Women Wish More Men Still Did These 5 Old-Fashioned Things That Require Nothing But Good Manners

A confident woman is an attractive woman, and who wouldn’t want to date or be married to a confident woman?

Well, gentlemen, let me tell you can help a lady’s confidence, or you can crush it with the good times she has planned for you, in a second — and it's all by having (or bringing back, in some cases) good, old-fashioned manners.

Women are begging men to bring back these old-fashioned habits — that at one point used to just be considered good manners; chivalry, RIP — things like listening attentively without a phone in your face, and showing basic consideration. While dating norms and relationship expectations have evolved, these timeless gestures cost nothing but good manners and will pay off in dividends when it comes to attracting a great mate.

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Here are old-fashioned things women wish men with good manners would do more often:

1. Lay off the teasing

We aren’t in elementary school anymore, where showing affection and getting women’s attention was through teasing. Teasing them and poking them is not what we want.

Psychologist Dr. Amanda Buduris cautions that "teasing in a relationship can be a double-edged sword — it can either foster connection or cause emotional harm. Men should prioritize open, honest communication and be mindful of a person's sensitivities and past experiences."

2. Compliment her genuinely

Women want to be complimented, even if it is as simple as saying, “You look beautiful today.” If you find yourself stumbling over words, that's a sign you're doing too much. Simple and sweet is always best.

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3. Encourage her style (and comfort)

Most women don’t dress for men. We dress for us, and we dress for comfort (especially after we have kids). Have you ever noticed that when women try clothes on, they check to see how their behind looks as well as the top half? It is what is in our minds that matters. And it’s up to you to continue to encourage us, or at the very least, validate us if we ask you to.

Depending on the woman, when she asks, “How does this look on me?” be sure to choose your answers wisely. "A common response is to reassure your loved one that they are beautiful — and that's a good start — but for some people, this can make it worse," body image therapist Ashlee Hunt cautions. She recommends "Focus on sharing the qualities about them that have nothing to do with their body or appearance," for instance, her quirky-cool style or how well she always does her makeup.

4. Give her time to grow

Getty Images / Unsplash+

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When you meet a woman who is evolving, be sure to hold on tight because she will surely take you for a ride — the sky is limitless. Let a woman grow at her own pace and remember: watered plants grow the quickest and the tallest.

5. Get off your phone once in a while and focus on her

Can you put your phone down every once in a while? What we have to offer you is much more than ESPN or YouTube or gambling apps or whatever TikTok reel you've watched on auto-play six times in a row, we promise.

Gentlemen: If you adhere to all of these old-fashioned manners, you will have a confident partner who will be sure to not only keep you on your toes but will take care of you and your needs, too — and offer you the same old-fashioned respect right back.

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Holly Dresson writes about mental health. She has been a speaker since 2018 on the topics of self-love, mental health, personal development, and parental equality.