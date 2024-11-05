Over 100K Men Were Asked To Describe The Woman They Truly Loved — These Are The 20 Most Emotional Responses

A TikTok video captioned “Tell me about her” inspired hundreds of thousands of men to share their love stories in just a few short sentences.

The men’s descriptions of the women they loved were shockingly beautiful. They became vulnerable, honest, and introspective about their love stories — from women they’d lost to the ones who got away and the wives of men who had been married for decades.

Here are the 20 most emotional responses from men asked to describe the women they truly loved:

1. 'She’s the moment of peace under a bridge during a thunderstorm'

In a society that prioritizes excitement and lust over “boring” safety, peaceful and stable relationships are often overlooked.

But instability, fear, and anxiety aren’t the hallmarks of a healthy long-term relationship, and many of these men agree, revealing that the calmness of love allowed them to fall deeper.

2. 'I used to have terrible nightmares. The first night I spent with her, I slept at peace'

Love can be medicinal in every sense of the word. From relieving stress to helping insomnia and curing anxiety, a loving partner helps to cultivate a safe environment in which you feel truly at ease.

The key to getting a good night’s rest starts with exactly that: a safe and comfortable environment, whether that’s a lock on your door, a fan turned on high, or your partner’s snores beside you.

3. 'She makes me feel safe and humble. I picked a ring today'

Safety is vital in any healthy relationship. The fact that this man's partner makes him feel so safe that he is picturing and planning for the rest of their lives together is a powerful thing.

4. 'She brings out the little kid in me. She makes him feel wanted and loved'

From baby talk to unpacking trauma, healthy relationships often spark a sense of vulnerability. You feel comfortable putting it all on the table without fear of being judged and know that your partner will accept you wholeheartedly.

5. 'She’s the brightest light in every room she walks into'

Everyone has heard all of the cheesy metaphors for love — she's the brightest star in the sky, rain on a calm evening, soft linen sheets in a perfectly cool room. We get it! You’re in love!

Honestly, though, love can make even the most poised man become a self-proclaimed “cheesy boyfriend.”

6. 'Even after the hard things she’s been through, she’s still soft and loving'

It's challenging not to become jaded by trauma and heartbreak. One man values his loved one's ability to do just that. She’s graceful, soft, compassionate, and loving despite the depth of hurt she’s dealt with.

7. 'Past traumas used to cause ringing in my ears. She silenced the noise and brought peace'

Having a loving partner can cultivate a safe and loving atmosphere where even the most cold and rigid people find peace. Don’t underestimate the power of it — emotionally, mentally, and of course, physically.

8. 'She inspired me to connect with my faith again because every moment I spend with her is a blessing'

Do you feel inspired to be your best, most present, and happy self when you’re around your partner? For many people, that answer is always, “Yes!”

Whether it’s faith, religion, exercise, meditation, therapy, or something entirely off the wall that sparks that growth mindset, love is a powerful motivator to change your ways.

9. 'Stargazing is my favorite pastime because I see galaxies in her eyes'

Who knew men could be so cheesy in love? Clearly, the woman this man is describing is well-loved and valued, so no matter how cringe the statement might seem under a TikTok post, how can you blame him?

10. 'She felt like home'

It’s cliché, yes, but home is where your loved ones are. You call a place home when you feel cherished, safe, and comfortable. When you find your partner, home is no longer a finite location — wherever they go, you go and happily.

11. 'If I had to redo life a million times, I choose her in every one'

Just like loyalty, compassion, and communication, commitment is essential. You could tell your partner, “I’m committed to you, and only you,” or you could adopt this man’s passionate proclamation of love. Your choice.

12. 'You can only describe her with a feeling. Sitting outside, watching the rain fall, where your mind is free of worry'

You’d be surprised by the sheer quantity of similar comments under the post, yet each one is equally emotional, vulnerable, and unique to their relationship.

13. 'She’s like a flower that blooms prettier every time I look at her'

Aging, weight fluctuations, changing hair colors, evolving styles, and waning health make no difference — she's beautiful to her partner and increasingly so.

14. 'She’s the only girl who can make me happy cry. I’m crying all the time'

Equally heartwarming and emotional, it’s clear this man has found a safe space with his partner. He can be soft and vulnerable in her presence and is comfortable sharing in emotions.

15. 'She broke my heart into a million pieces, but I still loved her with all the pieces'

Even in heartbreak, there is joy. Even in sadness, there’s nostalgia and hope. When you lose your soulmate, loved ones, and partners, it can feel unbearable, not because of the pain but because of the void of their love and presence.

You'll learn to reshape your life to fill that void, investing time in yourself or starting a new relationship, but it will always remain as a reminder of your love.

16. 'She was there to light up the darkest parts of me'

So many of the comments under the video revealed the “bigger, better, and more vulnerable” identities these men created with empowering and inspiring women by their side. From showing them how to embrace authenticity, adopt unconditional love, and give grace to their own struggles, they’ve admittedly grown both personally and in their relationships.

17. 'I’ve never been excited to grow old, but with her, I can’t stop thinking about it'

While aging is widely critiqued and stigmatized in our current culture, finding someone you want to spend the rest of your life with can make the process equally exciting and comfortable.

You no longer feel the pressure of loneliness or the fear of physical changes — you just look forward to the next stage of life with a loving partner by your side.

18. 'I see her in everything. Country songs on the radio, flowers on the side of the road, and her favorite donuts at the grocery store'

If you’re not in a relationship or despise the sweet “nothings” of your loved-up friends and family, this one might have sent a shiver down your spine. But, the nature of his heartwarming comment reminds everyone that love is more than you can explain — it’s a full-body experience.

19. 'I know the world can be bleak, but to me, she makes it so beautiful'

Amid economic hardship and social struggles, relationships tend to take a toll. You're stressed out about your life, finances, jobs, families, and struggles, and sometimes, our partners fall out of vision.

Yet true, unconditional, and emotional love, as this man describes, penetrates through the noise and chaos of the world.

20. 'She helped me find confidence and self-love. We’ve split up, but that kind of love will always linger'

Most self-help gurus and love coaches will passionately remind partners that they “can’t love someone else before they love themselves,” but testimonies like this prove them wrong.

This man might not have that relationship to lean on anymore, but the presence of her heart, compassion, and love is healthily ingrained in his self-worth — a constant reminder of their story.

