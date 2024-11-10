The 4 Most Desirable Types Of Women, According To Psychology

The Italians call it fascino; the French, je ne sais quoi. When used together, these four archetypes give you an irresistible confidence and energy that invites the pursuit of high-caliber men and inspires their loving, long-term commitment. Every woman has all four within her, but one is the most dominant.

Here are the four most desirable types of women:

1. The Femina

"The Femina" is stylish, sophisticated, and loves luxury. The epitome of femininity, she has the power to ignite deep attraction through her sensual nature. Men find her capacity to be strong, yet open, vulnerable, and self-supportive — simply irresistible. Being vulnerable with someone is very attractive, confirms a study from 2019.

Famous Femina women: Princess Grace of Monaco and Halle Berry

Why men are drawn to Femina women: She's stylish and beautiful. She's not shy about accentuating her physical beauty and being admired for it. We all know that men are visual creatures. However, she doesn't dress this way solely to please a man; she does it first and foremost for herself.

How to uncover your Femina magnetism: Tastefully accentuate your beauty. Don't be afraid to draw attention to that gorgeous neck or those shapely legs of yours. It sends a message that you are confident (even if you don't always feel like it) and that you love your looks.

2. The Carpe Diem

Warm, colorful, and energetic, "The Carpe Diem" instantly enchants and wins over men with her smile. A smile is the most attractive thing you can wear, research from 2021 confirms.

Boredom is not in her vocabulary — "fun" and "adventure" define her. She stands out from the crowd and doesn’t care what others think about her non-conformist style and way of life.

Famous Carpe Diem women: Josephine Baker and Shakira

Why men are drawn to Carpe Diem women: She’s spontaneous and adventurous. She is the living definition of Carpe Diem (seize the day). The way she mixes things up and keeps it interesting makes her a breath of fresh air to men.

Men (and women) can become bored and lose interest when a relationship becomes predictable. The Islander's chameleon-like ways keep a man on his toes. Life with her is full of pleasant surprises.

How to unleash your Carpe Diem magnetism: Be open to anything. Seizing the moment is something most women just can't seem to do. When you are the woman who can:

Take an impromptu swim in the ocean (fully clothed), instead of saying, "I can't; I just got my hair done."

Pack your bags and head to St. Bart's for a weekend of fun and sun with a day's notice, instead of saying, "I need weeks to prepare!"

You're like a "triple oasis" (shade, food, and water) to a man who is lost in the desert. While you may not free to say "Yes!" every time, be open to doing things impromptu.

3. The Regal

Selective, poised, and reserved, "The Regal" knows her power and exercises it. It takes a very strong Alpha male to be her partner.

People think she's too picky, but once you get invited to her inner circle, she's a jewel. She knows what she wants and she's going to get it.

Famous Regal women: Cleopatra and Beyoncé

Why men are drawn to regal women: She's mysterious and reserved. She opens up slowly. You won't find her blabbering on and on. This adds an air of mystery that men find desirable.

How to unveil your regal magnetism: Listen 80 percent, talk 20 percent. Be interested and ask questions. It's a win-win situation when you let him do most of the talking. Men want to be listened to, and feel known, a study from 2024 confirms.

The more you listen, the faster you discover whether he is (or isn't) right for you. It saves you both precious time.

Besides, men want to feel heard and listened to — just as much as women do. Of course, you don't want this to be an interrogation; with practice, you can achieve a graceful balance.

4. The Entrepreneur

The Entrepreneur is intelligent, independent, and focused on her work. She desires a man with whom she can build an empire; someone who takes initiative. She needs a very strong alpha male to win her heart.

Famous Entrepreneur women: Oprah Winfrey and Anna Wintour (editor-in-chief of Vogue)

Why men are drawn to Entrepreneur women: She is intelligent and stimulating. The common belief that men don't like strong, successful women is a lie.

A high-caliber man needs an intelligent woman who can stimulate him intellectually. There are few things more attractive than a woman who continues to grow consistently and has something new to share.

How to demonstrate your entrepreneur magnetism: Consistently invest in your self-growth by creating a spending plan for your education. A few ideas: take a foreign language, start a new hobby, take self-growth programs, and/or hire a mentor and travel abroad.

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.