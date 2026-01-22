4 Basically Free Changes To Make If You Want To Build A Life That Feels Good

We can build a life that makes us feel good. Yet, so many people settle for so much less by thinking they have to stick with the life they have been dealt. But that's not true. There is always a way to start building the life you really want.

When your days feel heavy, it's usually because your energy is leaking in places you barely notice. The good news is that the same small things breaking your spirit can also rebuild it. These four basically free changes won't transform your life overnight, but they will change how it feels to live it.

Here are four basically free changes to make if you want to build a life that feels good:

1. Figure out what you want

The first and most important thing is to know what you want and don't want. You can't create without having at least an idea of what you want to start with. Even if you don't know for sure, focus on what you think you want and start working towards it. As you get closer, if you realize you don't want that anymore, let that be OK. That will help you narrow down what you do want.

It's critical to be clear on what you want. If not, then what you want will be decided for you — and you won't be happy. Take time to focus on getting clear on what you want. The clearer you are, the more your spirit guides can help you with it.

Indecision is a sure way to feel stuck. Some people stay stuck in indecision because they are perfectionists and are afraid of making the wrong choice. The only real wrong choice is not making one at all. If you never make a choice, you can never move forward and can never create the life you want.

"You're comfortable with the devil you know," explained life coach Stephanie Lazzara. "The older you get, the harder it can become to make changes in your life, both big and small. While you may have been eager to take risks when you were younger, you may feel like you have more to lose now or that a change feels impossible or too scary."

Wrong choices will help you tremendously. They help you figure out what you don't want and be clear on what you do want. Let go of the fear to make a decision and start going for it! That is the only way to have the life you really want!

If you feel stuck and indecisive, doing something — anything — out of your comfort zone can help to open up your creative energy and get your thoughts flowing. Really focus on what you want and what makes you happy.

2. Get rid of what doesn't serve you

Bizketz via Shutterstock

We all have a certain amount of time. To put what we want in our lives, we must cut out some things that we can replace with what we want. So, first start thinking about things currently in your life that you don't want anymore.

What do you feel just obligated to do? Obligation is never good for anyone and always takes you off your path. Know that you can say no! Work towards eliminating things you don't want to do. There is always a way to make a change. It may take time to implement, but just starting towards it makes a huge difference.

Your time is precious, fill it with what makes you happy and with what is fulfilling — the rest is not important! Also, look at who you are around in your life. Even just one negative person can create a huge issue. Surround yourself with people who lift you, not those who bring you down or cause drama. Allowing just one negative person in your life can attract more of them.

It's your life, and you can choose who you want to be around, no matter who the person is to you. Yes, it may be hard. But is being miserable forever really worth it, instead of taking a hard step to move forward? Look at who or what is holding you back and work towards eliminating that from your life.

Human behavior specialist Dr. John Demartini suggested, "Prioritize your daily actions to help achieve these goals. This will enable you to remain more focused on the most efficient and effective highest priority actions each day that will help you fulfill your goals. Delegate lower-priority actions whenever and wherever possible. Focusing on a few key tasks and aligning them with your values helps reduce overwhelm, improve focus, and increase the likelihood of success."

You have the power to create a happy life. Sometimes that takes some hard choices, but it is worth it. A short period of coping with a hard choice is worth peace and happiness forever.

Examine unnecessary things in your life. Many people think they have to do everything, but that's not true. See what you can cut back on and eliminate to give yourself more time for what you do want. Work with your happiness and fulfillment in all areas of your life as your main focus!

3. Create a plan

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Once you know what you do want and eliminate what you don't want, it's time to start planning. Plan and schedule what you want to be sure you can do it. Make it important, and put it on your calendar.

So many people think what they want isn't important enough to schedule on their calendar, so they never get to it. But in fact, what you want to do is the most important! You're here on Earth to experience and express yourself. So, doing what you want really should be number one on your list!

Think ahead about the steps to creating what you want in life.

Do you need to go back to school or get more training for that dream job?

Do you need to finally make time for that hobby you enjoy?

Do you need time for yourself to just rest and read a book?

Whatever it is, break it down into steps, and start toward it one step at a time. Don't overwhelm yourself thinking of all the steps it will take. Just focus on one step at a time. Before you know it, you will reach your goal!

"To come into more direct alignment with any goal you’ve set for yourself, simply appreciate all the steps you’ve already taken to get there," confidence coach Christy Whitman encouraged. "Even the fact that you now desire this is cause for some celebration. Why? Because desire is the start of every manifestation. It’s the driving force behind every creation. Your desire to manifest your goal — when allowed to flow without resistance — will guide you to every resource and opportunity needed to accomplish it."

Starting in the right direction can be so fulfilling in itself and can give you lots of momentum. So, take time to plan out and schedule the steps to get to the life you want. No excuses!

4. Now, actually implement your plan

Now start implementing your plan! You have the time scheduled now, so do it. As you do, pay attention to whether you need to make any tweaks or changes. Your life is always a work in progress, so keep making changes until you get it exactly how you want.

Always be open to seeing anything you aren't happy with, and start to change it. Keep tweaking until you get it right. As you do, you'll start to notice when something doesn't feel right, and you can eliminate it quickly. Once you get into that flow of life, it will get easier and easier to maintain.

You are important, and you are here to experience what you want. You and only you have the power to create the life you want, so use it. Don't stand in the way of your happiness.

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.