six months into a relationship. Discovering these passions offers insight into their inner world and fosters a deeper sense of intimacy.

Actively listening goes beyond hearing words. It involves understanding the emotions behind them. Pay attention to the enthusiasm in your partner’s expressions when they talk about certain topics that invigorate them.

6. What makes them mad

By the time you’ve spent six months together, you should be able to tell what typically sets your partner off. Identifying and understanding what triggers their anger will help you learn how to be there for them and diffuse their fire in tense situations.

Be mindful of your partner’s emotions and recognize that they may stem from painful past experiences. Don’t be afraid to openly discuss their temper with them in a loving and compassionate way.

7. Their spiritual beliefs

A big deciding factor for many relationships usually surrounds each party’s spiritual beliefs or lack thereof. It’s important to discuss this topic early on to navigate your compatibility and decide whether it’s a deal-breaker, or not.

When getting into a long-term relationship, you don’t necessarily have to agree on or share the same beliefs, but you should support and respect them.

8. What is most important to them

As broad as this question is, understanding what holds the most significance to your partner is crucial to developing a deep connection.

Knowing your partner’s most beloved priorities fosters emotional intimacy, assesses the alignment of your values, and creates a supportive environment.

9. How they define success

Success can be defined in a variety of ways, whether financial or personal, and it’s important to know what success means to you and your partner early into your relationship.

Committing to a long-term relationship means you both have mutual plans and goals for how you will become successful. It’s important to evaluate what each of your goals are so you can find a middle ground to achieve success together.

10. What kind of support they need when they’re stressed or sad

Everyone handles their emotions differently, and it’s important to note the kind of support your partner needs in moments of stress, sadness, anxiety, and overwhelm.

Whether they need physical comfort, a listening ear, or advice, communicate with your partner about the type of support you each need in times of stress. This is a key component of maintaining a healthy relationship so you can be there for each other.

11. What are they most proud of?

Building a strong and lasting relationship requires more than just shared experiences and affection. It requires showing up for each other, listening to each other, and supporting each other’s accomplishments, big or small.

Celebrating each other’s successes strengthens your connection and creates a sense of unity, where both partners feel acknowledged and valued. Caring about what makes your partner proud will also encourage and motivate them to chase after their goals.

The answers to these questions will serve as vital elements to the foundation of your relationship.

Understanding each of these components is crucial for strengthening and deepening your connection as you move forward in your relationship.

If you were able to answer each question with confidence, you’re likely in a loving relationship that can last a lifetime.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.