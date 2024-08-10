Over the past few weeks, you have communicated via email and telephone with someone you're interested in. It's obvious that there's "phone chemistry" and a mutual interest in meeting each other.

You agree to meet in person, but you're nervous. You wonder what you can do to make this a successful first date. According to a study, women want men to be more gentlemanly, and practice good etiquette with their date, like opening the door for them, and etc.

Men want women who are more involved in the date, especially during conversations, as this will make them want a second date. This could look like handholding, complimenting him, and drinking alcohol.

And now, for the moment of truth! Here are some rules of dating you simply must follow.

Here are 5 'old-fashioned' rules for a fab first date:

1. Visualize success.

Think about your wonderful attributes and not your faults. Take an inventory of your values, skills, talents, interests, and "heart." Leave all your negative thoughts at home.

2. Keep your expectations in check.

I know it can be easy to get caught up in the potential, and you're already writing your first name and his last in a little heart in your notebook.

This will only lead to disappointment. Don't start imagining yourself at the altar with your date. I recommend you ask yourself these three questions first:

Do I like the person? Does the conversation flow easily with one another? Is there any kind of attraction? And that's it. If you answer yes to these questions, then I recommend you be open to seeing the person again.

3. Dress appropriately.

Be presentable, neat, well-groomed, and in casual dress clothes. If you're a man, don't come to a date in a T-shirt and jeans.

For women, do not come dressed "to kill" by looking overly sensual like you are going to a nightclub. Strive to look like the guy or girl next door and someone who they would feel comfortable bringing home to their parents.

4. Use your values as your guideposts.

Know what's most important to you in your life and look to see if your date has similar feelings. Pay close attention to anything that makes you uncomfortable — your gut is usually right!

5. Be courteous and kind to your date (even if you are not interested).

This is truly the golden rule of dating. You never really know where you will see him or her again and who his or her friends are. Always treat people the way you wish to be treated

By keeping these rules of dating in mind, you will have more pleasant dating experiences. This process can truly lead you to meaningful and successful relationships.

Amy Schoen is a D.C.-based national expert in dating and relationship coaching who's helped countless couples find love.