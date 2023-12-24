45 Most Romantic Christmas Love Songs Of All Time

For couples, every day can be filled with romance. But at Christmas time, hearts seem to grow a little bigger and beat a little faster.

There is just something about the holiday season that makes everyone hold their loved ones just a little bit closer. Maybe it's because the year is coming to an end or because the holidays just seem magical.

Whatever the reason is, love is surely in the air.

You want to make some special memories around this time that you can hold onto forever. Memories that will keep you all warm and fuzzy in the cold weather.

Now that all your holiday shopping is done, whip up a batch of hot cocoa and cozy up by the fireplace with your special someone for some alone time. We have just the soundtrack to make your night even more special.

Here are 45 of the most romantic Christmas love songs to share with the one you love.

1. "Winter Wonderland" by Frank Sinatra

Despite its chilly, snowy subject matter, this old standard never fails to give folks the warm fuzzies. And the part about "Parson Brown," the snowman marrying the song's couple, might inspire some men to pop the question.

There are plenty of good versions of this love song, but some of our favorites were recorded by Bing Crosby, Darlene Love, and Eurythmics.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Later on, we'll conspire / As we dream by the fire

To face unafraid, the plans that we've made / Walking in a winter wonderland

2. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

Even though this Christmas classic seems to be about unrequited love or missing someone who's away during the holidays, the sentiment is still perfect for very-together couples. So snuggle and thank Santa for bringing you together.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I just want you for my own / More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true / Baby, all I want for Christmas is you

3. "Christmas Eve" by Celine Dion

This tune has kind of a similar theme to that of Mariah's song, with the basic message that lovers don't need anything for Christmas but each other.

But just like Christmas is the time for love, it's also the time for musical divas. There's certainly room for more than one on your list.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Walkin' with you in a winter's snow / Kissin' underneath the mistletoe

People smiling everywhere we go / It's Christmas Eve and they can see we're in love

4. "Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You" by Billy Squier

For those couples who like to rock out during the holidays, this is just the song. And it serves as a reminder to keep the joy and love of Christmas in your hearts all year long.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Christmas is the time to say, "I love you" / Share the joys of laughter and good cheer

Christmas is the time to say, "I love you" / And a feeling that will last all through the year

5. "This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway

A wonderful 70s R&B song that's now considered a Christmas classic, this one will really get you in the mood for love.

Other music artists like Christina Aguilera have covered the song as well, in case you're looking for a more modern version.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Presents and cards are here / My world is filled with cheer and you

This Christmas / And as I look around

Your eyes outshine the town, they do

This Christmas / Fireside is blazing bright

We're caroling through the night

6. "Merry Christmas, Darling" by The Carpenters

If you can't be together during the holidays, why not call up your special someone and serenade him or her over the phone with this lovely holiday gem?

This song is also just fine for you couples who do get to spend Christmas together because it will make you appreciate how lucky you are to be in each other's arms.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I wish you Merry Christmas / Happy New Year, too

I've just one wish on this Christmas Eve / I wish I were with you

7. "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder

If you're a fan of Stevie Wonder (and love the holiday season), this is a must-listen. Though it's popular for year-round listening, it's perfect for Christmas together-time with your honey.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Oh baby, here I am, signed, sealed delivered, I'm yours

Here I am baby

Oh, you've got the future in your hand

(Signed, sealed delivered, I'm yours)

8. "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" by Dean Martin

Though Dean Martin has a boatload of Christmas songs, this one is certainly the most romantic of them all (and catchiest). Serenade your partner with this classic, sultry song, and you'll be snuggled by the fireplace in no time.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Off with my overcoat, off with my gloves / Who needs an overcoat I'm burning with love

My heart's on fire and the flame grows higher / So I will weather the storm

What do I care how much it may storm / I've got my love to keep me warm

9. "I Want to Come Home For Christmas" by Marvin Gaye

This song is absolutely perfect for couples who have to be away from each other during the holidays. Call your love up and sing them this beautiful song by one of the greatest singers of all time.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

If I can't make it home in time / I know you'd be keeping my spirits bright

By wearing my name and trying to stop this fight / Oh, but I'd give anything to see you and the family

And that little Christmas tree

10. "Christmas Through Your Eyes" by Gloria Estefan

If you're usually a Grinch this time of year but your love starts celebrating as soon as November rolls around, tell them how much you appreciate them with a little Gloria Estefan. You can't go wrong!

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I wanna learn how to believe again / Find the innocence in me again

Through your young heart / Help me find a way, help me try

I wanna see Christmas through your eyes

11. "Last Christmas" by Wham!

