No matter how hard we try to avoid it, drama can creep into our relationships. Misunderstandings and miscommunications can leave two people angry at one another. It’s not always easy to navigate these feelings. However, some people avoid relationship drama completely, and it’s usually because of their personality traits.

Avoiding relationship drama can be easier said than done. There are keys to preventing unnecessary relationship drama. Often, these people are kind and loving. However, they also know how to set and maintain healthy boundaries. They do random acts of kindness when they can, but they also do not allow themselves to be taken advantage of. These things may come naturally to them because of their personality traits.

People who avoid relationship drama usually have these 11 traits

1. They are firm

It can be easy for someone to get taken advantage of in relationships. If someone gives everything they have to one person, there is room for something to go wrong. Of course, you want to do everything you can for the person you love, but at a certain point, you have to stand firm in yourself. Protecting your peace is important.

Someone firm with their partner may avoid relationship drama. They can be gentle and kind, but at the same time, they set and enforce boundaries. It’s a happy balance that can allow for fewer arguments and drama. If they find their boundaries are being violated, they will firmly enforce them to keep themselves from becoming burnt out.

2. They are thoughtful

Sometimes in relationships, we can get caught up in our own emotions. Instead of putting thought into our partner, we may focus too much on ourselves. When someone is thoughtful, they likely found the perfect balance between keeping themselves happy and giving kindness and compassion to their partner. They think of them often. It’s easy for them to maintain a healthy relationship because they are putting effort into it.

Thoughtfulness doesn’t take as much effort as some may think. All it requires is acknowledging what is important to them and making them feel seen. Less drama can be found when someone is naturally thoughtful.

3. They’re easy-going

How we respond to things can prevent drama from starting. Arguments are bound to occur. We will never get along perfectly with the person we love. Instead of acting out of anger, it’s important to respond calmly. When someone is easy-going, they can be less reactive than the average person. Instead of lashing out at their partner, they may take time to hear them out. They can try to approach situations calmly and effectively.

Experiencing drama in your relationship often? “Keep a neutral attitude. Even if you feel defensive (especially if you feel defensive) do not act from that mental state,” says Dr. Sharie Stines, LPCC, for PsychCentral. “Use a non-reactive, non-emotional, easy-going tone. Make statements that stop the conflict, for instance, use terms such as, Perhaps you're right. That could be. Interesting point. Nevertheless, remind yourself to not get hooked into the drama.”

4. They are emotionally intelligent

Emotional intelligence is important in a relationship. Managing feelings when in a relationship can make or break social interactions. People who let their feelings control their reactions may struggle to keep a drama-free relationship. Arguments or jealousy may cause them to act out of character. When someone has high emotional intelligence, they can better manage their reactions.

This type of person may have more self-awareness. They can understand how they are feeling more deeply than the average person. As a result, they can talk through their emotions. It can prevent drama in their relationship.

5. They are confident

Having confidence makes a difference in relationships. Someone who is naturally confident may find it easier to trust their partner. There is a link between trust and happiness in romantic relationships. If someone is proud of who they are, they may not have anxiety that their partner is looking for other people outside the relationship. It can bring a certain freedom to the partnership.

When someone is good at avoiding relationship drama, they may have high confidence. They can doubt themselves less often. They do not need their partner’s constant validation to lift them up, so they typically have more stable relationships.

6. They are mature

Bringing a mature attitude to a relationship is important. Healthy communication is key. When a couple can handle their issues maturely, they can avoid drama. Instead of calling each other names or throwing out insults, they respond calmly. They approach each conversation with an open mind. It’s important to meet one another with kindness, not defensiveness. Maturity can make that task easier.

Maturity allows you to see your partner's perspective. Through this, you can connect and hear one another out. If someone actively avoids drama in their relationship, you may assume they are mature.

7. They are accountable

Accountability needs to be brought to every relationship. Pointing your finger at your partner all the time can lead to resentment. When someone fails to acknowledge their bad behavior, drama is sure to arise. Bringing accountability to a relationship allows for an open conversation. This type of person can be more likely to hear their partners’ feelings. When they can connect to them emotionally, they may be able to take responsibility for the actions that hurt them.

Giving a genuine apology goes a long way in a relationship. We are all going to hurt our partners' feelings at some point, whether we mean it or not. Instead of blowing it off and refusing to apologize, accountable people know when they need to admit their faults.

8. They have high standards

An easy way to avoid relationship drama may come with who you allow yourself to be with. Not every partner is made equally. If someone constantly brings you down, there will be more drama. Between arguments and emotional pain, a bad partner can make your life more dramatic. If someone naturally has high standards, they may choose their partner wisely. Whether they know it or not, they are providing themselves with a more drama-free life.

Having high standards does not mean they require perfection. Some may put too much pressure on their partner to be the ideal candidate. Instead, it’s important to know what you deserve while also granting your partner some grace.

9. They have patience

I will be vulnerable here. My patience is thin at times. It’s not easy to meet every situation with a clear head. However, to keep my relationship running smoothly, I have to exercise some patience in our conversations, even if it's hard. When someone is naturally patient, they may be able to avoid relationship drama.

Our partners will do things that annoy us. That’s a fact of life. When someone is naturally patient, they can meet these issues with grace. They may approach conversations clearly and politely. It can help them work through arguments more easily. It prevents overwhelming frustration, which can make conversations run smoothly.

10. They are respectful

Respect means everything in a relationship. If you are comfortable hurling insults at your partner, your relationship may not survive. When someone is naturally respectful, they approach their partnership differently. They are likely kind and know the importance of using positive language even in the most difficult conversations. Treating each other with love and respect will prevent relationship drama.

Instead, arguments can be resolved easily because no one is losing their cool. Lack of respect in a relationship is harmful. Constant disrespect can break down a relationship over time.

11. They are independent

Some may think that independence can hinder a relationship. If someone is hyper-independent, they may prevent themselves from letting people in. However, a good mix of independence in a loving relationship is important. If someone is independent in a relationship, they may avoid unnecessary drama. They can let things go easily because they are not dependent on the other person in their life. Instead, they bring happiness and support, but they are not the center of their universe.

“Drama in a relationship is typically defined as unnecessary conflict or unnecessary ups and downs. It's not the type of conflict that helps solve problems and strengthens the relationship. Instead, unnecessary conflict consists of disputes over things that don't seem to matter. Or conflicts that reach intensities disproportionately higher than what is merited by the situations,” says Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A.

