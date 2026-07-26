Men Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Checked Out Usually Say 11 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Last updated on Jul 26, 2026

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Men aren't that hard to decode, really. This is especially true when you're trying to figure out if he's actually into the idea of starting a relationship with you. The signs he's not into you are apparent — not only in his body language, but also in what he's saying. Because there are certain casual phrases he says that indicate he's mentally & emotionally checked out and not interested in a relationship.

Men who are mentally and emotionally checked out usually say these phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'I'm not interested, sorry'

woman crying on man's bed Gustavo Fring / Pexels

It's pretty obvious what a man means when he literally tells you he isn't interested. If he's saying this, take it at face value and believe what he's saying: he's mentally and emotionally checked out. This isn't a guy who wants to be with you, and he's making it very clear.

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2. 'I'm not looking for a commitment right now'

man telling woman he won't commit Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

If he's actually mentally & emotionally clocked into you, he would want a commitment. He would be very straight up about how he'd want to settle down, and would share his dreams for the future with you. Unfortunately, if he's saying this, he's actually telling you that he's not interested in anything serious other than a physical connection.

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3. 'I'm really busy'

woman upset looking at phone RDNE Stock project / Pexels

When looking for a relationship, it's certainly a casual phrase people hear all the time. But a man who is genuinely mentally & emotionally interested in you as a person will make time for you. After all, even A-list celebrities seem to have no problem squeezing in time during tour dates to see their significant others.

When a man says this casual phrase, it can mean one of two things. If he's very insecure, he probably wants a little ego boost. If he's saying other things along with "I'm really busy," he's trying to soften the blow of his disinterest. If he's insecure, he will usually be really shy about it and stammer around you. If he's trying to soften the blow, he might even tell you upfront that he's not into you.

RELATED: 5 Traits Of Sweet, Committed Men That May Seem Like Red Flags At First

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4. Silence

forlorn sad woman looking at phone mikoto.raw Photographer / Pexels

Have you ever been stone-cold silent with someone you like? Probably not, especially if that person reached out to you. In fact, you'd most likely text them pretty frequently. With this, it's best to take a hint that he's mentally & emotionally checked out, even if the realization hurts like heck.

RELATED: 6 Signs A Man Isn't Serious About You, Even Though You Convince Yourself He Is

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5. 'You could do better than me'

man on a date with a woman Tim Douglas / Pexels

While it may sound like a compliment, a man who says this phrase is giving you a warning of sorts. He's saying that he's mentally checked out and will most likely hurt you, and doesn't want you to be disappointed when that happens. He's also well aware of your feelings towards him and is trying to let you down easy. Though it seems nice of him, consider it a red flag that he's not into you.

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6. 'I'm going to be so jealous of the guy who dates you'

man and woman drinking coffee talking John Diez / Pexels

Guys aren't very good when it comes to softening the blow of rejection or being subtle with disinterest. This is their way of being gentle when they're mentally checked out. But don't try to argue with him over this. He will just be firm about it. Instead, focus on moving on.

RELATED: 15 Subtle Signs Your Partner Doesn't Value Or Care About You, According To Psychology

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7. 'To be honest, I'm really not over my ex'

disappointed woman in car with man RDNE Stock project / Pexels

This is another way a man tries to be subtle that he's emotionally checked out, hinting that he's not interested in you, rather than telling you outright. When he says he's not over his ex, it means there's never going to be a "later time" that he will want to date you — he's just not into you.

RELATED: 7 Common Phrases The Happiest Couples Never Say To Each Other

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8. 'You're like a sister to me'

man and woman walking up subway steps Andres Ayrton / Pexels

You know how we tend to tell guys that they're "like a brother" to make sure they understand that we don't see them in a certain way? Well, this is the reverse of this statement and definitely means he's mentally & emotionally not where you are. 

RELATED: 9 Signs Of A Man Who Isn't Serious About You, According To Psychology

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9. 'Let's take a rain check'

crying woman in bed on her phone cottonbro studio / Pexels

When a man asks for a rain check, despite having plans with you, he's delaying your meetups because he doesn't want to give you the idea that there's a possibility of the two of you together. It's really that simple. Guys will delay because they don't want to reject you.

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10. 'This really isn't going anywhere'

disappointed couple on a couch Klaus Nielsen / Pexels

This is one of the more blunt but polite ways of saying that he's emotionally checked out and it's not going to happen. He's telling you up front that he doesn't see a relationship with you — not now, and not in the future. Be chill about it, and accept it like a mature person. You don't want to be with someone who isn't interested in you.

RELATED: The #1 Error Women Make When Trying To Get Men To Commit

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11. 'You're going to make some guy really happy'

man and woman sitting on outdoor bench Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels

Women say it to guys, and guys will say it right back to women. But it means the same thing: he's checked out and not interested in pursuing a relationship with you, and is trying to let you down easy. It's best to just accept it and keep on moving forward.

RELATED: If A Man Is Quietly Falling Out Of Love, He'll Change His Behavior In 11 Clear Ways

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

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