10 Basic First Date Dos & Don'ts (That Make An A+ Impression)

First dates can be nerve-wracking. This could be the potential start to the best love of your life. You think it's imperative that you look the most beautiful you've ever looked before, and you spend the whole time doing anything to make sure they like you. In fact, on the way to the date, you're already dreaming about your future life in the suburbs and what you'll cook for her vegetarian mother when she comes over for Thanksgiving. There are a lot of things wrong with that scenario, and will not lead to a happy first date, or any date after. Let's not complicate things with too many rules, when first dates are quite simple. Here are a few tips that will get you through the first date and hopefully a second one (if you play your cards right).

Here are 10 first-date dos and don'ts:

1. Do show up on time

Being late is rude and a major turn-off. First impressions count.

2. Do look your best

This shows your date you've put some effort into your appearance. The neater the better, so dress to impress.

3. Do show your smile

Don't be afraid to show off those pearly whites. A great smile can lighten up a room.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

4. Do be courteous

Being polite and well-mannered shows your consideration for others.

5. Do show him/her you're listening

Always pay attention to what your date is saying. This shows you are interested in the person sitting across from you.

6. Do give him/her compliments

Giving praise is very positive and welcomed. It's a great boost for morale.

7. Don't be something you're not

Don't be fake or put on an act. Be yourself; the best version of yourself.

8. Don't text others during the date

Texting while on a date is a big "no-no"! It's just plain rude.

9. Don't talk about your ex

No one wants to spend the whole date talking about your relationship disasters. Leave the past in the past and get to know the person in front of you.

10. Don't be rude to the wait staff

This is a surefire way to lose your date's interest and anyone's respect in the restaurant. Treat the wait staff with respect and tip accordingly.

First dates can seem scary, but they're not supposed to. It's all about finding out if you like that person, and if they're a good fit for you, rather than sitting there trying to impress a person you don't even know if you want to see again.

Marshon Thomas is the best-selling author of the book SuccessOnomics with Steve Forbes. He's also a filmmaker, relationship coach, and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity.