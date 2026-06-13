With hyperfixation tendencies and feelings of romantic intensity, there are many reasons people with ADHD fall in love way too quickly. They're wired toward limerence, which makes it much easier to fall into compared to secure, steady connections.

Unfortunately, just because they fall in love fast doesn't necessarily mean they form intimate, healthy relationships. As a 2025 study explains, most people with ADHD partners report lower satisfaction than other couples. That's why noticing the signs and being cognizant of romantic patterns is so essential for ADHD people to find and protect the love they deserve.

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Here are 9 reasons people with ADHD fall in love way too quickly

1. They seek the dopamine of a crush

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Crushes and the early "honeymoon" stages of a relationship often offer the quick dopamine hit that so many ADHD people crave. Of course, researchers now know that ADHD is not solely caused by dopamine dysregulation in the brain, but that doesn't mean it doesn't affect the kinds of habits and behaviors they make space for on a daily basis.

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These flings and connections can spark dopamine in the brain, feeling like a reward. Even if they're not secure and healthy relationships, much like other vices, we can develop an unhealthy reliance on them for gratification and praise.

2. They become obsessed quickly

Limerence, an intense feeling of love that usually revolves around obsession, can become a form of hyperfixation for people with ADHD. They feel like they're in love, but really only become obsessed with a single person, usually leading to unhealthy relationship dynamics and love-bombing.

Of course, when someone with ADHD finds something to hyperfixate on, they get the surge of dopamine that they're also chasing in these romantic endeavors. Chasing or being around someone they're obsessed with becomes that new form of dopamine, even in unhealthy ways.

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3. They don't really understand the person

It's easy to idealize and become obsessed with a person when you don't really know who they are. We see their potential and promises, rather than the reality of who they are as a person. For people with ADHD who jump in quickly and sometimes become fixated on certain people, it's easy to fall head over heels because they don't see any red flags.

According to a study from Qualitative Research in Health, that's part of why they struggle with maintaining romantic relationships. They're somewhat inattentive, but, more importantly, they're impulsive and jump into things quickly.

4. They chase emotionally unavailable people

The ADHD brain craves stimulation, usually in the form of gratification or reward of some kind. That's usually why they're drawn in by an inconsistent or emotionally unavailable person, because they're chasing and wanting to keep their brain engaged.

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Of course, the more the other person pulls away, the more desire there is. You don't have to be someone with ADHD to understand this cycle of push and pull with someone who doesn't want to be with you. We want what we can't have, and that's what feels impossible about breaking the cycle.

5. They feel attraction at intense levels

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According to a collection of studies shared by the American Psychological Association, emotional dysregulation is a common symptom for people with ADHD, meaning they feel emotions more intensely than the average person. Without the perspective of emotional regulation skills to calm their nerves or regulate their desire back to reality, they end up falling hard and fast for people they don't really know or understand.

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While it can sometimes work out, usually, the early stages of a relationship are defined by intense, passionate, all-encompassing emotions that aren't great for anyone to manage.

6. They feel worthy when chosen

According to a study from the Journal of Attention Disorders, many ADHD symptoms are also associated with low self-esteem. While insecurity shows up differently for everyone, someone coping with those feelings of inadequacy and self-worth may find security in people offering them attention. That's why they seem to fall in love quickly, because they feel like the best version of themselves when they're getting positive admiration and feedback from others.

Especially for adults who have learned to prove their worth and placed their sense of self-esteem in other people's admiration, these quick flings and obsessive relationships can feel like a quick fix. They can seek after all that intense admiration and validation to feel worthy, even if it's wildly inconsistent over time.

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7. They've only ever done it this way

Much like the ADHD burnout cycles many people find themselves in, people with ADHD also follow similar patterns of behavior in the more mundane parts of their lives. Especially if they're undiagnosed or not necessarily getting the support they need, seeking dopamine and fixating on specific things could be the reason why they fall in love so quickly.

They've only ever approached love and romance in this way, so it comes to them like second nature.

8. Other people are actually a reflection of them

Many people with ADHD can't help but dominate certain conversations and speak more than the average person. So, especially on first dates and the early stages of a relationship, it's not a shock that they fall in love quickly. For confident, secure people, these people they're falling in love with are merely mirrors.

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They're seeing the parts of themselves they love in others and associate the fun they're having with another person, rather than themselves. They fall in love quickly, because how could they not get along with and enjoy spending time with someone who's just a reflection of them?

9. They crave more support

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According to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, many people with ADHD feel "shortchanged" by relationships. They experience a very large disconnect between the kind of emotional support and connection they crave and what they're actually receiving from a partner.

Much like being attracted to someone who's unavailable emotionally, this is why many people with ADHD fall into relationships quickly. They're drawn in by the chase of seeking something or someone they don't have, motivated by small glimpses at rewards and attention.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.