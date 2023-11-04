10 First Date Rules The Must Successful People Know By Heart

So, you've met a cool guy who asked you out. Exciting? Definitely. A little nerve-wracking? Absolutely. So, what's a girl to do to lessen the nerves that inevitably come with first-date territory?

As cliché as it sounds, being yourself is probably the best way to ensure you not only have a good time on a first date but also get a second date, too. That said, there are a few dos and don'ts to keep in mind when hanging out with someone totally new — remember, it's all about making a solid first impression. Read on for 10 first date dos and don'ts that every girl should know!

Here are 10 first-date rules the most successful daters know by heart:

1. They speak up

Nobody likes a pushover, so if your date tells you he's planned an evening at a sushi restaurant and you don't eat fish, or he wants to hang at a cocktail lounge but you don't drink, speak up. It'll only look strange if you tell him all that after you're already seated and waiting to order. The same goes for being decisive. If he asks what you'd like to eat, drink, or share for dessert, don't say "I don't care, what do you want?" Wishy-washy can get really old, really fast.

2. They don't wear things that you can't walk, eat, breathe, or talk in

Obviously, you want to look your best, but a first date isn't the time to take those new 5-inch stilettos out for a road test or wear that dress that's a little too tight. Why? Because first dates are anxiety-filled enough and being uncomfortable in your clothes only makes it worse. Plus, won't it suck to not be able to walk a few blocks on a nice night because your heels are too high? Instead, wear things you know look good on you but won't hinder you from being cool, calm, and collected.

3. They're on time

Yeah, we know the whole fashionably late ideology still exists, but on a first date, you'll make a better impression if you show up on time. Would you want him to show up late? Probably not. What's that? It takes you two hours to do your hair? Sounds like you're perfectly aware of that fact, which means you'll know exactly how much time you need to prepare ahead of time, even if it's five hours (hey, we don’t judge.)

4. They don't drink too much

There’s not much to say here without sounding like a preachy parent, but keep this in mind: Having to be carried home by someone you barely know isn’t fun (nor is slurring your words or crying at the dinner table). Sure, a cocktail or two can be fun and loosen the mood, but know your limits.

5. They don't obsess over their appearance

Who wants to waste precious date time running to the bathroom to brush your hair, reapply your lipstick, or check the mirror every half hour? Put as much effort into your appearance as you want before you meet your date, but focus your energy on making solid conversation instead of worrying about how you look.

6. They put their phones away

This is the big one, ladies: The act of obsessively checking your phone every two minutes could be a bona fide deal breaker. There’s nothing more rude than trying to have a conversation with a person who’s constantly staring at a screen. Checking Instagram can wait — and definitely don’t post any status updates, or tweets about your date in real-time, or snap any candid pics when they’re not looking. That’s just weird.

7. They ask questions

A foolproof way to ensure that conversation will always be flowing is to simply ask questions. Keep them semi-general (work, family, hobbies, etc.) until you both feel comfortable enough to tackle the big stuff, like politics, religion, and, uh, exes.

8. They offer to pay

A tactful way to do this is to simply reach for the check when it comes. If your date insists, offer to split the bill, or at least leave the tip. However, if you offer to pay or split, be prepared to actually pay or split.

9. They don't stalk after the date

If you had a wonderful time and feel like shooting your date a casual text later that night or the next day, go for it. Just maybe don’t stalk and accidentally like their Instagram photos — or worse, their ex’s Instagram photos.

10. They give off positive energy

No matter how bad of a day you had at work, or whether the restaurant you’re at has terrible service, or the movie you saw is a total dud — try your best to stay positive when getting to know someone. It’ll alleviate any anxiety he’s having about whether he’s showing you a good time, and it’ll just make you more fun to be around, pure and simple.