Though the song references a past heartbreak, the romantic part of the song is the acknowledgment that love will come around again.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears / I'll give it to someone special

12. "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt

Though there have been countless covers, Eartha Kitt's original version of this song mentions getting an engagement ring for Christmas. What's more romantic than a holiday proposal?

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing / A ring, I don't mean on the phone

Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight

13. "Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley

Elvis sings about missing someone for Christmas, proving that the holidays aren't as happy when you can't spend it with the one you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I'll have a blue Christmas without you / I'll be so blue just thinkin' about you

Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree / Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me

14. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by Olivia Holt

Another Christmas song with lots of renditions, the sentiment is clear: Christmas is more special when you get to spend it with the person you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Pretty lights on the tree / (Christmas) I'm watching them shine

(Christmas) You should be here with me / (Christmas) Baby, please come home, ey

15. "Oh Santa!" by Mariah Carey (feat. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson)

This diva-studded song describes what it's like when the one thing you want for Christmas is that special someone.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

The trees all sparkly and gold / But inside I feel so cold

So soon as you leave the North Pole / Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?

16. "My Only Wish (This Year)" by Britney Spears

This Britney Spears Christmas song is perfect for when you don't want material things under the tree — you just want love and romance.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Santa, can you hear me? / I have been so good this year

And all I want is one thing / Tell me my true love is near

17. "Christmas Tree Farm" by Taylor Swift

There are so many romantic things about the holiday season, like mistletoe, sitting by the fire, and searching for the perfect Christmas tree — and Taylor Swift paints that picture perfectly here.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Under the mistletoe / Watching the fire glow

And telling me, "I love you" / Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm / Where every wish comes true

18. "Christmas Tree" by Lady Gaga (feat. Space Cowboy)

The official mistletoes rules only involve kissing when you're caught under it with someone. Lady Gaga takes that romance a step further here.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe / Yes, everybody knows

We will take off our clothes

19. "Cozy Little Christmas" by Katy Parry

The true meaning of Christmas is all about the simple things, like just being able to cozy up with your partner.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things (no, oh, oh, oh, oh) / 'Cause you can't buy this a-feeling (no, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do / Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you

20. "two queens in a king sized bed" by girl in red

You don't need mistletoe to kiss the person you love on Christmas.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Two queens in a king-sized bed / There's no mistletoe above our heads

But I'll kiss you anyway on Christmas day / Yeah, I'll kiss you anyway on Christmas day

21. "Glittery" by Kacey Musgraves (feat. Troye Sivan)

When being with your partner makes you feel as bright as the star on top of the Christmas tree.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

You light me up like starlight on a / Christmas tree

Every single kiss is like a / Gift to me

And I love the way you decorate my heart

22. "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" by Kelly Clarkson (feat. Ariana Grande)

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande know that the best Christmas gifts aren't material things.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Keep the mistletoe (keep the mistletoe) / A love, sweet love is what I need (what I need)

Santa, can't you hear me?

23. "Cozy With Me" by kenzie and Ant Saunders

Christmas is much better when you're cuddled up with someone.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

This Christmas I just / Wanna feel your love

This fire ain't enough / To give me warming up

When I want to be / Wrapped up in your sleeves

Wanna feel your body heat / So come get cozy with me

24. "Like It's Christmas" by the Jonas Brothers

There's something extra cheery about the holiday season, but the truth is that when you're with the person you love, every day feels like Christmas.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

And I don't wanna miss a single thing / Don't wanna put end to all this cheer

But as long as you're with me / It's always the time of the year

25. "Sleigh Ride" by Amy Grant

A classic Christmas song with many renditions, it describes the wonderful feeling of gallivanting around town in the snow on a sleigh with the person you love.

While sleigh rides may not be as easy to come by these days, you can still capture the feeling by driving around town looking at Christmas lights.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Our cheeks are nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we / We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be

Let's take that road before us and sing a chorus or two / Come on it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

26. "Mistletoe" by Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler sings about wanting to be under the mistletoe with your person instead of out doing things, something everyone in love has felt before.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I don't wanna miss out on the holiday / But I can't stop staring at your face

I should be playing in the winter snow / But I'ma be under the mistletoe

27. "Another Year" by FINNEAS

The artist FINNEAS (who you may know as Billie Eilish's brother) isn't quite in the holiday spirit in this song, but he recognizes the importance of spending it with the ones you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

But here we are again, with family or friends / Some extra time to spend, and I'm not mad about it

Don't waste a dime on me, just want your company

28. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reflect on how Christmas is extra special when you get to spend it with the person you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Thought I was done for, thought that love had died / But you came along, I swear you saved my life

And I wanna thank you, baby / 'Cause you make it feel like Christmas

29. "You Deserve It All" by John Legend

John Legend is the king of romantic songs, so play this one if you're trying to thank your person for simply being them this Christmas.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

