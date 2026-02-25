A lot of us like to make excuses for our partner and believe they "just care a lot" when he does something that is controlling. It is difficult to take off the pink glasses that we put on during the honeymoon phase. However, research reinforces the importance of recognizing when a relationship is about to become more than unhealthy.

Some specific behaviors suggest you're with a controlling man who's trying to convince you he cares, but recognizing these patterns early can help you separate genuine care from control before the dynamic becomes harder to untangle.

Psychology says controlling men don’t usually announce themselves — they rely on 5 behaviors that feel like care until you realize what’s really happening:

1. He doesn't try to accommodate your schedule

If you are living on your partner’s time, there is a problem. It’s nice to have Friday as date night, but if your significant other is not willing to accommodate you if you already have something planned for that day, there is an issue. This is especially concerning if your partner uses this to manipulate you into missing out on your other plans, by saying how much he misses you and can only see you on that day.

If he is not even trying to change his schedule to accommodate yours, is he really giving back in the same way that you are? A study helped explain that if there is no support from your partner whatsoever, this is a tell-tale sign that you are being controlled.

2. He has a problem with your piercings/tattoos/hairstyle

LightField Studios via Shutterstock

When a partner tries to change you in any way, a red beacon should start blaring off in your mind. If your significant other questions why you got a certain tattoo or a certain piercing and tries to persuade you to get rid of it, he is being overly controlling.

Your significant other should love all parts of you, no matter what. A relationship should be structured on unconditional love. It is not about earning someone’s love by fitting their standards.

Couples counselor Marine Feuerman elaborated, "Maybe your partner has asked you to move in or quit your job, so you can focus on yourself while they get the upper hand in making financial decisions. Seems like they're more focused on controlling you, instead of you finding anything (or anyone) that may be better for your life."

3. He gets jealous for no reason

If your phone keeps buzzing and your partner asks who it is every single time, there is a storm brewing. Trust is important in every relationship. Constant questions about where you are or who you are with should be looked at as warning signs that your partner has trust issues. I understand that trust issues are difficult to let go of after being betrayed, but being overbearing is definitely not okay

A common problem is also being jealous of the past. It is definitely not healthy when your partner wants to know the excruciating details of all your past relationships. The past should be left in the past, and no one should be judged for it.

4. He criticizes your friends

pics five via Shutterstock

If your significant other does not want to hang out with your friends, there is a problem. But research has suggested that if your partner constantly criticizes your friends and questions why you hang out with them, this is definitely a red flag that you are in a controlling relationship.

I would assume we all make friends with people who share similar interests. We pretty much look for people who are easy to talk to and to get along with. If your significant other criticizes your friends constantly, isn’t that technically a criticism of you? You should never forget your friends, even if your significant other becomes the main priority in your life.

If your partner does not want you to see your friends anymore, that is a sure way to tell that they are too domineering. Your friends are there to support you, and your partner should be able to respect that.

5. He badmouths women in general

These could be little comments like 'all women are gold diggers' or 'no woman can stay faithful' that can slip out during conversations. Your partner may have gotten hurt multiple times, but that does not give him the right to generalize all women.

This might be a sign that your partner will always doubt you and will not consider you an equal. He would always be looking for you to mess up or do things to force you to mess up.

The main problem of a controlling relationship is making the effort to get out of it. However, the first step to recognizing the solution is figuring out the core of the problem. Talk to your partner if you have any concerns; sharing is one of the most important parts of a relationship. No one deserved to be controlled and to feel that they are not significant enough.

Lizzie Poliakova is a freelance writer specializing in love and relationships whose writing has appeared in Unwritten, CHRY-FM, YourTango, and more.