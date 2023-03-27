10 Reasons Geeks Make The Best Husbands

In case you've been hiding under a rock for the last ten years, geeks have taken Hollywood and the dating scene by storm.

With popular shows that aired like The Big Bang Theory, Sherlock, and casting the likes of Jim Parsons and Benedict Cumberbatch, women all over the world started searching for their own Mr. Knight in Shining (albeit role-playing) Armor.

The internet has since been abuzz with various reasons why geeky guys are the best, but I'd like to take it a step further.

Here are 10 reasons why geeks make the best husbands:

1. You get a personal techie for life

Let's get the most obvious feature of coupling up with a computer whiz out of the way: you never have to feel outsmarted by a tech gadget ever again. In fact, your nerdy hubby might even revel in the moments when he gets to demonstrate his technical prowess for you.

An added bonus: you can use said knowledge as a bartering tool. Faucet broken? No problem! Uncle Jim the plumber can come over and fix it for a couple of hour's worth of computer debugging. Problem solved.

2. Geeks are very passionate about stuff — lots of it

Whether he's into video gaming, role-playing, or building new computers from scratch, your geeky husband has interesting hobbies of his own. This works out great because now you have extra time on Tuesday nights for a Netflix marathon or a night out with the girls while your man runs his weekly DnD session.

The best part? He doesn't expect you to be interested in his hobbies and doesn't feel the need to explain them to you either. Honestly, who can say that about Monday-night football? There's always stuff the two of you could do together.

3. They're creative

Geeky men are incredibly creative. They spend hours thinking up alternate universes with detailed character names and descriptions for role-playing games, and some of them even design and build original video games and computer programs.

You can bet that your Christmas gift isn't going to be some lame infomercial product or random gift certificate at the mall. House hunting with your geeky hubby? Not to worry. He'll be able to see some potential in that run-down Cape you can barely afford.

4. They're extremely thoughtful

Speaking of gifts and holidays, your man will never forget them. He can give you an accurate figure of how long you've been dating, engaged, or married right down to the day. Your husband will also check the ratings and reviews on almost every product that he buys (hello Amazon!), only selecting the best for you.

5. Not to mention, they're successful

It's no surprise that most geeks have impressive career goals and positive job outlooks. Now, I'm not advocating that you move to Silicon Valley and marry the first web developer you can find, but there's something to be said for financial stability in a life partner, and it shouldn't be overlooked.

6. Geeks are loyal by nature

They are loyal to their chosen geekdom, and most importantly, loyal to you. (Have you ever been lucky enough to witness a debate over which operating system is better, or who played the best Doctor on Doctor Who? You'll catch my drift here.) It goes without saying that loyalty is imperative to a healthy relationship.

7. They’re also low-maintenance

Most geeky men couldn't care less if you have designer shoes, and unfortunately, if that's your thing, they probably couldn't identify them either. Your nerdy hubby is likely to prefer you fresh-faced and in your comfiest clothes.

They're also very appreciative of small gestures like homemade cards (bonus points if you incorporate a nerdy pun like "you auto-complete me!") and baked goods. But really, what man doesn't love a delicious baked good?

8. They make the BEST trivia teammates

All that random knowledge can be put to the test at a weekly trivia night. Doubling as a date night or fun on the town with some friends gives both of you a chance to destress and have a good time.

9. They have genuinely nice friends

Forget overgrown frat boys and sports-obsessed meatheads. You are likely to inherit a couple of sweet and sensitive nerdy guy friends when you marry one of their clans. I can honestly say that my husband's friends are also my best friends. One of them was even the Justice of Peace at our wedding.

10. They have a great sense of humor

Geeky guys are the best because they have an amazing sense of humor. Because they're so smart, wit comes naturally to them; however, they're not a pretentious bunch. My husband laughs harder at my bad puns more than anyone I know (which is obviously a key factor in the longevity of our marriage). He can also keep up with my lightning-fast banter, which would likely fall on deaf ears and confused faces were he an aforementioned meathead.

The best part about marrying a geek is that they come in all different packages, all of which have something wonderfully unique and understated to offer. If you accept their quirks and support their passions, they are more than willing to do the same for you.

Besides, we all have a little geek in us — whether you're into knitting, climbing all the 4,000 footers, or fantasy football, I bet you've got something you "fan girl" over every now and then. So give the geeky guy a chance.

Samantha James is a freelance writer who focuses on love and marriage to help others find their one.