You deserve it all (all) / You deserve it all (all)

I'll share with you and more / And you're loving me

You're so good with me / 'Cause you deserve it all

30. "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

When the only thing you want for Christmas is to know if the person you're into feels the same way about you, this Ariana Grande Christmas song is for you.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Feeling Christmas all around / And I'm trying to play it cool

But it's hard to focus when I see him walking around the room

31. "Officially Christmas" by Dan +Shay

There are a lot of things that make the holiday season finally feel real, but the most important thing of all is having the person you love by your side.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

It's already December / The snow's falling too

Then all of a sudden, it's true / It's officially Christmas

Now that I'm with you

32. "Christmas the Whole Year Round" by Sabrina Carpenter

Play this song to let your person know that as long as you're with them, it feels like Christmas every day of the year.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I don't care if snow stops falling down / Santa's come and gone, yeah he's left town

I don't need a Christmas tree / Mistletoe or red and green

All I need is you next to me / To make every night Christmas Eve

33. "Snow Angel" by Elli Moore

Elli Moore sings about how it's being with the person you love that makes Christmas feel like Christmas.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I'm not cold when you're near / You're my holiday cheer

Guess I got my snow angel this year

34. "One More Sleep" by Leona Lewis

Any couple in a long-distance relationship can relate to this song that speaks of counting the sleeps until you're together again.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

5 more nights of sleeping on my own (Yeah) (On my own) / 4 more days until you're coming home (Until you're coming home)

3 more wishes I can barely breathe / If I can make it to Christmas Eve then it's one more sleep

35. "Christmas Coupon" by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor knows that the best Christmas gifts aren't the ones that break the bank.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

I'm your Christmas coupon, baby / Save a little money with me (save it with me)

You won't find me under the tree (under the tree) / Baby, all my lovin' is free

36. "Kiss Me It's Christmas" by Leona Lewis (feat. Ne-Yo)

It's easy to get caught up in all of the excitement of Christmas and forget to slow down and truly enjoy it. This song reminds you to stop and spend some time cuddling up to the one you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

'Cause when the party is over we'll put those presents away / We can't let, just can't let that mistletoe go to waste

Oh, darling, just kiss me, it's Christmas, yeah

37. "Christmas Valentine" by Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson

A song that recognizes that Christmas is just as romantic as Valentine's Day.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Baby just be mine / Just say you'll be my Christmas Valentine

I wanna make every day a holiday with you

38. "Naughty List" by Liam Payne and Dixie

For when things get a little hot and heavy under the mistletoe.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Now we're on the naughty list / Must have been the way we kissed

Santa saw the things we did / And put us on the naughty list

39. "Make You Mine This Season" by Tegan and Sara

If you only have one thing on your Christmas list this season and it's love, this song is for you.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

You're the only girl I've got on my list / I write your name, I know it's foolish

But I chase the feeling 'cause you keep me dreaming / That I could make you mine

Make you mine this season

40. "Kissin' in the Cold" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

This song talks about how things change over the years, but when your love is built to last, you'll be kissing the same person every holiday season.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Time goes by and dreams get left for later / I can't stop the seasons

But there's one thing that I know / We'll still be kissing in the cold

41. "Home By Midnight" by Jamie Miller and Atlantic Holiday

Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just waiting for the person you love to come home, this song describes the feeling well.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

All I need / This Christmas Eve

Is you here with me, yeah

42. "With You This Christmas" by Why Don't We

Christmas just isn't the same without the person you love.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

It's cold outside when I'm without you / (Oh, oh-oh-oh)

But you make me feel so warm / (Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah)

Baby, can't you see, can't you see that I want you? / (Ooh, ooh, yeah)

Yeah, I just wanna be with you this Christmas

43. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by The Jackson 5

One of the sweetest and most innocent Christmas songs once you realize that this little boy really just saw his mom kissing his dad wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Then I saw Mommy tickle Santa Claus (tickle, tickle, Santa Claus) / Underneath his beard so snowy white

Oh, what a laugh it would have been / If daddy had only seen

Mommy kissing Santa Claus last night

44. "Baby I'm Coming Home" by Ally Brooke

If you've been away from your partner for a while, what's more romantic than showing up at their door on Christmas?

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

Don't worry this holiday 'cause / Your present is on the way, and

This year you're not alone / Oh, baby, I'm coming home

45. "One I've Been Missing" by Little Mix

Whether you've been away physically or haven't been keeping up with the romance in your relationship, this song will remind the person you're with just how much you love them.

Romantic Christmas Lyrics:

'Cause I've been one so long / But I kept holding on

'Cause I need to show you / Just how much I love you this Christmas

