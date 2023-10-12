Experts Reveal 7 Personality Traits That Accurately Predict If He'll Be A Good Boyfriend

By Ashley Papa

Relationships are complex, regardless of your and your partner’s personality styles.

But depending on which traits you both exhibit more or less of, they could determine how good or bad the relationship will be.

Here, experts reveal the 7 personality traits that accurately reveal if he'll be a good boyfriend:

1. Conscientiousness

A partner who is conscientious is persistent and responsible, and they’re going to take you and the relationship very seriously. "As might be expected, high levels of this trait predict relationship satisfaction, in part because these traits signify low impulsivity and high interpersonal trust,” says clinical psychologist, Dr. Noam Shpancer in a recent blog post.

Studies have also shown that the chances of infidelity increase with someone who is not conscientious.

2. Playfulfulness

We all have an inner child. But those who let their inner child out more may be better off in relationships. A recent study even shows that participants who described themselves as playful also preferred their partners to be playful, funny, and more laid-back. Furthermore, the participants who were in relationships assessed themselves as more playful than those who were currently single.

"To women, playfulness can indicate a low level of aggression in men, and to men, it can signal vitality in women," says Pennsylvania State professor, Dr. Garry Chick.

3. Neuroticism

Prepare for heated moments with someone who has a more anxious and volatile personality. Being neurotic can interfere with relationship satisfaction in multiple ways, says Shpancer. "Neurotic individuals tend to be highly reactive to stress and prone to experiencing negative emotions. These tendencies are likely to radiate onto the partner and create problems over time."

Neuroticism can also damage a couple’s sex life, lowering sexual arousal and satisfaction in both people.

4. Agreeableness

A person with a high level of agreeableness is usually warm, friendly, and tactful. They generally have an optimistic view and get along well with others. While it’s easier to have relationships with these types of people, the truth is, that all relationships will have disagreements at times. It’s just how you get over them.

"Realize that not every disagreement needs to be an argument. Of course, this doesn’t mean you bow to someone else’s demands when it’s something you feel strongly about, but take the time to question the level of importance of the matter at hand," says life coach Stacey Hagen.

5. Extraversion

It may be easier for an extrovert to land dates, but harder for them to actually stay in relationships. "Extroverts tend to be happier, more socially connected, and more charismatic than introverts. On the other hand, this can undermine relationships because it is associated with adventurism," says Shpancer.

In other words, extroverts might prefer short-term relationships without exclusivity over committed relationships.

6. Sensitivity

If you’re in a relationship with a highly sensitive person, plan on being loved deeply, but take caution in how you react to their emotions. Dr. Elaine Aron, author of The Highly Sensitive Person writes that it can hurt when a sensitive person’s emotions are viewed as a weakness.

"The sexual style of a sensitive person will be more loving, caring, and intimate," adds relationship expert Dr. Nikki Goldstein. "It doesn’t mean that sex with them can’t be wild, but you most likely will find [that] during the wildness, intimacy, and closeness are still there."

7. Stubbornness

Ever try to change the mind of a stubborn person? You probably won’t. And if you’re with someone who is so set in their ways, you’ll be the one making most of the sacrifices.

"Someone who is more stubborn, especially on a bad day, might not be up to any compromises in or out of the bedroom. They’ll try to have things go the way they want them to," says Goldstein.

