‘Am I in love?’ A lot of us find ourselves asking this question when we are in a relationship. Love, however, has various forms, and people have their ways of dealing with it.

For some, it’s a peaceful journey while for others, it’s filled with intensity and passion. The most common ones include the consummation of love, love, and being loved back with both emotional and physical intimacy.

According to researchers, this most well-known form of love which is practiced and idealized by us has certain signs. If you have these signs in your relationship, then you are really in love with your partner.

Here are 6 undoubtable signs you're in love, according to psychology:

1. You are genuine with one another

According to research conducted in 2006, couples who are honest with one another tend to be more satisfied than those who lie and hide things from their partners. If you reveal your true self to your partner and if they accept you, and love you with all your values and flaws, it means the two of you are truly in love with each other. The two of you can talk freely on every topic and share a strong emotional bond.

2. You feel positive after every physical interaction

According to research conducted in 2017, intimacy, if practiced not just as an act of love but also as a way to explore the relationship, understand one another, and make the bond stronger, brings a lot of positivity among couples. Being intimate is not just about being physical, it’s about bonding. If you feel positive after every physical interaction with your partner, if the two of you form a deeper bond after every interaction, then the two of you are definitely in love with one another.

3. You continue to choose them

Research from the American Psychological Assocation showed that if people look for better partners while they are still in a relationship, it means they are less committed. For people who are truly in love with one another, there can never be any alternative option for them.

4. You're not scared to take risks with them

The same 2006 research found that taking risks with your partner increases your bonding with them and results in relationships where you feel satisfied. It is your love for one another that keeps you safe. It increases dependency between the two of you and makes you a stronger couple.

5. They try to make your life easier and vice-versa

According to research conducted in 2014, compassionate love where the couples enrich one another is an integral element for a long-lasting relationship. To love is to care, to grow. If the two of you make life easier for each other and care for one another, then you are moving toward a successful relationship.

6. You resolve arguments with them

It might seem like arguing is the death of a relationship, but the opposite is true. Not only is fighting healthy in your relationship, and allows you to resolve issues, but it's also good for you. Research from the University of Georgia states that couples who approach disagreements with positive behaviors have lower cortisol levels and are less stressed.

