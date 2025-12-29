Similar to emotional disengagement, that's largely been coined the "point of no return" by relationship experts for the downfall of a marriage or long-term relationship, betrayal and unfaithfulness are both things that can quickly lead to a couple's demise, at least according to a 2023 study. While a partner who's unfaithful often indulges certain specific, large betrayals, there are also a number of other small habits and rituals that can break a relationship apart.

But men who actually want to be faithful almost always stay away from these things. From speaking negatively behind their partners' backs to avoiding entertaining any kind of flirting with anyone, they're careful about respecting their partners, even if it takes an added layer of intentionality and commitment.

Men who actually want to be faithful almost always stay away from these 11 things

1. Keeping secrets

According to a study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, partners who regularly keep secrets from their spouses are more likely to struggle with negativity in their everyday social interactions. Even if they're subtle and unsuspecting, these secrets create a burden that's not always visible to partners in a relationship.

From little white lies to large betrayals, the stress they cause in a relationship can quickly sabotage closeness, trust, and well-being.

2. Spending time with exes

With ex-partners, there's a lot of underlying drama and history to work through, especially for people in long-term relationships now. If they're not a co-parent or someone who's wildly important to their own lives, men who actually want to be faithful try to stay away from their ex-partners.

They only bring up an added layer of stress and frustration that even people with secure attachments struggle to cope with. Of course, there doesn't need to be romantic feelings there for it to be uncomfortable and stressful to an already struggling relationship.

3. Late-night texting

Especially considering nighttime rituals and activities like cuddling before bed are some of the most intimate times for a couple to share, small things like late-night texting can be deemed "unfaithful" in more ways than one. That's why men who actually want to be faithful almost always stay away from these things.

They'd prefer to spend these small passing moments cultivating a healthier dynamic in their relationships, even if it means leaning away from small conveniences, attention, and praise.

4. Private, intimate conversations with people

Especially for women who have been subjected to infidelity by their partners, current or past, they are much more likely to develop mental health struggles like depression that follow them throughout their lives, according to a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology.

That's why men who want to be faithful don't give any reasons for their partners to worry. They don't indulge in private, intimate conversations with people and work to steer clear of people who don't respect their boundaries out of respect for their partners.

5. Staying out late with single friends

Especially if they're prone to falling into spirals of peer pressure or being manipulated by single friends without any kind of filter or respect, men who actually want to be faithful almost always stay away from staying out late with these people.

Of course, having their own friends, social plans, and personal lives is important for these men to feed into their own identities and well-being, but if they come at the expense of personal relationship well-being, it may not be worth it.

6. Spending too much time on their phones

Of course, ignoring someone in favor of your phone, otherwise known as "phubbing," can often strain a relationship and add stress to a partner's body and mind. Spending too much time on their phones is one of the quickest ways for partners to disconnect from one another, which is why truly faithful men usually avoid spending too much time on social media or scrolling on their phones.

That's why cell phones are the inanimate objects that often harm relationships the most. They don't necessarily pressure people to cheat, but they can disconnect partners and lower mental health, which urges people to act out of character.

7. Inside jokes without their partner

While humor and shared laughter can often be an indicator of relationship well-being and satisfaction, according to a study from Personal Relationships. However, if a couple isn't naturally laughing together, but instead using passive-aggressive jokes and sarcasm as a disguise for their own humor and unhappiness, that can quickly sabotage the connection.

Even inside jokes with other people that worry a partner and make them feel excluded can be detrimental to trust, even if they seem subtle. Men who actually want to be faithful almost always stray away from these things.

8. Seeking validation from others

According to a study from PLOS One, seeking external validation can harm personal well-being, self-image, and self-esteem very quickly. It urges people to change their personalities for the sake of appeasing another person, even if it means putting their own needs and authenticity aside.

For a partner watching their spouse seek validation from others, it can be disconcerting. They're seeing a version of their spouse that they don't know or recognize, and that can be scary.

9. Comparing their partners with others

According to psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh, people who regularly compare themselves to others harm not just their own well-being, but also their relationships and professional well-being. Especially when making upward comparisons to their partners and the relationship at large, they can be detrimental to relationship satisfaction, trust, and connection.

That's why a man who actually wants to be faithful almost always stays away from these things. They prefer to set their own expectations and standards for their relationship, rather than crafting unrealistic ones for themselves and their partners to stress over.

10. 'Testing' trust with misbehavior

According to a 2015 study on mistrust, jealousy is a huge part of mistrust for couples already struggling with insecure attachments. So, if a partner is playing emotional games and "testing" the trust in a relationship, only to weaponize their partner's responses, of course they're going to feel more disconnected and unseen.

Men who want to be faithful almost always stay away from these things. They'd prefer to have an open, honest conversation about things that are bothering them, instead of trying to justify mind games and betrayal.

11. Spending time with people who normalize cheating

Whether it's friends or co-workers, men who actually want to be faithful almost always stay away from spending time with people who normalize cheating. They have their own ideas and beliefs about what's acceptable in their marriage, and if they follow them with respect and intention, these people will quickly fade out of their lives.

They don't need to be around people who pressure them to ruin the relationship that truly matters to them the most.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.