It may not be something that anyone wishes for, but for a lot of men (about 50 percent), hair loss is a reality.

At first, it can be tragic, depressing, and a horrible reminder of immortality, but once a guy realizes it's just a fact of life and learns to own it, they become even more of a catch than they ever thought possible.

Yes, gentlemen, your bald heads are sexy, and yes, ladies (especially those of you who never considered it), dating a bald guy has some perks of which you probably never even thought.

Here are 6 reasons bald guys make better lovers, according to research:

1. They have higher sex drive

Researchers think that being bald could also do wonders in the bedroom. The more testosterone a man has, the thinner his hair. And high levels of testosterone are linked to higher drives in men. In fact, men who have less testosterone report loss of libido and fewer erections. Woohoo.

2. They save crazy amounts of money on hair products

Hair products are expensive! Depending on what look you're going for, the event, the season, and the length, the amount of products someone uses at one time can be a lot. So, if that's the case, a guy with no hair will have more cash for hot, fancy dates. Top-shelf martinis for all!

3. They're less likely to develop testicular tumors

In a study published in the Journal of International Andrology, it was discovered that bald men were less likely to develop testicular tumors than guys with full heads of hair. Why? Higher levels of testosterone offer some protection. If that isn't a major plus, we don't know what is.

4. Their other physical assets are easier to notice

Pearly whites? Long eyelashes? Dimples? Baby blues? While all these lovely assets probably can’t be missed on a guy with a full head of hair, when it comes to bald guys, these things "pop" even more. Stripping head hair from the situation does to a guy’s facial features what mascara does to our eyes: emphasizes them.

5. They're better at sports

Whether or not this is an important asset in a dude is probably up for debate depending on the lady. But, as my male friends have pointed out to me time and time again, all the greatest athletes are bald: Kevin Youkilis of the Red Sox, tennis champ Andre Agassi, Celtics' Kevin Garnett, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and of course, Michael Jordan, just to name a few.

Why is this? Maybe the lack of hair makes them speedier? Either way, we can add this to the list.

6. They're low-maintenance

If your guy gets up late, you don't have to worry about that 30-minute hair ritual that some dudes need every morning to just get out the door. In addition to that, you'll never have to answer the annoying question "How's my hair?" again.

7. They are masters at wearing hats

No one can wear a hat like a bald guy. It's as if once that hair is gone, they suddenly can pull off wearing a hat and not look like an idiot. If you're lucky enough to date a baldy, then you're about to get a lesson on how to perfectly rock a hat. You know you've been waiting your whole life to learn the secrets behind it.

