You can’t eat, can’t sleep, and it’s the reach for the stars kind of love. Your connection with this person is on a deeper level than anyone else you have ever known.

This is not a fairy tale or someone that is only realistic in movies. It’s REAL life.

So what is true love? If you’ve found the one who truly understands, knows everything about you, and still loves you at the end of the day, don’t let go of this person. They don’t come around often in this lifetime.

Here are 26 tiny, undeniable signs you've found true love:

1. They make you feel like you’re the luckiest person in the world

You can't imagine being with anyone else.

2. While there are sparks, you also feel completely comfortable in their company

Falling in love with them felt like coming home.

3. Your heart says yes

4. Daily, you feel like you have won the lottery by their love and presence

5. Oh, and your family and friends love him too

Sometimes, it feels like even more than you do.

6. You always love to be around them

7. You don’t keep secrets from one another

You have nothing to hide from them.

8. They make you feel stimulated and inspired

9. They pay attention to you when you talk, and your significant other tells you the truth

10. You genuinely want them to be in your life

11. Your goals and interests revolve around the same things

You're both committed to each other and envision the same future with each other.

12. You sincerely want the best for them

13. You’re saying we instead of me

14. If you need a favor, you can count on them

15. They know how to cheer you up

The little things truly make a difference.

16. When you think about your future, they are without a doubt in the picture

17. It’s almost scary how well they know the real you

18. Sometimes, you can even communicate without speaking to one another

With just one look you know exactly what they're thinking

19. They can make you incredibly mad, yet you love the heck out of them

20. You can be independent of one another but still feel like a team

You can be by yourself and still be comfortable.

21. They make life more fun and adventurous

Everything is better around them.

22. They are a constant source of motivation for you

They want to see you do well.

23. Every minute with them is pure bliss

24. They are your “home"

It’s more than just a feeling.

25. You commit to each other wholeheartedly and without reservation

26. When you’re in love, you just know

They are your person.

Just embrace it. A love like this is worth never giving up on.

Alexa Thompson is a freelance writer and journalist. She is a former contributor to PuckerMob.