People Who Have These 7 Habits Tend To Stand Out As Exceptionally High-Quality

People who stand out as exceptionally high-quality tend to share a few habits: they follow through on what they're going to say and carry themselves with a sense of self-respect that doesn't rely on external validation. These types of people aren't difficult to find; you just have to know what you are looking for. When you meet someone new, you can avoid encountering problems with toxic or low-quality people by making sure there are no issues that might start with you rather than them.

The way you see yourself within the relationship is one possible issue, research has shown. Your self-image will change in a relationship. Being aware of the change and open to embracing it is central to the quality of a relationship: A high-quality person often attracts other exceptionally high-quality people.

People who have these seven habits tend to stand out as exceptionally high-quality:

1. They don't agree to things that don't feel right for them

Obligation will always attract more things you don't want into your life. Your choices create your life, so by doing something out of obligation, you're telling the universe that's what you want, and more of that will come to you. Say "no" when you don't want to do something. Value what you want, and others will, as well.

Therapist Claire Waismann added, "When you have a clear sense of your purpose and values, you are better equipped to make decisions that align with them. You can choose a career that resonates with your passions, build relationships with people who share your values, and make choices that lead to personal growth and fulfillment. However, it's critical to acknowledge this decision is not a one-time event but an ongoing journey."

2. They make time for themselves

Be sure you are making time for just you. When you make time for yourself and prioritize your time, others will see it’s valuable and begin to respect it, too. One personality study found that when you make time to pursue things you're passionate about, you can attract people with those same interests. This allows you to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with a potential future partner. Your time is important, so make choices that reflect that.

3. They take physical, emotional, and mental health seriously

Take care of yourself — physically and emotionally. If you neglect yourself by not caring for your body, health, or emotional wellness, you will attract others who neglect you, too. If you want someone who treats you like gold, you must first set an example. So, look deeply into how you are treating yourself and others.

Are you neglecting yourself?

Are you neglecting anyone in your life?

Look deep into that. Changing those choices will make a huge difference in who you attract into your life.

4. They know their worth

Know that you deserve only the best. Show that through your choices — especially in who you let around you. By eliminating someone at the first sign of not treating you right, you show the universe what you want (and what you don’t), and it will stop attracting people who don’t meet those standards. A study of retired couples explained how our partners play an important role in encouraging opportunities for growth and long-term relationship satisfaction.

5. They confidently speak up and make themselves heard

Don't keep things in, or refrain from expressing your feelings. Doing so will only attract those who may not listen to you or value your opinion. Research on self-esteem showed that regularly boosting confidence can have long-term benefits in all areas of life, including your relationships. Feel free to say how you feel. Holding it in only causes worse problems down the line.

6. They learn from past relationships

Look back on those in your life with qualities you didn't like. Take note of how you treated yourself or others at that time. See what caused you to attract them so you can change that going forward. Being clear on what caused you to attract the wrong people in the past makes it so much easier to stop.

Life coach Nicole Corbitt advised, "You can’t change the events of the past, but you can tell yourself a different story about it. A story where you’re the hero. Look for ways you have grown from the experience. How have you taken that negative period from your past and made it into a strength?"

7. They make themselves a priority

If you put yourself last, the person you attract will do the same. Putting yourself first gives you more strength and energy to give to others. If you have depleted your energy on things that don’t serve you and your happiness, you won’t be able to use that energy on anyone else. Put yourself at the top of the list to attract someone who will put you first. Overall, examine how you treat yourself and others. Make yourself a priority and attract someone who treats you right this time.

Hypnotherapist Katherine Agranovich, Ph.D., suggested, "Being an adult grants us the power and freedom to choose which habits we want to host and which ones to let go of, but inner work is the work of our lifetime. It is also most rewarding, leading to a true sense of joy and satisfaction."

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.

