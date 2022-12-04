300+ Newlywed Game Questions & How To Play At Home

Now that you've said, "I Do," there's no better way to get to know your person and get closer as husband and wife, than playing a fun game.

These newlywed game questions will test you and your spouse’s knowledge of each other, and maybe even help you learn something new about the person you’re spending the rest of your life with.

Inspired by the famous 1960s game show, "The Newlywed Game," these questions are designed to bring out you and your spouse’s competitive sides, and can provide hours of entertainment.

The game adds a fun twist to everything from a quiet evening at home to a wild party with your friends. You could even use these questions to add an entertaining addition to your bridal shower, engagement party, rehearsal dinner, or wedding reception.

But since it is the Newlywed Game, why not save these for a fun night in with your friends or family? If you have other couples in your inner circle, you could even go head to head to see who has the closest relationship.

How to Play the Newlywed Game at Home

There are a few different ways to play the game.

With these questions, you could each prepare your answers in advance, since you might need some time to think. But it can be fun to try and keep the answers as quick-fire responses to see how your partner really feels before they have time to correct themselves.

However you choose to play, the rules are simple:

A designated host calls out the questions while each partner takes turns writing down their answer or using the responses they prepared earlier (no peeking!).

The couple reveals their answers and sees if their responses match.

For every correct answer or matching response, they get a point.

After the preferred number of rounds, with a set number of questions in each round, the couple with the most points wins!

Now that you know the rules, which couple knows each other best?

"How Well Do You Know Me" Newlywed Game Questions

You respond to these questions about yourself, and your spouse has to try to get the same answers as you.

1. What gets on my nerves the most?

2. What is my idea of a perfect day?

3. How would I spend my ideal vacation?

4. What story does my family tell about me over and over again?

5. What is my favorite movie?

6. What is my favorite bonding activity?

7. If I had to eat one food for the rest of my life, what would it be?

9. What is the most recent gift you received from me?

10. What was the name of my first pet?

11. What did I wear on our first date?

12. What is my biggest insecurity?

13. Who is my celebrity crush?

14. What food do I hate?

15. What food do I love?

16. What is my go-to drink order when we’re out?

17. What was my favorite subject in school?

18. When did I first know I loved you?

19. What is my go-to karaoke song?

20. Who is my favorite musical artist?

21. What is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me in public?

22. What would I do with a million dollars?

23. How can you tell when I am having a bad day?

24. When I was a child, what did I want to be when I grew up?

25. How many tattoos do I have and where are they?

26. What is my guilty pleasure?

28. What is my coffee order?

29. What is my favorite day of the week?

30. What is my biggest achievement?

31. What bones have I broken?

32. What day would I like to go back and relive?

Image Credit: Canva

"How Well Do You Know Your Spouse" Newlywed Game Questions

For this round, your partner will have their turn answering questions about themselves, which you will also have to get right.

1. How many cousins do they have?

2. Who is their favorite actor?

3. What is their favorite song?

4. What sports did they play in high school?

5. What would they do if they were the last person on Earth?

6. What was the best day of their life?

7. Who is their role model?

8. What is their dream car?

9. What was their first job?

11. What is their dream job?

12. What instruments do they play?

13. If your spouse had to choose an actor to play themselves in a movie, who would they choose?

14. What is your spouse’s favorite way to receive affection?

15. Who is a celebrity that your spouse hates?

16. Besides you, who does your partner trust the most?

17. What is your spouse’s favorite junk food?

18. How does your spouse like their steak cooked?

19. What is your spouse's favorite color?

20. What high school did your spouse go to?

21. What is your spouse’s favorite time of year?

22. What is your spouse most passionate about?

23. What is your partner’s dream job?

24. Does your partner have scars? Where are they?

25. Name 3 things on your partner’s bucket list?

26. What would your partner say was the worst day of their life?

27. Name 3 countries your partner would love to visit most?

28. What is your partner’s favorite non-alcoholic beverage?

29. What is your spouse’s favorite type of flower?

30. What is your spouse’s favorite animal?

31. Who is your partner’s style icon?

32. How many exes does your spouse have?

Image Credit: Canva

Couples Newlywed Game Questions

This round is all about your relationship. Both members of the couple have to get as many right answers as possible.

1. Who made the first move?

2. Where did you go on your first date?

4. How long did you wait to say “I love you”?

5. Who brought up marriage first?

6. What is one thing you can never agree on?

7. Where did you first meet?

8. Who is more romantic?

9. Who talked about kids first?

10. What pet names do you have for each other?

11. What was your first impression of each other?

12. What was the first movie you watched together?

13. Where did you go on your first couples vacation/road trip?

14. What is the best date you’ve been on?

15. Who is more adventurous in bed?

16. Who told their parents about the other first?

17. What was your parents' first impression of your spouse?

18. Who decided to live together first?

19. Whose friends like your partner more?

20. What was the biggest fight you had?

21. How did your partner propose?

22. What does your partner have your name saved as in their phone?

23. Who is more fun on a night out?

24. What was your first fight about?

26. Who is the big spoon?

27. Who apologizes first?

28. Where was your first photo together taken?

29. At the beginning of your relationship, who liked who more?

30. Who got who a gift first?

Image Credit: Canva

Funny Newlywed Game Questions

These questions are sure to get you giggling!

