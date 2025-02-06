When you're single and looking for a potential partner, there are many things to consider. You might be attracted to specific physical features, but it's also important to consider which traits you do and don't want to deal with in a relationship. Beyond determining someone's likely financial and social status, research has shown that a person's career choice "can serve as a fairly accurate reflection of their personality." So it's no wonder that people in certain careers are considered by many of us to be the most attractive.

You might assume that doctors and lawyers are on top of the chart, as those tend to be highly paid professions. And though this might check out for some people, research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League found that there are many other factors people who are out there dating these days are taking into consideration.

People in these 8 careers are now considered the most attractive

1. Healthcare

In the survey of 1,000 men and 1,000 women conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League, people who work in healthcare were considered to be the most attractive as potential partners.

Of the 2,000 survey respondents, 29% agreed that healthcare workers — including doctors, nurses, and therapists — are the most desirable people to date.

Rachel DeAlto, Dating Expert at The League, explained, "Careers in healthcare typically combine aspects of financial security, intelligence, and caregiving — which are all very appealing qualities in a partner."

So, for those that are in healthcare then they're in luck! Not only do they likely make a decent amount of money, but many people outside of their career field of choice find what they do to be undeniably attractive.

That said, people in any profession need to have passion for their careers, as 40% of respondents agreed that potential partners need to feel passionate about what they're doing, otherwise, it might possibly be a turn-off.

2. Education

This one might sound surprising, but people with a career in education are considered the next most attractive, with 23% of participants ranking teachers, student aids, and tutors as ideal careers for their partners.

However, when breaking down the study down further, it becomes clear that men might find people in this career to be more desirable than women do. The study found that while 28% of men found careers in education attractive, a mere 18% of women feel the same.

As for the reasoning? Though it isn't explicitly stated, it might be that people view those who work in education as selfless and kind, which can increase attractiveness. Or it may also be because those in education tend to have excellent communication skills, something that is proven by research to have an impact on attractiveness. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that those with a sociable personality were deemed more attractive than those who were less sociable.

3. Emergency responders

The saying is true: those in uniform really are deemed more attractive, as 19% of respondents to the study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League think emergency response workers — such as firefighters, EMTs, or ER nurses and doctors — are the most attractive.

Now, there's plenty of stress and trauma that happens within these career choices. Like it or not, these professions aren't for the faint of heart and aren't as fun as TV shows make them out to be.

According to a study published in Reviving Responders, it's estimated that 30% of first responders develop behavioral issues related to depression and PTSD, as compared to 20% of people in the general population who develop these same conditions.

Even so, both men and women find that the bravery and hard work that go into working these jobs is still deemed attractive, regardless of the consequences that may or may not come as a result of time spent in these fields.

4. Law

People who work in the next most attractive career according to the research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League are those work in law. Out of 2,000 participants, 18% ranked those in law as the most attractive. In this particular study, the field of law was specified to include a variety of occupations in addition to lawyers, such as police officers.

That said, there are some drawbacks to dating a lawyer or police officer that may have played a role in this field ranking as basically "mid." For starters, 39% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials claimed that working on a first date is a turn-off, and 34% of participants feel that prioritization of work-life balance is a must in a potential partner. Considering how work-driven lawyers are known to be, this may explain why they didn't fall into the most highly preferred tier.

5. Business

According to the research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League, people with a career in business, including marketing and sales, are considered the next most attractive.

Though this might come as a shock for some, it's unsurprising to see business bypass a similar field like finance. After all, compared to people who work in finance, business careers offer a bit more flexibility — which is key to desirability.

The study found that 34% of participants want potential partners to prioritize work-life balance. Plus, a study published in the Philippine Social Sciences and Humanities Review found that there is a positive association between work-life balance and happiness.

Knowing all of this, it's no surprise that business people are considered desirable. Compared to people in other careers on this list, they truly have it all.

6. Science

Many people say that intelligence is a highly attractive trait, and in the survey of 2,000 people, those with careers in science — such as pharmacists, chemists, and researchers — are the next most attractive on the list. According to the data, 17% of participants said that science was considered the most attractive career choice.

This may be due to how passionate scientists are about their work. On top of that, as mentioned above, many people are attracted to those who are intelligent. One study in 2018 found that people in the 90th percentile of intelligence (meaning with IQ equal to 120 or higher) are increasingly likely to be rated as the most attractive and desirable when looking for a long-term partner.

So, if someone is a scientist, then they're in luck when it comes to love. Not only do people think their career is extremely attractive, but they are highly valued for their big brains.

7. Tech

When it comes to desirable careers, 17% of the people surveyed think those who work in the tech field are the most attractive.

Though people on social media might claim that tech jobs are about to face a downfall, both individuals and research show otherwise. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, tech occupations are expected to grow much faster than average. As a matter of fact, about 356,700 jobs in this field are expected to open each year between now and 2033.

That said, what makes people in tech so attractive? Besides having better work-life balance than some people on this list, many who work in tech are passionate, ambitious, and forward-thinking. People tend to forget this, but the tech field is rapidly growing. As a result, if people want to progress in their career or make it to the top, they must actively continue to learn.

This sentiment aligns with a statistic from the study that showed 34% of people are looking for individuals who are even more ambitious than themselves. So, if someone is a tech bro or girl and is wondering how others perceive their field, don't worry too much. This is one of the most attractive careers out there.

8. Finance

Shockingly, looking for a man in finance — no matter how tall or what color his eyes — isn't as popular as most would expect it to be. According to the survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The League, a mere 16% believe that people with careers in finance, such as hedge fund managing or investing, are the most attractive.

Not, don't get it twisted: 16% is still a fairly high number. However, the reasons why working in finance isn't as desirable as other fields are plentiful. For starters, 21% of participants stated that they want a partner who has a desire to leave a positive impact on society. Additionally, constant burnout (32%), long-overtime hours (29%), and switching jobs every year (25%) were considered the top career red flags, all of which are likely to happen in this industry.

So, even if a man in finance is 6'5 with blue eyes, he won't necessarily cut it in the long haul unless he's truly passionate about what he does and is sure to address those other red flags.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.