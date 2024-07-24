Planning a first date can be exciting, but it can also become routine. If you've been on a string of first dates, you may find yourself constantly planning the same night out. Going to dinner, meeting for coffee, or cocktails at happy hour seem to be the norm.

Don't save the fun and interesting dates for later in the relationship. Why wait? Shake up your routine and try something new. If you're bored of going out for dinner and the barista at Starbucks knows your name, it's time to think outside the dating box.

Here are 5 powerful first date ideas that aren't boring:

1. Find your inner top chef

Rather than go to dinner, learn how to make dinner or dessert. Go to a local culinary school or cooking center and take a class together. It's a great way to create something together. Besides, they say a way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

2. Explore vineyards of the world

Take a wine-tasting class together. Find a local winery, wine bar, or restaurant to learn more about wine and food pairing. Buy a bottle that you both enjoy and make plans to drink it on your second date. Be sure to sip and not gulp.

3. Play Picasso for the night

Painting parties are popping up throughout the country. Many places let you bring in your wine and beer; others provide appetizers and cocktails. It doesn't matter whether you create a masterpiece or make a big mess. It's about sharing the experience.

4. Go dancing

Tempted to learn the Tango? Want to take a swing at swing dancing? Do it! Sign up for a local class and get your feet moving. Spend the night hand in hand, falling into his arms. Let him lead. The spring in your step might just kickstart your heart.

5. Be a good sport

Stand-up paddle board? Spartan Race workout? Crossfit? If you're both athletically inclined, try a new sport that will challenge you both and give you something to talk about. Afterward, stop by a juice bar and share your war stories or lick your wounds together.

Treat each new potential love interest differently. Adding personality and creativity to your dates is a great way to express yourself and step outside of your comfort zone and into the place where change — and love — can happen.

Kimberly James is a dating expert who has been involved in the event marketing and dating industry for 15 years.

Telina McCord is passionate about analyzing and reporting on human relationships. She wrote her master's thesis on The Evolution of Dating and became The Girl Who Dated 30 Guys in 30 Days.