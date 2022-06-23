By Dina Colada — Written on Jun 23, 2022
If you want to meet that kind of man who will touch the small of your back when you're walking in the door that sends shivers down your spine, then make your online profile rock. Your pictures are very important (of course), but so are other factors when it comes to attracting good men on dating sites.
While you spend a cold lonely night alone because your profile isn't doing the job of attracting the right kind of guys, you need to upgrade your username, among other things, so you can cozy up with a compatible, sexy match.
Khalid Khan and Sameer Chaudhry, a mighty online profile science research duo, read up on 3,938 studies in behavioral science, psychology, and sociology journals that delved into online dating.
This team sorted and sifted and came up with the best of the best tips for online dating success. So, if you're wondering how to make a guy fall in love with you all before he even meets you face to face, here are 6 tips to making the best impression ever.
Here are 6 proven ways to make your dating profile irresistible to men:
1. Make your username alluring.
Change your username to "moonlight" or "abaloneflirt" and it will help you have online dating success. The team found that usernames at the beginning of the alphabet get more clicks than names like "zebranerd" or "quantumkgal69." So multiply your chances of finding love with the right kind of name.
Search engines are also filing and compiling words alphabetically. So go for a name that starts with the letters A through M to increase your chances of finding love online.
2. Stay away from negative words.
Tiny, hater, and other negative words are like a trip to the garbage dump. Don't leave a bad taste in his mouth before you even get to the first wink or message. This goes for your username, headline, and description. Negative words are a total turn-off.
3. Use flirty words.
A crew of researchers studied the word "bubbles" on Plenty of Fish. There are five words found in online dating profiles that correlated with people leaving the site because they are now in a relationship: love, time, life, friend, and music. There's no need to get out the dictionary for those words.
Start clicking the keys and talk about your friends, what you love, stories about your rip-roaring life, and your favorite live music festivals. People like stories and soul in your profile.
4. Take time to make your headline sparkle.
At least make your online profile funny, different, or clever. This is important for how to make a guy fall in love with you at first glance.
"If you can get your potential date to stop and think about your headline message, increasing the exposure time to your primary photo, this will increase their liking of you," said Khan.
5. Wear red.
If you are a woman and want to make him interested and not yawn, get out your candy apple red sweater. Men perceive women wearing red as more sexually receptive (even if you DO make him wait), and therefore, more attractive.
Catch his eye the easy way with the right color. Do you know the kind of woman who walks into a party with a sexy red dress that turns every man's head in the room? You are the type!
6. Use everyday words.
Talking about the burgeoning relationship on the horizon or that you are ready to start a brood are words you need to stay away from. Keep your vocabulary passionate and simple so nobody has to go grab a dictionary to know what you're talking about. Don't have a cumbrous, forlorn profile that elicits a glowering look from online daters. Say what?
Men don't fall in love with a woman because she is smarter than them. Let him get to know you and give him a safe space to contact you first. That’s a good start. Create your profile like you are having a passionate conversation with someone. Make it juicy, sweet, descriptive, and sexy.
Dina Colada is a love coach and writer whose work has appeared on Prevention, Women’s Health, Plenty of Fish, Zoosk and other sites. She specializes in helping single women increase self-love and attract deep and lasting love. Visit her website for more.