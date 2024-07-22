Matchmaker Reveals 5 Non-Cheesy Pick-Up Lines That Actually Work

A quick wink. A smile aimed in the direction of a cute guy across the room. Knowing just the right angle to sit so he can see your legs in the cute jeans you bought. The art of seduction. Having the ability to flirt with just about anyone. It's something that needs to be practiced and honed. It required confidence and the ability to not take things too seriously, and one or two good pickup lines. Read this article to learn some lines for when you are feeling hot, confident, and playful (and possibly in the mood for something exciting to happen). You need to go with that feeling and drop some one-liners on men. I have a few that will work their magic on whatever type of guy you are talking to.

Here are 5 non-cheesy pick-up lines that actually work, according to a matchmaker:

1. "I love your belt — especially the buckle."

Who doesn't love to get complimented on their fashion? And saying this will bring the attention to an area you're hoping to explore later tonight.

2. "I have never seen more magnetic eyes in my life"

When it comes to complimenting someone's appearance, you can never go wrong for their eyes. Instead of complimenting how blue they are, let them know how captivated you are by their gaze. We're swooning over here.

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

3. "I’m a sucker for cashmere, especially when it’s covering such broad shoulders."

Men are simple creatures, they work out, and they want to be told that they look like they work out. Go for the shoulders or chest, they're the ego boosters.

4. "If I didn’t have to go to work tomorrow, I’d kidnap you and take you to Paris."

There's nothing more romantic than leaving everything behind and going on a rendezvous with a handsome stranger, but a lot of us have work in the morning. It's still the thought that counts.

5. "You are an incredible specimen."

Want to stand out from the usual, "Hey, you're hot?" Call him a specimen. He'll be thinking about that one all night.

These lines exemplify confidence and that is the number one turn-on for guys. With these lines, you need to go for it and be playful. Remember, it's not exactly what you say but how you say that gets a guy to want to lean in and learn more. Guys love spontaneity and boldness so with these lines being said, you are guaranteed to get his attention and his number, and if not, at least you had some practice flirting with cute men at bars. You can even use them when you want to impress a first date by being witty.

Janis Spindel is a matchmaker and co-founder of Serious Matchmaking, which has had over 5,000 combined marriages since 1993. She has been featured on over 100 specials worldwide on love, dating, and relationships including Dr. Phil, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, The O’Reilly Factor, and many others.