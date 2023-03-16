If you're lucky enough to be dating a geeky guy, congratulations! They're not your typical beer-swilling, watch-football-and-twitch kind of bloke. They're the "horse of a different color you've heard tell about," as they say in the Land of Oz.

And a special guy needs special care. You can't just throw a beer and pizza his way, plunk him in front of the TV and expect him to be happy. Heck no! So here, for your reading enjoyment, are a few tips I've learned from five years of marriage to a very geeky guy.

Here are 10 reasons geeky guys make the best husbands:

1. Watching certain shows enlightens you about his eccentricities

First, and I can't stress this enough, if you're having trouble understanding your man or find his geeky ways slightly irritating, you must watch the so-popular-it-beats-Sunday-night-football-in-the-ratings sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. Or as I like to call it, "Marriage Counseling for Women Married to Geeky Guys."

Don't laugh! I'm dead serious! A trained marriage counselor cannot beat TBBT for insights into the paradigm of geeky love. Suddenly, all his little foibles and eccentricities make sense when you see Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Rajesh do and say the very things your guy does and says.

Instead of finding his quirkiness irritating, after watching TBBT you'll find it charming and whimsical. Worked for me. But then again, I'm with a very geeky character.

2. You discover his hidden passions

His passion is vacuum tubes. Yes, that's right. The things that ran the earliest computers. His vacuum tube collection runneth over. Mounded on shelves, piled on the floor, bulging out of his pockets. I've even found 'em on the bathroom vanity!

Running vacuum tubes is a close second to radios. Old, old, old radios. There are vacuum tube radios everywhere, including under the covers in our bed. And no matter how old they are, and I'm talking 1920s old, he can get them to work. A bit of twiddling and pretty soon we're listening to Radio Prague. All night.

3. You get to indulge in your own inner intellect

Far from demanding you be the quintessential Barbie Doll, dating a geeky guy will let you appreciate your intelligence and uniqueness. You'll blossom with him as you've never blossomed before.

Since marrying my geek, I've discovered that I can write. Resumed my study of ancient Koine Greek after a twenty-year sabbatical from that delightful language. And discovered a passion for the paintings of Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Jan Steen. In fact, my husband Michael tells me I'm getting more eccentric by the day. (He should talk!)

4. You get to take him out of his comfort zone to try new things

The brain of a geeky guy is such an interesting place, he lives there 24/7. In that way, you're lucky, because he's probably a very happy guy. But if you want things like friends or experiences, you have to make the effort.

Don't expect him to make the first move. No, you'll have to be the one to make plans, cultivate friendships, to drag him "kicking and screaming" away from the computer. The nice thing about taking a geeky guy out of his comfort zone is how happy he is to get back to it.

5. You can create new hobbies together

"Sports" has been a dirty word ever since Michael's dad rejected him for not being interested in football. If he balks at taking an after-dinner stroll with you, sweeten the deal by making it an intellectual experience.

Hand him a camera for a bit of nature photography. Pique his interest in star gazing. Collect bits of flora as you walk for later classification with their Family, Genus, and Species in Latin. Voila! A new hobby you both can share!

Sharing hobbies and passions is one of the nicest things about a geeky guy. There's nothing quite like a weekend-long Doctor Who marathon. Or Star Wars, Star Trek, Torchwood. Stock up on junk food and let the sci-fi marathon begin.

6. You get to experiment with cooking

Speaking of junk food, unless cooking is his passion, you'll probably be doing most of it. He just doesn't remember to eat.

The first year we were married, I distinctly remember feeding my husband by hand while he did something else. If I didn't cook, he simply didn't eat. It never occurred to him to eat, except for junk food and candy. And his specialty: oyster stew at 2 AM.

If you want him to eat healthy food, guess what? You'd better plan it, buy it and cook it yourself.

7. You learn how to be handy around the house

And that goes for house repairs too. It only took me about five years but I finally figured out how to get things, like plumbing, fixed. Step 1: Tear into the pipes yourself. Step 2: Make a bloody mess of it. Step 3: He'll fix it for you.

8. You'll never be betrayed

The thing I love most about geeky guys is that they'll never cheat on you. I've dated enough geeks to know that they don't exactly shine in the romance arena.

Their homerun play on a date is to talk all about themselves, trying to impress you with how brilliant and special they are. And they are brilliant and they are special. So when they land a pretty girl like you, he won't look around and he won't play around. He'll cherish you in his own, distracted way.

9. He will express appreciation even when he's busy

"How are you, Honey?" you ask.

"I love you too," he responds vaguely.

"Did you sleep well?" you inquire.

"I love you too," he says again.

Happens all the time! Auto-pilot "I love you's" and rather distracted kisses. And frankly, I don't mind a bit and neither will you. At least he kisses you. At least he says the "L" word, even if his mind is a million miles away. My advice is, take it and run.

10. You may have to remind him about sex — but you won't ever be disappointed

He gets so immersed in his hobby, he may forget to seduce you. After all, he may have been alone for a really long time. So grab him by the hand, drag him away from the computer, and into the bedroom. With his powers of mind-over-matter, wink-wink-nudge-nudge, you won't be disappointed.

Lenora Thompson is an internationally syndicated writer and a freelance writer for the Huffington Post, PsychCentralm Mother Earth News, NOQ, and more.﻿