1. How does your spouse like their eggs cooked?

2. Who is the better driver?

3. Who is the better cook?

4. Who takes longer to get ready in the morning?

5. Who is the better kisser?

6. Who is your spouse's celebrity hall pass?

7. Who is your spouse's most embarrassing crush?

8. If your spouse had a superpower, what would it be?

9. What is your spouse’s favorite time of the day to make love?

10. If your partner was a Friends character, who would they be?

11. Name one thing your partner always brings up in an argument?

12. If your mother/father-in-law was an animal, what would they be?

13. Who usually gets their way?

14. Would you reveal your partner’s deepest secret for a million dollars?

15. What is the strangest gift you’ve ever received from your partner?

16. What is the funniest thing your partner has ever said/done?

17. What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened in bed?

18. What song best describes your partner?

19. If you and your partner swapped bodies for a day, what would you do?

20. What couples reality TV show would you definitely win?

21. Would you rather your partner be completely hairless or as hairy as a gorilla?

22. Whose family would you rather be stranded on a desert island with?

23. Whose friends would you rather move in with you?

24. If you had 5 minutes to go through each other’s phone, what would you look at?

25. If there was a movie made about your relationship, what would it be called?

26. Who is needier?

27. Who paid on the first date?

28. If you could permanently remove one item of clothing from each other’s wardrobes, what would it be?

29. What is the worst photo you’ve ever taken together?

30. Who wears the pants in the relationship?

Image Credit: Canva

Deep Newlywed Game Questions

Warning: these questions might cause you to hit pause on your game and have some serious discussions.

1. What made you fall in love with each other?

2. What do you admire most about your partner?

3. If your spouse had 5 extra hours to spend in their day, what would they do?

4. What’s something that always makes your spouse laugh?

5. Is your spouse a pessimist, an optimist, or a realist?

6. What is your spouse most proud of?

7. Where does your spouse see themselves in 5 years?

8. Who is your spouse’s hero?

9. What is something that makes your spouse cry?

10. What is your spouse’s biggest fear?

11. What is one thing you wish your spouse would love about themselves?

12. How many children do you and your spouse want?

13. What is your spouse’s biggest regret?

14. If your spouse could change one thing about themselves, what would it be?

15. Is there any special memory about your spouse that you will never forget?

16. What is your spouse’s idea of romance?

17. What is the secret to a happy marriage?

18. What is the biggest challenge in your relationship?

19. Who is more forgiving?

20. Which one of you makes the final decision on important matters?

21. When do you feel most fulfilled in your relationship?

22. Who is more adventurous?

23. Who is the better listener?

24. If money was no object, where would you live together?

25. What is your definition of, “And they lived happily ever after”?

26. How do you keep the spark alive?

27. Do you make love as often as you would like?

28. What is your spouse’s most physically attractive quality?

29. If your spouse lost all their memories, what would you do?

30. How do you resolve arguments?

31. What would your spouse say are your worst personality characteristics?

32. What would your spouse say are your best personality traits?

33. What would your spouse say are their worst personality traits?

34. What would your spouse say are their best personality traits?

35. Who has the more supportive friends/family?

36. Did you ever doubt that your relationship would last?

37. Who is more jealous in the relationship?

38. Which one of you is more emotional?

39. What is something you’re afraid to ask/tell your partner?

40. In life, what has been the biggest blessing in disguise?

41. What has been the hardest lesson you’ve had to learn as a couple?

42. If you could pick one year of your life to do-over, which would it be and why?

Image Credit: Canva

Most Likely To... Newlywed Questions

These hypothetical scenarios are just for fun. The goal is to try to agree on who would do what.

Who is most likely to...

1. End up in jail?

2. Go viral on the internet?

3. Hold a grudge?

4. Embarrass themselves in public?

5. Forget an anniversary?

6. Fall asleep during a movie?

7. Forget their keys?

8. Send a dirty text to the wrong person?

9. Crash their car?

10. Post a cheesy couple pic?

11. Get fired?

12. Join a circus?

13. Cry during a movie?

14. Sleep through their alarm?

15. Steal all the blankets?

16. Forget to pay a bill?

17. Win a reality TV show?

18. Get blackout drunk?

19. Throw a tantrum when they lose a board game?

20. Get abducted by aliens?

21. Cancel plans last minute?

22. Drop their phone in the toilet?

23. Tell a lie?

24. Volunteer with a charity?

25. Become a stripper?

26. Play a prank on the other person?

27. Do something romantic for the other person?

28. Win a dance competition?

29. Eat fast food for an entire week?

30. Become a vegan?

31. Win the lottery?

32. Go skydiving?

33. Get lost while driving?

34. Go a week without showering?

35. Leave dishes in the sink?

36. Forget their kid at a playground?

37. Have road rage?

38. Bring home a stray puppy?

39. Pick a terrible movie to watch?

40. Forget song lyrics?

41. Go skinny dipping?

42. Laugh at a funeral?

43. Ignore calls from their mom?

Image Credit: Canva

This Or That Questions

The goal here is to try and have as many matching answers as possible to see how much you have in common. Or, you can take turns and guess what the other spouse would choose for themselves.

