If You Have These 14 Personality Traits, You Probably Attract More Women Than You Realize

If you're a guy who's wondering how to get a girlfriend or make someone fall in love with you, you're certainly not alone. Let’s face it, falling in love feels amazing. Often, the mix of excitement, anticipation, and love cannot be easily placed into words. One of the only things we can all agree on is how amazing new love feels.

Falling in love is different for each person, including both partners in a relationship. Partners may have different reasons for falling in love with the other partner, and typically, partners usually fall in love at different times during their relationship.

Women, just like men, have different tastes in personality traits and other characteristics when it comes to what makes them fall in love. But, unlike the men I work with regarding issues of love and life, the reasons women fall in love are often very simple.

If you have these personality traits, you probably attract more women than you realize:

1. Honest

Women typically fall for men who can be transparent. Women have a difficult time when they cannot trust what a man says, making it nearly impossible to trust him with something as important as her feelings.

2. Trustworthy

It's difficult for a woman to fall in love with a man she is unable to trust.

3. Attentive

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Women love men who can be good listeners or sounding boards. We do not necessarily want you to solve our problems or give us advice, but provide a willing ear.

Research indicates that women find attentive men appealing because attentiveness signals positive traits like empathy, reliability, and a capacity for emotional support. These traits are highly valued in long-term relationships and contribute to a sense of security and well-being.

4. Caring

Show her that you care. Sure, telling a woman you love her feels great,t but showing your love through both words and action feels even better.

5. Family-oriented

Most women look at the way a man loves and treats his family as a way to determine his ability to love her. If a man is thoughtful and loving, then a woman is more likely to fall in love with him.

6. Present

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

No one likes someone who seems to always be absent when they need them or has an excuse for why they can’t or didn’t show up.

Research suggests that women find men who are present and engaged in the moment more attractive due to the perception of positive, unobservable traits, the influence of mate choice copying, and the signaling of stability and reliability. Being genuine to oneself, rather than trying too hard to impress, can be a more appealing quality to women.

7. Positive

Women typically fall for a man who has an easy-going personality, someone who has a good attitude. It's hard to fall in love with a man who has a bad attitude or a man with whom we cannot communicate.

8. Funny

Women love it when a man can laugh at himself sometimes and not take the everyday challenges of life too seriously.

9. Vulnerable

Wesley Davi / Pexels

We love it when a man can show both his tough and soft side, his ability to be open about his feelings and challenges is very attractive. It is amazing when a man can openly and honestly talk about his feelings with us.

Research suggests that women find vulnerability in men attractive because it can signal emotional intelligence, trustworthiness, and a willingness to build deeper, more intimate connections. Vulnerability, when expressed genuinely, can also make a man seem more relatable and approachable.

10. Optimistic

Women love a man who can turn a lemon into lemonade, cheering them up when they aren’t feeling so good. The ability to help us reframe a negative situation and see both the positives and the negatives is invaluable.

11. Considerate

Women love it when a man considers their feelings when planning, doing, or hanging out with others because it conveys empathy and a willingness to avoid hurting us.

12. Affectionate

Eugenia Remark / Pexels

There is nothing like a deep enveloping embrace. Not the one-armed hug that can be given to anyone, but deep hugs that convey a desire to be connected with a woman.

Research from a 2016 study found that women find men who are affectionate attractive due to perceptions of emotional stability, willingness to invest in the relationship, and positive social signaling. Affectionate behavior, such as being caring, supportive, and emotionally available, is often associated with desirable traits in a partner, especially for long-term relationships.

13. Capable

Too often, planning or coordinating an event or an outing will fall in the lap of a woman; however, we appreciate when a man can take charge sometimes, and we can leave the planning to him.

14. Empathetic

Emotional intelligence, empathy, and a capacity for deep connection are highly valued in long-term relationships. Research suggests that this awareness suggests a man is attuned to his own and his partner's emotional needs, fostering a sense of security and trust. Arguably, a lack of understanding about the nuances of intimacy can lead to frustration and dissatisfaction in relationships.

Men, getting a woman to fall in love with you is more about being yourself, being consistent, showing up, and displaying positive qualities than any kind of gimmick. As long as you make sure that you are trustworthy, compassionate, and you are being a kind human being, a woman will have no choice but to fall for you.

Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford is a psychologist who focuses on relationships, dating, and personality issues, as well as a Certified Relationship Specialist with Diplomate Status, and an expert with the American Psychotherapy Association.