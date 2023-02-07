At one point or another, you've been on someone's hook. You think that one day, all of a sudden, this person will turn around and put you above everyone else, and it will somehow morph into a perfect relationship.

Maybe you're already in a relationship with this person and keep hoping things will get better, even though you've never been the first thing on this person's mind. You probably don't ask for much, but they've made you feel like it's your fault for feeling the way you do.

You're desperate for those few moments where this person makes you feel special, but then you feel terrible the rest of the time.

Guess what? We've all been there, and some of us are still there, trying to figure out a way to get out. It's not easy, but if you identify with this feeling, you should call that person up and tell them to buzz off. End things.

It's probably going to feel like the end of the world, but the worst kind of person is the person who drags you along and throws you on the back burner. You'll never become the priority; life isn't that nice and that guy (or girl) you're dating will always be a jerk.

You don't want to be around when that person does find their priority.

So, here are 17 signs you're just an option, not a priority.

1. Almost all your plans with this person are last minute.

2. ... even though they always asks what your plans are for the night way in advance.

3. You find yourself turning people down while you wait to see if they want to see you.

4. And then you regret that you wasted your night waiting on them.

5. You're never the person they want to take to big events, like weddings.

6. Even when they're seeing someone else, they still try to keep you on the hook.

7. They almost always bail on things that are important to you.

8. It takes forever for them to respond to a text.

9. You constantly feel like you put in all the effort.

10. They expect you to always answer when they call, but never answer when you call.

11. This sounds way too familiar: "We can't be together right now."

12. You're always making excuses for them.

13. When you try to stand up for yourself, they blame you for being needy.

14. You remember everything they tell you about their lives ...

15. ... but they never remember anything you say.

16. You're unhappy most of the time.

17. But you still hold on for those few moments you spend with them.

Lindsey is a Celebrity Reporter for the New York Post's PageSix and freelance writes for YourTango and Bustle in her free time.