7 Reasons Left-Handed People Are The Best People To Love

There's no denying it: Southpaws have had a tough run throughout history.

Strange prejudices, taboos, links to Satan, 25 negative mentions in the bible — it was even grounds for divorce in Japan in the 20th century.

In many languages, discrimination is even embedded into the word "left" — deriving from words like "sinister," or being a synonym for awkward or ill-mannered.

But despite all of the right-hand conversion therapy and Victorian-era beatings that tried to knock the left-handedness out of people, lefties are a strong group that's survived and thrived.

While today lefties are living in a righty's world, struggling with supplies and technology not designed for them (like scissors, spiral notebooks, desks and computer keyboards), it's time we show some love to the left-handed.

Left's be honest; it just makes sense. As you'll see below, they're a pretty spectacular group.

A relationship is all about balance, so put your right hand out there and grab a leftie.

7 Reasons People Who Are Left-Handed Are The Best People To Love

1. They are more satisfied in bed.

Does right versus left matter in the sack? Oh, you bet. According to a recent survey, 86% of left-handed people reported they were "extremely satisfied" with their sex lives.

Only 15% of righties could say the same.

The reasons are unknown, but other studies have suggested that lefties have better rhythm.

Either way, being 71% more satisfied in bed gives lefties the upper hand. That's a chance everyone should take.

2. They're natural-born leaders.

Your lefty lover is in good company. Eight US presidents were left-handed: James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.

And the original designers of the Mac? Four out of five were lefties.

Left-handed women are in great company, too. Oprah Winfrey and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are just two of the world's many great lefties.

3. They're bonafide geniuses.

They're not just smart in the bedroom; in fact, 20% of all Mensa members are left-handed. And study from St. Lawrence University found that more left-handed people have IQs over 140 than their right-handed counterparts.

The theory is that lefties are forced to use both sides of their brain more often.

Some brilliant left-handers you may know of include Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Benjamin Franklin.

4. They're extremely rare.

Only 10 to 15% of the world is left-handed, so you're getting a one-of-a-kind.

While they're the minority, it doesn't mean these gems are going extinct anytime soon. In fact, University of Montpellier researcher Charlotte Faurie explains that lefties are champs when it comes to survival of the fittest.

"The fact that left-handers are less common means they have a surprise effect," she says.

And good news for single gals looking for a lefty to love: Males are twice as likely to be left-handed than females. Go get 'em!

5. They can support themselves financially.

No, money can't buy you love, but lefties aren't doing so bad out there.

Left-handed fellas are 15% more likely to be richer than a right-handed man. And for those who went to college, they're 26 percent richer.

Someone who can support themselves? Priceless.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

6. They're great at multi-tasking.

We all try to multitask but that doesn't mean we're all good at it. Lefties, on the other hand (literally), are amazing at doing several things at once.

The theory is that being left-handed forces your brain to think more quickly, so lefties have an easier time sorting through unorganized information.

One study proved that because lefties could handle large amounts of stimuli, they're better at playing video games.

When you're juggling children, a full-time job and trying to get dinner on the table, your partner has no excuse to not lend a helping hand.

7. They're creative.

Left-handers aren't just brainiacs — they're artistic, innovative thinkers, too.

Since lefties rely on the right side of their brains more, which is used for activities needing imagination, emotions and creativity, they're said to be better at music, art and language.

Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo? Both left-handed.

And according to research published in the American Journal of Psychology, left-handed people are divergent thinkers, meaning they generate ideas that explore many possible solutions.

Their talents don't only exist within their jobs. Chances are, your creative guy or gal will bring some of their imagination into the relationship, too.

Michelle Toglia is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Bustle.