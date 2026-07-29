Couples Who Deeply Love Their Kids But Not Each Other Often Do 9 Practical Things To Stay Together

Written on Jul 29, 2026

Practical Things Couples Who Love Their Kids But Not Each Other Do To Stay Together NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Everyone hopes their relationship will lead to lasting happiness, but that’s not always the case. Some couples change so much that they eventually fall out of love.

This becomes even more complicated when there are kids involved. Parents who don’t want to put their children through the pain of a separation might choose to stay together for longer than they otherwise would because their love for their children outweighs their lack of love for one another. There’s nothing inherently right or wrong about that, but it does require work to stay together in those kinds of situations.

When a couple shares deep love for their kids but not for each other, they'll usually do these practical things to make staying together work

1. They keep fighting to a minimum

couple who's not keeping fighting to a minimum StockLab | Shutterstock

Everything depends on a couple’s individual circumstances, but there’s a good chance that they won’t have the best feelings for each other if they feel like they had to give up on their romantic relationship. Conflict would be totally understandable, especially if they planned on continuing to live under the same roof.

It’s not good for their kids to see that, though. Minor disagreements are just a part of life, but what experts call destructive conflict, which includes insults and the silent treatment, hurts kids’ mental health. A couple who chooses to stay together for their kids’ sake would never put them through that, no matter how much self-control it required.

RELATED: 28 Common 'Fighting Words' Husbands & Wives Use That Can Take Years To Undo

Advertisement

2. They develop separate personal lives

woman who developed a separate personal life from her husband DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

Couples in this situation obviously won’t want to hang out with each other all the time, so it’s a good idea for them to have separate groups of friends and to spend their free time in different ways. Honestly, it’s better for them to spend less time together so there’s as little tension as possible.

It sounds counterintuitive, but this isn’t bad advice for a couple to follow when they want their relationship to work. Relationship psychotherapist Charisse Cooke explained that people think having the same interests is the best formula for romance, but that’s not always true.

If it’s OK for couples to be interested in different things even when they’re in love, it’s definitely not a problem when they need to create as much space as they can.

RELATED: Couples Who Deeply Resent Each Other Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Advertisement

3. They treat each other like life partners

couple treating each other like life parents Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When two people are in a relationship, they're often referred to as partners, but our society treats love and partnership as two very different things. A couple who’s in love might choose to work together like partners, but their romance would still come first.

This changes when their feelings and goals change. Remaining together for their children means that a couple has to function more like colleagues and focus more on dividing and conquering their responsibilities at home.

RELATED: People Who Sit Next To Their Partner Every Night But Feel Weirdly Alone Often Notice These 5 Signs

Advertisement

4. They stick to a routine so everything runs smoothly

couple sticking to a routine so everything runs smoothly Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

It’s easy for couples to bicker about who’s supposed to do what and when, even when they love each other. This means it's helpful for all families to work out some kind of routine, especially since kids really benefit from knowing what they can expect.

Routines become even more vital in these situations. Without a sense of structure, each parent will try to push what they think is best on everyone else. There’s no way they could get through that without arguing.

RELATED: 9 Odd But Relatable Reasons People Stick To Routines They Don’t Even Enjoy

Advertisement

5. They treat each other with respect

couple treating each other with respect simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Kids might notice a slight difference between the affection their own parents and their friends’ parents show each other when they’re together but not in love. The goal should be for them to never notice a difference in the respect they show each other, though.

Children have to learn that respect isn’t dependent on agreement. Their parents are some of the best role models they have. When they want to make it work, they’ll treat each other with dignity regardless of what happened to them as a couple.

RELATED: 5 Behaviors That Come Naturally To Couples Who Respect Each Other But Are Very Challenging For Those Who Don't

Advertisement

6. They don’t try to live a perfect life

couple who isn't trying to live a perfect life Geber86 | Shutterstock

No one is capable of creating a perfect life for themselves or their children, so couples that are facing extra challenges shouldn’t try to reach some impossible standard that they couldn’t even meet when they were still in love.

Unrealistic expectations only lead to disappointment. Just because a couple is choosing to do life a bit differently doesn’t mean they can build whatever they want, and they’ll get hurt if they think they can.

RELATED: If A Person Is Obsessed With Being Perfect, You’ll Know It By These 3 Exhausting Behaviors

Advertisement

7. They get support from other people

woman getting support from other people instead of her husband Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Couples act as each other’s support system during the best times, but they can’t rely on each other in the same way after redefining their entire relationship.

This is when it’s essential for them to have other loved ones they can turn to. Chances are they’ll even need to vent about each other and their new arrangement at some point, so they need an unbiased third party to talk to and lean on.

RELATED: 11 Super Rare Signs Of Someone Who Is A Truly Supportive Partner

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

8. They never criticize each other in front of their kids

couple who never criticizes each other in front of their kids Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock

Feeling safe is part of a child’s healthy development, but they can’t feel that way when they always sense that their parents are on edge. Kids are actually able to recognize toxic behavior between their parents at a very young age. Couples who don’t even try to hide their resentment are just making things worse.

They might criticize each other pretty frequently in their minds, and they might even let some choice words slip when they’re alone, but they wouldn’t want to undermine one another’s authority in front of their kids or make it seem like one of them is better than the other. That would completely defeat the purpose of what they’re trying to do.

RELATED: Women Who Are Overly Critical Often Say 11 Harsh Things To Their Husbands

Advertisement

9. They reevaluate what they want from time to time

couple reevaluating what they want VH-studio | Shutterstock

When a couple comes to the conclusion that they don’t love each other anymore, that realization can feel very final. And, if they didn’t want to stay together for their kids, it probably would be.

It’s totally possible for couples to get back together after spending some time apart, though. They might notice that they had a stronger bond than they realized while working together to give their children the best lives they can.

On the other hand, trying to stick together like this might just make their bitterness grow to the point that it’s not healthy for them to be together at all. Either way, they have to remember that what they choose for the immediate future doesn’t have to define the rest of their lives.

RELATED: 10 Things Couples Only Learn About Each Other After They’ve Survived A Truly Terrible Year

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, July 29: The Full Moon Rises In Aquarius
Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, July 28: The Sun And Uranus Align
People Who Share A Deep Love Often Casually Do 10 Things In Everyday Life
Loading...