Let's face it: the dating world is pretty bad. It doesn't take long scrolling on TikTok or Instagram to realize just how difficult it is to find a good partner these days, which is one of the reasons pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman who has traits that make her truly special.

In a world that's becoming more surface-level, it's difficult to find someone who rises above the material things in life. From their generous nature to their nurturing personality, good women have an energy that can't be beat. And while many men take their partner for granted, if she has these specific traits, a good man will always do his best to keep a woman like this by his side.

Pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with these 11 specific traits

1. She knows how to call someone out with love

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of knowing how to call you out with love. It sounds strange, but most men aren't looking for a woman to blindly agree with them. Many men are looking for a woman who is their equal. From doing chores together to working full-time, most people want to be with someone they can build a future with.

Men also want a woman who will set them straight when they're getting way over their heads about something. Even if it's no fun to hear, having a loving nudge from a partner to say, "Hey, you're better than this," is exactly what keeps him on his toes and makes him appreciate her every single day.

Advertisement

2. She’s loyal

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It sounds simple, right? Loyalty is the bare minimum that women and men can give to one another. However, in a world that's becoming more materialistic and less focused on connection, loyalty can be pretty hard to come by. Whether it's family betraying trust or friends, having someone who'll stick by his side is something that pretty much every man is afraid to lose. Even if they don't say it, the truth is that men appreciate her loyalty more than they let on.

From her sticking up for him to being by his side during those dark moments, having a partner for life that'll never leave is exactly what men need to flourish in life. In the same way, women also appreciate men who are loyal and can hold them down when times get tough. So, if a couple is loyal to one another without question, congrats! While it seems basic, men know that these reciprocal feelings are hard to come by.

Advertisement

3. She gives him space

carballo | Shutterstock

Whether it's spending hours watching their favorite show or listening to them rant about their day, good men know how to keep their partner happy. That being said, most people need a little bit of space from time to time. Whether it's a day to play video games or simply an hour to themselves, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman who gives him space.

Once again, it's simple, but men don't always have time for themselves. As most men know, there's a huge standard for them to hold things down and to be fixers. And while many are willing to take on that mantle, a second to take a deep breath is also appreciated. As psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., said, "Space is an opportunity for personal growth that can ultimately strengthen your relationship."

And while there are many women who respect his need for space, some women aren't as understanding, causing conflict in the relationship. So, if a woman wants to be deemed as someone a man can't bear to lose, she should be sure to create balance in the relationship. By putting one another's needs first, both parties can thrive.

Advertisement

4. She doesn’t chase, she chooses

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Most men don't want a woman who's desperate. As much as some male influencers might scream the opposite, the truth of the matter is that most confident men love confident women. Like magnets, people are drawn to those who are similar to them. Whether it's intelligence or morals, we tend to gravitate towards people that we are used to. As a result, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of not chasing, but choosing.

He doesn't want to be with someone who's desperately clammering for his affection. Instead, he wants a woman who chooses to love him and pursues the relationship because of mutual feelings. As strange as it sounds, he wants her to have the strength and confidence to stop chasing him. It sounds counterintuitive, but a healthy relationship can't be built on one-sided love.

Advertisement

5. She’s playful

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

When people think of lovable celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, they often think of her cheery personality or great sense of humor. Without even needing to try, people like her have a way of being playful while also being serious when needed. And in the same way, we admire Lawrence for that quality, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a playful woman.

Nowadays, everyone is going through it. Blame it on how bad the economy is, but most couples are feeling the strain of increasing grocery prices and bills piling up. Still, if a woman is able to weather the storm and keep her sense of humor, she's a keeper.

As Deborah Serani, Psy.D., explained, "Laughter reduces serum levels of stress hormones. It significantly boosts our immune system. It also regulates blood pressure, heart rate, and improves memory, focus, attention, and concentration."

So, whenever she cracks a joke, it isn't just in your head that you magically feel better. Due to her amazing sense of humor and playfulness, she's literally making her man's life less stressful.

