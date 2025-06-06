11 Rare Things Men Do That Make Women Feel Truly Special

There is nothing like finding your king — a man who treats you like the queen you are. He is different from anyone you've ever experienced, and the connection between the two of you seems unbreakable. You wonder if the relationship is as special to him as it is to you, and there are some very specific ways that you can tell.

Treating you as if you are the best thing since sliced bread doesn't always look like a grand gesture. It's the little things that add up to true love. His genuine, thoughtful, and emotionally intelligent actions let you know that you are the apple of his eye and he would do anything to keep you happy and make you feel very special.

Here are 11 things men do that make women feel truly special

1. Listening without interrupting or fixing

Andres Ayrton from Pexels via Canva

Sometimes we just want to be heard. You don't have to be our superhero who has all of the answers. You just need to be a shoulder to lean on and have a listening ear. Don't start thinking of ways to solve the problem, simply hear us out, empathize, and validate our emotions, no matter how they might differ from your own.

When a man can listen attentively to his woman without offering advice or solutions and without telling her how she should feel, it shows that he respects her and is emotionally mature. We want to be heard, not fixed. Showing that you have the ability to do this makes a woman feel extra special.

Advertisement

2. Remembering the small details

Dejan_Dundjerski from Getty Images via Canva

Scientific or not, it's commonly believed that women have a tendency to remember minor details and special occasions more often than men. This can be due to how we process things in our brains, differing priorities, and cultural influences. So, when our man surprises us by remembering the smallest details that we've shared, or takes notice of the little things, we know we must be special to him.

Recalling a woman's favorite book or movie, or a childhood trauma that she opened up to you about, shows that you were paying close attention and had a strong desire to get to know her. You find value in understanding what pleases her and want to do those things. So, you take mental note and pull out unexpected information at the perfect time.

Advertisement

3. Protecting her energy

Deagreez from Getty Images via Canva

Some men believe that protecting a woman is all just physical, but real safety and security come from being with a man who builds an invisible wall of protection around your heart, mind, soul, and spirit as well. There is nothing more special than a man who wants to see you be the best version of yourself and keeps anything that does not support that at bay.

He encourages you to rest, will set boundaries on your behalf when you are too depleted to do so, and helps you avoid unnecessary stress by seeing it before it gets to you and stopping it in its tracks. He is hyper-aware of the impact his actions have on you and treats you with kid gloves. He cares deeply for your overall well-being and behaves accordingly.

Advertisement

4. Being proud of her publicly

FluxFactory from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If a man really wants to make a woman feel special, he will show pride in who she is and what she has accomplished. Whether it's a compliment in front of her friends and family or celebrating her wins on social media, it's evident that he admires her and has no problem with letting people know it. He makes her truly feel seen.

Celebrating your woman publicly is not just about hearts and butterflies. It has a positive impact on her psychologically. It enhances her self-esteem and signals a secure attachment within the relationship. It also builds trust and confidence in both parties, so they feel good about uplifting and empowering one another, no matter who is watching.

Advertisement

5. Offering emotional safety

Motortion from Getty Images via Canva

I remember looking at an ex-partner and wondering, "How are you mad that I'm mad?" I had shared my disappointment about something he had done, and instead of validating my concerns and taking accountability, he became angry at my feelings. Like, what? At that moment, I knew that I was not emotionally safe with him.

Letting a woman express her feelings without being judgmental or feeling defensive provides a special level of trust and intimacy that you cannot find just anywhere. Many people never experience a safe space where they can be vulnerable and express their feelings without fear of retaliation or abandonment.

Advertisement

6. Acting without being asked to

dardespot from Getty Images Signature via Canva

A man who doesn't have to be badgered into doing the things you want is a special person. He might plan an impromptu date night, clean up around the house, or handle logistics that would otherwise fall on you because he wants to lighten your load. Women don't want to lead a man or lay out instructions for him to follow. We want a real man who takes initiative.

Doing things without being asked shows thoughtfulness and effort on his part. It makes her feel cherished rather than a burden or ball and chain who constantly has to state the obvious. It's a welcome relief when a woman doesn't feel like she has to manage everything on her own. He is resourceful and solutions-oriented, and she knows that she is in good hands.

Advertisement

7. Being vulnerable

Boris Jovanovic from Getty Images via Canva

Gone are the days when men were expected to always have a tough exterior. Society told them to bury their emotions and always appear in control. We now know that those sad expectations gave birth to toxic masculinity. When we started to require men to be more emotionally available and open with their feelings, they struggled to find the right balance.

A man who has done the inner work and upped his emotional intelligence, and is willing to be vulnerable with you, thinks you are super special. He shares his greatest fears, his hopes, and his struggles, helping you to emotionally connect with him. By doing so, he creates space for real intimacy and mutual support.

Advertisement

8. Showing affection without an agenda

Roberta SA. from Studio South Korea via Canva

As a woman, showing a man affection can be tricky. You might want to just snuggle up together, but the close physical contact makes him want more than that. Women have a deep desire for emotional and physical intimacy that does not land them in the bedroom. A man who has self-discipline and values real connection over his carnal desires definitely thinks his woman is special.

There are so many ways to show affection. Sharing thoughts and feelings, giving a hug, holding hands, or complimenting her appearance without it needing to lead to something else is the purest form of affection and emotional presence.

Advertisement

9. Defending her whether she is there or not

bowie15 from Getty Images via Canva

It's easy to stop someone from talking down on your woman while she is standing right there, but a man who is willing to let anyone and everyone know that disrespect for his love will not be tolerated under any circumstances believes that he has found something special and needs to protect it at all costs.

Standing up for your lady in her absence, whether it be to friends, family members, or co-workers, is a powerful form of loyalty and respect. You teach others how to treat your partner. If you disrespect her, so will they. If you treat her as if she is common, they will believe she is and act accordingly. But if you let them know, without a shadow of a doubt, that you do not play about that woman, they won't either.

Advertisement

10. Making her a priority, not an option

DarioGaona from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I once told a man that I am not an option. I am the option. I refused to be placed on the back burner for everyone else. I didn't settle for the bare minimum or accept the crumbs that were left over after he had given the whole meal away. A man who sees your value and knows that you are a special kind of girl will prioritize your needs.

Consistently showing up makes a woman feel that she is important. We no longer excuse making us an afterthought by telling ourselves that he had a busy day or is under a lot of stress. We understand that if he wanted to, he would. Consistency signals long-term investment and emotional reliability.

Advertisement

11. Encouraging her to grow

andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Believe it or not, some men are threatened by their woman's success and growth. The more she flourishes, the more he tries to tether her to the ground so she cannot fly high. A man who is secure in himself and wants to see a woman do great in life is a rare find and can make her feel like she is done kissing frogs and has finally found her prince.

Supporting her dreams, noticing and celebrating her progress, and not having feelings of jealousy when you see her evolving makes her feel appreciated, respected, and supported. Women are multipliers. Pour love and good energy into her, and she will return it to you tenfold. How you treat her is the difference between her seeing the connection as special or something to run away from.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.