1. Instagram or Twitter?

2. Coffee or tea?

3. Chocolate or candy?

4. Starter or dessert?

5. Wine or beer?

6. Wake up early or stay up late?

7. Summer or winter?

8. Beach or pool?

9. Night in or night out?

10. City or countryside?

11. Cats or dogs?

12. Phone call or text?

13. Bath or shower?

14. Heels or flats?

15. Dream house or dream car?

16. Big party or small gathering?

17. New clothes or new phone?

18. Theme park or beach day?

19. At the movies: Popcorn or candy?

20. Coke or Pepsi?

21. Waffles or pancakes?

22. Iced coffee or hot coffee?

23. Dine in or takeout?

24. Horror or comedy?

25. Toilet paper: Over or under?

26. TV or movie?

27. Red wine or white wine?

28. Humor or intelligence?

29. Hamburger or taco?

30. Jogging or hiking?

31. Hip-hop or indie?

32. Nightclub or concert?

33. Ice cream or frozen yogurt?

34. Chocolates or flowers?

35. Love or money?

36. Guac or salsa?

37. Rain or snow?

38. Chocolate or vanilla?

39. Singing or dancing?

40. Superman or Batman?

41. Gold or silver?

42. Fruits or vegetables?

Image Credit: Canva

Fill In The Blank Newlywed Game Questions

This round can be as funny or as serious as you make it.

1. I wish my spouse would stop _____.

2. My partner loves when I cook _____, but hates when I cook _____.

3. My partner loves when I _____ in bed.

4. My spouse always tells me to _____, but I never listen.

5. My spouse’s favorite restaurant to go to is ___________, and they always order _____.

6. If my partner was stuck on a desert island, they would bring _____, _____ and _____.

7. If my spouse could wake up in anyone’s body for a day, it would be _____.

8. My partner’s dream dinner guests would be _____, _____ and _____.

9. When we’re grocery shopping, my partner always wants _____ but never gets _____.

10. I love when my partner wears _____, but hate when they wear _____.

11. I hate it when my partner tells me to _____.

12. I love it when my partner tells me to _____.

13. When my partner goes out with their friends for the night, I always _____.

14. The first thing I noticed about you was _____.

15. Our song is _____.

16. My partner always reminds me of _____.

17. I wish my partner would stop using the word _____.

18. I wish my spouse would spend more time _____ and less time _____.

19. Your _____ always makes me smile.

20. I feel most turned on when you _____.

21. My favorite date we ever went on was _____.

22. If I didn’t exist, my spouse would love to be married to __________.

23. I’ll never understand why my spouse enjoys _____.

24. I can’t wait to _____ with you.

25. My partner thinks my best physical feature is my _____.

26. It makes my partner mad when I _____.

27. _____ has the worst influence on my spouse.

28. My partner spends too much money on _____.

29. If we had never met, I would be _____.

30. My spouse is an expert at _____.

32. My spouse knows nothing about _____.

33. If my partner was a Disney character, they would be _____.

34. I know you love me because you _____.

Image Credit: Canva

Fun Facts Questions

Here's some couples trivia for you both. See how many random facts you know about your partner.

1. How many pairs of shoes does your spouse own?

2. What is the last movie you saw together?

3. What color are your spouse’s eyes?

4. What is the most embarrassing thing you have done around your spouse?

5. What is your spouse’s favorite clothing color?

6. What is your spouse’s pant size?

7. What is your spouse’s shoe size?

8. What is your partner’s bra size?

9. How old was your partner when they had their first kiss?

10. How many cousins does your spouse have?

11. What’s your partner’s middle name?

12. What is the name of your partner’s childhood best friend?

13. What was the name of your spouse’s childhood imaginary friend?

14. How many houses has your partner lived in?

15. How tall is your partner?

16. How many pets has your partner had?

17. Who is your spouse’s best friend?

18. How old are your partner’s siblings?

19. When was the last time your partner cried?

20. What is the last book your partner read?

21. What was your partner’s major in college?

23. What is your spouse’s favorite candy?

24. What is your partner’s favorite sneaker brand?

25. What is your partner’s spirit animal?

26. How many romantic partners has your spouse had?

27. What is the last song your partner listened to?

28. What was the first concert your partner went to?

29. Did your partner ever sneak out as a kid?

30. What countries has your partner visited?

31. What was your partner’s favorite TV show as a kid?

32. What languages does your partner speak?

33. What is your partner’s favorite cologne/perfume?

Image Credit: Canva

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest.