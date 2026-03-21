It’s not easy to find love. Some women are willing to stay in relationships where they do not receive as much love as they give. It may be linked to their belief that they are not worthy of better love.

Women who give everything to someone who gives them nothing may struggle with their self-esteem. It can be hard for them to feel confident in themselves. As a result, they may choose to stick around someone who treats them poorly. They may not feel worthy of true love. As outsiders, we may not understand where they are coming from. Women like this definitely have quiet reasons for continuing a relationship with someone who seems uninterested in them.

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Women who give everything to someone who gives them nothing usually have these 11 quiet reasons

1. They show love through giving

Some people are natural givers. Often, they were raised by people who showed love through actions or gifts. This taught them that to show love, they should be overly giving. Being generous is in their DNA. They don’t mind if the person they love returns the favor. More often than not, they care about what they can do to make that person happy.

Generous people make others feel loved, even if they do not receive that same love in return. It’s not always easy for them, but they are often willing to make sacrifices for other people.

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2. They have low confidence

Confidence comes naturally to some. It seems like they are born knowing their worth and being proud of who they are. For some of us, confidence can be shaky. It’s not always easy to feel good about ourselves. If a woman lacks confidence, she may struggle in relationships. She may get involved with someone who does not care for her in the same way she does them.

Low confidence is a quiet reason why someone may stay with someone who gives them nothing in return. They may think they are not good enough for anything better. It can be linked to this idea that they are not worthy. They settle for less than they deserve.

3. They believe in potential

Women can be guilty of seeing the potential in people who do not deserve it. Sometimes, a man will show signs that he is capable of being a loving partner. They may love bomb them, showing them how ‘kind’ they are. When a woman who believes in her partner's potential sees this behavior, she may stick around longer than she should. She thinks he can be that person all the time; he just needs time.

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Seeing the potential in someone can be positive. However, if you let it blind your judgment, it can be detrimental to your mental health. Women who give everything to someone who gives them nothing may think one day their partner will show up for them.

4. They fear abandonment

If someone fears abandonment, it can keep them with someone longer than they naturally would have. Some women think that once they find love, they need to hold on to it. Even if the love does not serve them the way it should, they may try to stick around. They fear that the person will leave them, even if the relationship isn’t positive.

Relationships are not easy. When someone finds a person they care for, they may not want to let them go. Even if the person gives them very little in return, their fear of abandonment can keep them in a relationship.

5. They are nurturers

Some women have a sense of warmth around them. When you spend time with them, they make you feel taken care of. It doesn’t matter what’s going on around them; they find a way to make the people around them feel loved. It’s a special gift they have. While this is often a positive trait, it can make them give too much to people who do not deserve it.

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Women can be natural nurturers. Many think of raising children when they hear that, but they are also loving in romantic relationships. Showing care can keep them in difficult relationships when they should, realistically, leave.

6. They struggle with attachment issues

Everyone has a different attachment style. This forms in childhood. Believe it or not, how our parents treated us makes a big difference in how we view relationships in the future. There are healthy attachment styles, and some that are far from healthy. A woman who gives everything to someone who gives them nothing may choose to be with someone because of their attachment style.

"An attachment disorder is a condition that affects mood or behavior and makes it difficult for people to form and maintain relationships with others. These conditions usually start in early childhood, but the effects don't stop there. In many cases, attachment issues carry over into adulthood...and can throw a wrench in your adult romantic relationships," says Amy Morin, LCSW.

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7. They are conflict-averse

If a woman is prone to giving too much and receiving nothing from her partner, she may do so to keep the peace. It can be difficult to fight for their rights in a relationship when they struggle with conflict. Sometimes, it’s easier for a woman like this to stay silent. She likely doesn’t want to rock the boat. Even if her needs aren’t being met, it can be intimidating to address these issues with their partner.

Though they may think they are keeping the peace by going along with whatever their partner says, in reality, they could be hurting their own self-esteem. It’s not easy to advocate for yourself when you fear confrontation. This can keep them devoted to someone who isn’t interested in doing the same for them.

8. They are emotionally dependent

When you are dependent on someone, it’s not easy to walk away. Even if you give them everything and they never return the favor, it can still be hard to walk away. Someone like this may not be able to fulfill their own needs. They may feel their life lacks meaning without the person in their life. Although they may not be made to feel special by that person, it’s something they depend on.

Emotional dependence can keep a woman in a bad situation. She may give everything to someone in hopes that they will give it back to her one day.

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9. They are selfless

Selfless people care more about others than they do themselves. Instead of taking care of themselves, they take care of others. This type of woman wants to give everyone the world. Instead of nurturing themselves, they nurture their relationships. It can be to their own detriment in the long run.

Selflessness is a valuable trait, but it can leave some women feeling taken advantage of. It’s not always easy to stand up for themselves when they care so much about the people in their lives.

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10. They are romantic

Are you the type of person who sees the good in everything? Maybe you romanticize even the most mundane situations? I think we have all been there at some point. A woman who is a hopeless romantic may have a hard time navigating relationships. She could give everything she has to someone who isn’t willing to give it back, but she may romanticize the whole situation. She might be able to convince herself that things are better than they actually are.

A woman like this may put romantic relationships ahead of everything else. Even if things are bad, they may choose to see the situation through rose-colored glasses.

11. They are intense

Everything can feel bigger than it does to a woman like this. She may see an intense relationship as one of substance. She likely knows she is the only person putting in effort, but when her partner returns the favor even a little, it can be enough to feed her needs. She might be able to convince herself that she is happy. With intensity comes the false idea that we are happy. The two are not always the same.

Intensity in a relationship can come with high highs, but low lows. She may be chasing that feeling of those high moments, letting bad behavior slip by as if it were not a big deal.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.