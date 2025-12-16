Science Says You Can ‘Microdose’ Mindfulness When You Need To Center Yourself But There’s Not Enough Time In The Day

Have you ever thought about starting a mindfulness or meditation habit only to be thwarted by a lack of free time? Yeah, join the club.

As it turns out, however, time is no longer an obstacle. In fact, a study from 2021 found that short bursts of mindful meditation, or what journalist David Robson called microdosing mindfulness, might actually help reduce stress better than long meditative sessions.

Science says you can microdose mindfulness when there just isn't enough time in the day.

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Robson was looking for a definitive answer to how long meditative practices should be to truly reap their rewards. He investigated the art of mindfulness through Eli Susman's creation of micropractices after experiencing and living through a three-hour mental contemplation.

Expecting praise and reassurance from a monk, Susman received nothing but a humbling, “How about three breaths? That’s all you need to tune in to the present moment.” Knocked down a few pegs, the interaction inspired a deeper investigation of Susman's stance.

Research on spirituality, religion, and cultural practices, such as qigong and yoga, showed an upward trend in mental well-being. This means that you just have to pick which qualitative habit works for you.

You can reap the benefits of mindfulness in as little as 20 seconds.

Research and expert opinions have all found that quality is better than quantity when it comes to mindfulness. Susman found that individuals engaged in micropractices of mindfulness, "lasting as little as 20 seconds a day," reported "feeling peace and joy that lingers long after the exercise ends."

But what's the perfect amount of time? One researcher found that between five and ten minutes just 3 times a week could improve sleep and reduce anxiety, effects that were much more significant than practitioners spending 30 minutes a day in meditation. The 2021 study mentioned above compared 5-minute bursts of mindfulness to 20-minute sessions. Results were conclusive that the shorter micropractices resulted in less stress overall.

Its dosage, therefore, is dependent on the person's relationship with mindfulness and self. Sometimes, a small breath or five minutes to yourself after feeling overwhelmed is all you need. And that's what's important to remember. Everyone is different, and everyone's needs are different. The point of the research, however, is that something is always better than nothing, and if you are taking three quality breaths in a mindful headspace, you are doing a lot better than an hour spent worrying that you aren't doing it right.

Meditative work, no matter the length, should fit into your life, no matter how hectic.

Guillermo Spelucin R | Shutterstock

Susman noted, “Consistency beats duration when it comes to predicting better outcomes." The purpose is to achieve the act and adopt it as a practice, something to get better at and integrate into your life long-term. The act of doing starts small. Break it up. Get into a routine.

The Greater Good Science Center, led by Emiliana Simon-Thomas, specializes in providing well-being services for quick relief based on microacts, or "gathering the most accessible interventions requiring the least time commitment." These practices span over a week, tracking mental comfort with an inflated perspective toward positivity and self-reflection.

Mindfulness should not be untenable because our lives are hectic. In fact, we should lean in more because we have little time and are frazzled. Of course, it's important to note that mindfulness practices, even in microdoses, are just a tool in an arsenal of overall well-being. As Susman explained, “Brushing your teeth wouldn’t [replace] the dentist... And micropractices shouldn’t replace therapy or medications.”

Well-being should be more than an afterthought. Now that you know it doesn't have to take hours or even a rigid commitment, it can become a more accessible practice.

