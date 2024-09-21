First dates are bad enough, but when your prospective babe makes one of these colossal errors, you know it's time to run. Whether he's leaning across the table to order on your behalf or talking about his ex who got away, you should probably cut your losses.

If a man commits these 15 mistakes on a first date, he's not worth a second:

1. He forgets your name

This should be a no-brainer. If he can't keep his ladies straight, you shouldn't be one of them. Peace and blessings!

2. He talks about his ex

First-date conversations usually revolve around the basics; jobs, where you're from, and what you do in your spare time. If the conversation deviates from this and enters into ex territory, there clearly are some unresolved feelings in orbit.

This is probably the most inappropriate time to drop an ex-bomb. Thus, we would steer clear if he keeps bringing up good times with his last lady friend.

3. He drinks too much

It's completely standard to kick back an extra vodka martini during your prep time. Who doesn't love a nice dressing drink to get you locked and loaded for a first date?! But when this sly cocktail turns into multiple, your evening may take a turn for the worse.

If your date is wasted before the appetizer, it's probably time to get the check. One Hinge poll shows that 3 in 4 singles prefer to not get drinks on a first date.

4. He's vague about his job

Ah yes. He's an entrepreneur. But what do you really do? If he's dodging work questions or giving you occupations that aren't recognized by Google, you should run for the hills as he probably lives on his parent's couch.

5. He says 'I love you'

Many individuals have suffered the "I love you" line a little too early in the dating game. If this happens after a few cocktails on your first date, you know the drill. RUN. According to a study from Abertay University, both men and women say the right time to say "I love you" the first time is around 2-3 months in.

Vija Rindo Pratama / Pexels

6. He shows up in sweats and a dirty shirt

Dressing for a first date is simple. While we don't expect Chuck Bass to walk through those doors, we also don't want to see a Justin Timberlake circa Britney-era ensemble. If your potential bae can't pull together a clean Oxford and well-fitted jeans, on to the next!

7. He smells

You would think this would be a given, but who knows anymore? If your date appears a little riper than expected or has dirt under his nails (GASP), no amount of grooming will reverse a dirty syndrome.

8. He's on his phone the whole time

If your date can't manage to step away from his phone for a meal, you should probably reevaluate this match. Unless you're handling some serious CIA operatives, you should probably put the mobile away and pay attention. If he's taking selfies at the table, that's a whole other bag of issues!

Budgeron Bach / Pexels

9. He talks about his mom too much

OMG, please don't tell us we remind you of your mother. There is something very wrong with that, and we would prefer to be considered our own entity as opposed to a reincarnation of your nearest and dearest. That's your cue.

10. He brings up his finances

While financial stability is a nice bonus for a potential love interest, discussing your salary and 401(k) at the table is in poor taste. Understated is always the way to go, and if your date can't follow this simple rule of etiquette, it's time to go!

11. He orders on your behalf

Your prospective Prince Charming decides to conquer the dinner table by ordering on your behalf. You barely know me, so how do you know that I prefer steak to salmon or vodka over gin?! Thank you, but I can make my own choices.

12. He checks out other women

If his head is turning for every booty pop roaming past your table, you should probably reevaluate your situation. If he can't keep his eyes on the prize, on to the next!

13. He sticks you with the bill

The back-and-forth banter when the check comes is cute and flirty. Until he sticks you with the entire charge. While we are totally good to pay for our share, sticking us with the entire bill is a total red flag.

14. He won't stop bragging

While that's totally dope that you summer in East Hampton and share a chopper with a Kennedy, let's keep the bragging to a minimum. If your date is dragging on and on about his trust fund on a first date, he's overcompensating for something. Au revoir!

15. He doesn't have friends

If your date drops the bomb that his friend group is slim to none, you need to peace out. Bye!

Mackenzie Johnson is a freelance specializing in love, relationship, and dating topics. She has been featured in Guest of a Guest, Clinton Herald, Business News-Press, and more.