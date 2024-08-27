I'm A Professional Wedding Planner — Couples Who Make These 6 Choices Stay In Love During The Process

As couples plan a wedding, they all too often let the wedding details take precedence over the relationship. Once upon a time, there were dinner dates, texts to say, "I love you," and handholding.

But now, dinner means menu tastings, texts are sent to the wedding planner and handholding is out of the question. Instead, a bride's hands are full of clipboards, wedding notebooks, and smartphones.

A couple's life can be quickly overtaken by the world of weddings. The last thing you want is for one of you to feel neglected while the other feels "he just doesn't care!"

Every couple needs to make their relationship a priority to avoid feelings of burnout, frustration, and exasperation. Take a moment. Take a breath. Take time to make some magic that has nothing to do with wedding planning.

Couples who make these 6 choices stay in love during the process:

1. They have a monthly date, with a no-wedding talk rule

All of the "wedding talk" can take over your relationship. Once a month or once a week, set aside time to eat dinner together, grab a coffee, or go for a walk, and make one simple rule: no talking about wedding planning.

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Research shows that date nights are linked to stronger relationships and even more intimate satisfaction.

Perhaps even create a list of things you would love to try or do together over the next year and plan them out on the calendar. Also, make rules for times for "wedding talk" at home or when you are together.

Make it clear that there should be no "wedding talk" at times such as dinner or early in the morning.

2. They keep the element of surprise in their relationship

Surprise your significant other with a romantic weekend or an overnight excursion, not one where you are researching venues.

Consider planning something unusual or totally "not you." Go rock climbing, backpacking, stay on a farm, jet off to the city, or explore your hometown. Experiencing something new together can bring you closer together.

3. They remind each other of their bond

Send texts or emails or even real mail that says, "I love you," or "I am thinking about you." Leave the wedding details out of a few of these communications and simply be sweet. Show your significant other how important he or she is to you.

4. They don't forget about the 'small stuff'

Pick a date every month and on that date give each other a small but meaningful gift. Try a homemade card, a love letter, a scrapbook, or anything that means something to you and your relationship.

5. They celebrate their final 'unmarried' moments

As the wedding day draws nearer, it will be harder and harder to find time together. Ride with your sweetie and only your sweetie to and from the rehearsal and rehearsal dinner.

The wedding day is busy and these may be the last alone "unmarried" moments you spend together.

6. They continually check in with each other

Hold hands. Give hugs. Connect with your love. Be present. There is a reason you are at this moment in your life. You fell in love so make sure you don't let it get lost.

Yes, while planning your wedding, you may have to plan to stay romantic, but it is worth it. Too many couples feel disengaged and disconnected by the time the wedding day rolls around.

Wedding planning can be stressful, which doesn't equal a happy bride. Some easy ways to destress include getting enough sleep, exercising, and practicing mindfulness, according to Harvard Health.

They are surrounded by family and friends and ready to declare their enduring love but have missed out on the opportunity to stay connected and present with each other.

A little extra effort will lead to a wedding day where you and your love feel more in love than ever.

Holly Lefevre is a former wedding planner and author who shares her creative projects on her blog 504 Main.