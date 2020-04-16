10 Dating Tips I Wish I'd Followed While I Was Single

Let us save you some time, energy and heartache. You can thank us later.

When I started seeing my husband (the first guy I wasn't embarrassed to tell my therapist about), I was gobsmacked to realize how much I hadn't known about dating.

In fact, I'd been going about being single all wrong. I didn't have very much fun at it, which is depressing since I didn't pair up until my 30's.

Besides, so much luck was involved in my finding my match that there are probably more alternate universes where I'm still living solo than where I'm married.

I realize that my past experiences have made me who I am today, but I still wish I could go back in time and give some dating tips to poor, clueless, "younger me" about relationships.

I could've written three novels, started a business, and hiked the Appalachian Trail with all the wasted time and energy. It's too late for me, but maybe you can learn from what I wish I knew when I was single by following advice I wish I'd taken.

These are 10 dating tips I wish I'd followed when I was still single myself.

1. Set your priorities straight.

Finding a romantic partner is only one of many goals you can have at once.

There's a difference between making something a priority and having an obsession. No one wants to be the Captain Ahab of the dating world. Relationships are great, but don't obsess over them!

2. Know exactly what you want in a person — and don't compromise.

For example, when you like a guy and your mutual friends have multiple anecdotes about him projectile vomiting after excessive drinking, you need to rethink the infatuation.

You didn't like it when your godson hurled on you, and he's a toddler.

3. Know what real love is about.

It's not about getting someone to think you're good enough for them.

It’s about finding someone you can stand to spend a ridiculous amount of time with. It's about finding the puzzle piece you fit with and the Ernie to your Bert.

4. Work on your gaydar.

It'll make your life much easier.

5. Don't let anyone take advantage of you.

Sometimes boyfriends have little annoying habits. And sometimes they have small behaviors that indicate a complete lack of respect.

If you wouldn't let your friend's sweetie talk to her that way, don't put up with it yourself.

6. Look for love in the right places.

If you're bored out of your mind at the local bar on Saturday night, you're probably not going to meet anyone there who's going to liven up your evening.

Instead of downing an extra cocktail to numb the ennui, think of somewhere else to go next weekend that you might actually enjoy.

If your friends don't want to join you, go anyway.

7. Know your worth.

Stop worrying about potential paramours rejecting you for being too fat, too short, too whatever. It's entirely possible that you would've had to reject them for never having seen Star Wars (your essential piece of pop culture may vary) anyway.

People who simply are "not the right fit" exist. The sooner you weed them out of your life, the happier you'll be.

8. Go to movies by yourself.

The same goes for museums, parks, and concerts. When you're part of a couple, you miss being free to follow your every whim.

Being unattached means not having to compromise on your plans.

9. Remember that a first date is not an audition for marriage.

It's just a tryout for a second date. No one ever fell in love while analyzing every detail of their momentous first meeting.

10. If a man says that he's too damaged for you (or too neurotic, or too anything) just take his word for it.

Even if it is his low self-esteem talking, you're not going to be able to fix him.

And it's probably just a euphemism for "I'm just not feeling it."

Jen Anderson is a writer who focuses on love, relationships, and dating advice.