Texting has become a popular way to communicate among singles. People like it because it's a quick means of communicating details, and men usually prefer texting because it's easy to stay in touch without much effort.

Texting is also a fun way to banter without picking up the phone. That's the upside. The downside is when women mistake a man's frequent texting for real interest in them. Or, when he doesn't text back at all when he's shown signs that he likes you.

Sadly, many men are keen on how to be a heartbreaker and end up leading women on. But you don't have to be one of these women.

Here are types of texters to watch out for and avoid like the plague. Because we guarantee you will run into them.

Here are 4 odd texting behaviors that mean a man's about to break your heart:

1. The generic text that sounds like it was written to multiple women

He's not ready to be exclusive but seeks female attention. For this guy, texting is the perfect way to keep you — a woman — at arm's length. In this case, texting is his low-commitment way to stay in touch.

A man can be texting several women regularly. It helps him feel more desirable and like a hot commodity. Texting provides a great ego boost as the arrival tone alerts everyone in hearing distance of his popularity.

2. The cheating text accidentally calling you a different woman's name

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

He seems to be romantically interested in you, even though he's in a relationship. Many experts refer to such relationships as emotional cheating: when a man who has a wife or live-in girlfriend creates an emotionally close bond with another woman via texting.

Statistics from the Institute for Family Studies state that 7% of participants in their study admitted to having an emotional affair and in fact, emotional cheating often hurts more than physical affairs, says marriage and intimacy therapist Todd Creager.

"Emotional cheating hurts more; significantly more. Betrayal is hurtful enough," Creager says. "However, when the woman believes that the man has deep feelings for another woman, that hurts even deeper."

This way, he isn't physically cheating, just flirting with other women. You wouldn't want a man who knows your man engaging other women this way, because he knows how to be a heartbreaker.

3. The desperate text that feels needy

This guy might text you all day. He wants your attention and needs your help. He'll either appeal to your nurturing side or just text little things all day to stay in touch.

At first, it might be fun, but it can wear you down and become pretty darn annoying, especially when you'd prefer a face-to-face date. Eventually, you'll wait for the day when he doesn't text back.

4. The controlling text asking where you are all the time

Tiger Lily / Pexels

He shows a lot of interest, wanting to know what you are up to and where you are going. Initially, you might feel flattered, but his demanding texts can get old, annoying, and even worrisome. The controlling guy might have time to date you, but he uses texting to keep a tight rein on you.

For the man who texts frequently but makes no time to see you, you should take this as a sign that something is not right. Some men satisfy their need for emotional support via text without having to date you.

Since most women are kind and naturally want to help, you are happy to lend an ear and feel communicating this way means something. You may feel flattered by how much he stays in touch or think it demonstrates his interest in you. Research from 2021 confirms that good communication is the most important thing in a relationship, so make sure you're expressing your needs.

Unfortunately, it usually means nothing. In effect, you are giving away your kindness, empathy, and heart for little in exchange. And you feel frustrated, wondering, "Why doesn't he ask me out?"

Your time is valuable and your support is a privilege. Don't give your support away to a man who doesn't make time to see you, regardless of his reasons. Avoid getting wrapped up in these uncommitted relationships.

If you want to get the message across that you don't have time for all this texting, there's no need to be direct. Simply stop answering the texts.

You can answer every third text or take a few hours before you respond. He'll catch on quickly if you don't play the game with him.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.