Advertisement

6. She respects herself more than she needs attention

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Respect in a relationship is one thing, but pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of respecting herself more than she needs his attention. For many, they don't often think about how they treat themselves. So focused on other people and their needs, they fail to consider how their self-neglect affects their partner.

While everyone experiences self-doubt, constantly criticizing one's appearance or getting angry at oneself for every mistake made is unattractive. Insecurity and self-doubt put additional strain on the man, who must constantly comfort and cater to her, leading to unnecessary stress in the relationship. This is why men appreciate a woman who respects herself enough to put herself first. Not only does it create a healthier environment, but a woman who loves herself truly shines within, making the relationship happier in the long run.

Advertisement

7. She’s emotionally intelligent

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Everyone talks about wanting an emotionally intelligent partner, but not many people are emotionally intelligent to begin with. Whether they realize it or not, emotional intelligence only comes after deep reflection.

According to wellness scholar and speaker Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., "The four key skills for building emotional intelligence are: self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, and relationship management."

This is why pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of being emotionally intelligent. Good men understand that emotional intelligence takes restraint and hard work. From knowing one's own limits to understanding their partners, men recognize the strength required to remain calm and collected, and, most importantly, respect it.

So, while many of us aren't at that stage of having high emotional intelligence yet, for those women who are, know that your efforts don't go unnoticed by your partner. Keeping the peace and remaining aware takes hard work, which most men appreciate and don't want to lose.

Advertisement

8. She has a softness that makes people feel safe

Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock

The world is a stressful place. No matter how much women try to keep their heads up, there's always something or someone that pushes women to their breaking point. As a result, most women find themselves hardening to deal with the world around them. And while their coping mechanism is understandable, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of having a softness that makes them feel safe.

Good men understand why women often feel defensive. From dealing with their family to dealing with their jobs, women experience high levels of stress. Still, this doesn't stop some women from maintaining their softness, even in a world that's becoming tougher. Maybe it's because they have such a dependable support system, but regardless, her softness is always appreciated and is something men cherish.

Advertisement

9. She reciprocates his efforts

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

There are three types of women: those who make all of the effort in a relationship, those who refuse to make an effort, and those who reflect a man's effort back to them. And while there are bound to be moments in which she doesn't give as much as she should or over-gives, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman who reciprocates his efforts.

A relationship is a two-way street that takes an equal amount of effort. No matter how hard things may be, both parties are responsible for giving it their all if they want to be in a long-lasting relationship. As Mark Travers, Ph.D., said, "It’s not just about finding someone who 'gets' you, but rather knows how to handle boredom, conflict, and daily stressors."

Thankfully, good women understand this, which is why they're always willing to give as long as their partner reciprocates the effort. Is it always easy? Of course not. But men appreciate the effort, which is why women like these are simply irreplaceable.

Advertisement

10. She’s authentic

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Nowadays, it's hard to find someone who's truly authentic. For better or worse, everyone needs to put on a mask to get through the day. From fake smiling at their boss to acting like they don't hate their coworkers, a little fakeness makes the world go round. Even so, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman with the specific trait of authenticity.

While authenticity is rare, a few women stand out for keeping things real, no matter where they are. These women aren't afraid of who thinks what, so long as they're speaking their truth. Of course, this should always be done respectfully. Yet, a woman who manages to pull off being authentic with their partner will have their partner's love for life.

Advertisement

11. She isn’t afraid to be alone

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Finally, pretty much every man is afraid to lose a woman who isn't afraid to be alone. People might say they don't care about being alone, but the truth of the matter is that human beings are designed to connect. According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, human beings are wired to connect.

Knowing this, it's no surprise that many men and women unconsciously seek out friends and relationships. Whether they realize it or not, they're fulfilling their basic human needs. Even so, the need to connect isn't always sunshine and rainbows. As great as it is to form a relationship, forming one with the wrong person can be disastrous if people aren't careful. Not only can it impact one's mental health, but it can also completely alter who that person is.

Thankfully, being with a woman who isn't afraid to be alone is reassuring to a man. Not only does he know where he stands with her, but she's also quick to cut anyone off who isn't a good influence, saving the relationship in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.