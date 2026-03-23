The reality of dating for Gen Z isn't as fruitful as some people are made to believe. A Harris Poll, the Singles in America Survey, found that 44% of Gen Zers would rather clean a toilet than go on another online date. But just because Gen Z women aren't really too keen on dating, mainly because it all takes place on dating apps, it doesn't mean they still don't have a few traits and habits they find attractive. However, most women over 40 are deeply unattracted to certain things Gen Z finds "hot" about men; they aren't impressed with qualities that young women are easily in awe of.

It's usually because they've seen how a lot of those traits end up playing out when trying to build a long-term connection with someone. Things might seem exciting when you're in your 20s, but once you reach your 40s and beyond, they end up becoming tiring to put up with. Women over 40 don't have the patience to put up with certain things that women in their 20s don't find exhausting. In fact, most older women don't have the time to play guessing games anymore, especially when it comes to relationships and dating.

Most women over 40 are deeply unattracted to these 11 things Gen Z finds 'hot' about men

1. Pretty-boy aesthetics

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Gen Z women tend to really enjoy men who are carefully taking the time to style their hair so it never moves. Their outfits are meticulously chosen and their accessories are usually the star of the show.

For them, it reads as being an expressive man who is quite intentional about his wardrobe and "pretty boy" aesthetics. It's definitely a complete-180 from the "alpha male" persona, which Gen Z women reject with a fervor, a study from UCLA found.

But for many women over 40, men who take too long on their image and appearance can almost come across as trying a little too hard. It doesn't mean that millennial and Gen X women don't want to date a man who isn't groomed, because they do — they just aren't attracted to a man who cares more about his aesthetic than he does about curating a personality and actually being an interesting person.

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2. Acting hard to read

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Most women over 40 are deeply unattracted to men who act difficult to read, which Gen Z tends to find "hot" about men. Younger women see men like this as mysterious and having all these layers that are just screaming to be pulled back. But for women over 40, that kind of behavior ends up reading as more confusing than alluring.

Rather than feeling curious about him and wanting to spend more time in his presence, his aloof nature further drives them away. Trying to decode someone isn't fun, especially when you're trying to build a romantic connection with them.

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3. Overly passive energy

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Women over 40 are often drawn to men who know themselves. It's men who know exactly what they like and want alongside what they don't like and don't want. An overly passive guy just doesn't click for them. While he might be a man who doesn't argue or push back, after a while it can start to feel like he lacks an engaging presence altogether.

"Passive individuals are followers. They lack the confidence to make decisions and fear making errors. Often, they become paralyzed with fear when decisions are necessary and become unable to act," explained clinical psychologist Daniel S. Lobel.

Instead of being calm, it reads as he's always unsure about himself. Gen Z women might find that kind of energy to be accommodating. They might not have a problem with feeling like the responsibility seemingly falls back onto them, because an easygoing and overly chill man just doesn't have the capability of handling anything himself.

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4. Having a situationship mentality

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For Gen Z daters, they've gotten so accustomed to men not ever demanding anything long-term with them, so much so that they've made their peace and even find it attractive to be seeing a man that keeps it ambiguous all of the time.

YPulse, a youth insights provider, released their trend report "What's The Situationship?" where they found that only 34% of Gen Z have been in a committed relationship, and 29% have never been in one, but the rest have fallen somewhere in the in-between, including situationships.

Women over 40 don't have the time to deal with men that can't commit or just want to keep them in that in-between stage. The uncertainty of that can go from feeling fun and free to keeping you up at night in an instant. Older women want something that feels stable with someone who can give that to them.

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5. Turning everything into a joke to avoid depth

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Humor is attractive and can definitely help lighten certain heavy moments. But when it's used as a way to deflect against serious conversations, it makes it hard to get to know someone.

Women over 40 value men who have the emotional bandwidth to have difficult conversations without trying to crack jokes in the process. They enjoy being around a man who doesn't feel like he needs to keep everyone at arm's length.

It can feel frustrating when someone always feels the need to sidestep, especially when communication is one of the most important aspects of a long-term relationship.

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6. Having no long-term plan

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There's nothing that women over 40 find more unattractive than a man who can't seem to figure out which direction his life is going in. They're usually looking for someone who has a sense of purpose, and without that, he can end up feeling unpredictable and not stable at all to be in a relationship with.

Planning for the future doesn't mean he has to know every single facet of the next 10 years. It's more than okay to be unsure about certain aspects. But women over 40 value someone who is able to navigate the unknown rather than giving up completely.

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7. Excessive social media presence

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Whether it's making "thirst trap" posts for attention or putting every part of his life online, most women over 40 are deeply unattracted to these things Gen Z finds "hot" about men. They have no interest in dating someone who always seems like they're partially somewhere else.

When a man has his phone constantly in his hand, it's hard to shake off the sense that you're having to fight for his attention because it's being split between scrolling on Instagram and listening to you speak. Social media often ends up creating insecurities within relationships as well. Pew Research Center found that among those whose partner uses social media, 23% say they have felt jealous or unsure of their relationship because of the way their current partner interacts with others on these sites.

Gen Z women, on the other hand, enjoy being with someone who has a strong social media presence because it gives them something to stalk when they're first getting to know them. But women over 40 aren't interested in a man's social media presence because it doesn't show the full picture of who he is. They would much rather get to know who he is outside of the perfectly curated life he's managed to nurture online.

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8. Making plans last-minute all the time

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There's a difference between being spontaneous and refusing to actually plan something. While young women might enjoy being with a man who surprises them with last-minute plans, women over 40 aren't finding it attractive, especially when it seems to be all the time.

When someone is always making last-minute plans, they often wonder if he's able to actually be reliable in other areas of life. In moderation, spontaneity is enjoyable, but when it's the norm of his behavior, it can quickly become exhausting.

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9. Emotional oversharing too early

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Whether it's discussing his family troubles or personal traumas early on, most women over 40 are deeply unattracted to these things Gen Z finds "hot" about men. While sharing feelings and experiences is important when getting to know someone, when it happens too soon, it can feel overwhelming and even unnecessary. Women over 40 would much rather take the time to get to know a man they're interested in.

"Saying too much, to the wrong people, in the wrong spaces — that’s just awkward — and can cost you friends and lead to other negative repercussions that oversharers usually don’t recognize until it’s too late," pointed out psychology expert Polly Campbell.

It's not that they don't want to hear the innermost parts of their lives, but they would much rather it be divulged in a natural way that happens over time. Oversharing can sometimes even be a lack of maturity as well, which can be deeply unattractive in anyone.

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10. Avoiding structure in life

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A man who is constantly avoiding having structure in his life is often a red flag for women over 40. It can end up coming across as a man who doesn't have an ounce of responsibility in his body. Without having some kind of framework for his life, it can be difficult for them to actually align their lives with a man like that.

Women over 40 already have their established routines and they don't want to be with a man who can't say the same for himself. The lack of organization can feel like you're in a relationship with a child rather than being with a capable adult.

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11. Always needing external validation

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When a man is constantly checking for validation with everyone else, rather than feeling comfortable with decisions that he's making, that behavior can read as him being insecure. Women over 40 have gone through their moments of insecurity, and probably still have days where it crops back up again, but they've done the work to seek validation from themselves rather than looking to others.

"Even very independent people still need validation in some aspects of their life; however, they are also able to accept their own self-validation if they do not get it from someone else," licensed psychotherapist Sherry Gaba said.

The last thing they want is to be with someone who hasn't done that work yet. They're instead drawn to men who can actually express their feelings and opinions without fear of being judged by others.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.