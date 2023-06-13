If You Want A Dreamy Honeymoon, Head To These 10 Romantic Destinations

Start off your wedded bliss in these idyllic locations.
By Paula Mooney — Last updated on Jun 13, 2023
Photo: lunamarina / Shutterstock
Your honeymoon getaway ought to be the best vacation of your life, and it certainly can be, if you handle the arrangements properly. You want to pick the best and most romantic honeymoon destination possible — perfect for setting the mood.
Admittedly, there can be a lot of pressure riding on your choice. Selecting the wrong honeymoon destination is supposed to be bad luck for the marriage, at least according to many cultures.
That's why we've done the research for you to help narrow down your choices.
Here are 10 of the most romantic honeymoon destination ideas
1. Bora Bora
This set of islands in French Polynesia is the stuff of honeymoon fantasies. The water is crystal clear, with green-covered mountains in the background. For accommodations, you might have a private, over-the-water cottage with your own patch of beach. There’s also a large coral reef not far offshore, which is perfect for snorkeling in the beautiful water.
2. Paris
Perennially regarded as the most romantic city in the world, it’s no wonder Paris is a popular destination. From five-star hotels to gorgeous city views, there’s nothing lacking in this dreamy metropolis.
3. Bali
This island in Indonesia is nicknamed the Isle of the Gods. Doesn’t that sound like a heavenly vacation spot? Along with the beautiful scenery and culture of the island, it’s also excellent for privacy. Don’t miss the sunsets over the Indian Ocean. Hike up to the top of the surrounding cliff for the best views.
4. Venice
Aside from the beautiful hotels that are right on the water and the amazing history of the town, Venice is an incredibly romantic place. What could be better than a quiet gondola ride through the Grand Canal with your sweetie?
5. Cape Town
Located in South Africa, Cape Town has amazing beaches, beautiful landscapes, and plenty to do. It’s the perfect place to visit if you love outdoor recreation. You can swim, surf, or participate in other beach activities. You can also trek around the nearby mountains, and take in the beauty of the land.
6. Harbour Island
This island in the Bahamas that’s open to the public offers white sandy beaches, the clearest water you’ve ever seen, and total serenity while you sip drinks on the beach. Though there’s plenty to do, you may not wish to leave the ocean’s edge.
7. Orkney
Orkney is a popular island destination off the coast of Scotland. It’s located off the northern archipelago and is perfect for those who dream of a honeymoon on green land by the sea.
8. Florence
Italy is such a romantic country altogether that it should be no surprise to see a second city on this list. Florentine culture is rich and oozing with history. The city is also an ideal base camp if you’re looking to explore multiple nearby Mediterranean cities. Rome, Venice, and the Amalfi Coast are all not far away.
9. Aruba
For honeymooners looking to sit by the beach and relax, Aruba is an excellent choice. It has near-perfect weather all year long, with beaches that stretch the length of the 20-by-6-mile island. If you get bored lounging around the poolside, there are restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, spas, and local events to attend.
10. Santorini
Greece is a hot travel destination and Santorini is a dreamy place. You can stay in a hotel on the Grecian cliffs overlooking the water. The beaches are composed of red-and-black sand and bright blue water that’s specific to the Mediterranean Sea. It also has its own vineyards, which makes wine tasting an ideal part of your trip.
Start your marriage off right. Your spouse will be impressed with any of these choices, and you’ll build meaningful memories from the start.
Paula Mooney is a writer whose essays and articles have been featured in national print magazines such as Writer's Digest, and in major online publications like Yahoo, Examiner, and more.