By James Michael Sama

Despite my best efforts to keep chivalry and romance alive, there are still many people out there who think these concepts and their relatives, are all dead.

The good news is, ideas can never die, they can be revived and be immortal within any person willing to put them into action.

As long as there is just one man willing to put forth extra effort for the woman in his life, chivalry will live on.

However, I do understand the rarity of simple courtesies.

Unfortunately, many have been replaced with far less attractive and romantic alternatives. In this article, we will discuss some dating 'norms' that have found their way to common acceptance that need to go away immediately if we want a shot at bringing back real romance.

Here are 10 male dating rituals women hate most:

1. Having to keep working for their approval

The minute you feel that you have to prove your worth to the person you're with is the minute you'll know to walk away. A man or woman should be with you because they value and appreciate who you are, not what you do or how well you sell yourself to them.

2. Continuously repeating the same mistakes

A second chance means nothing if they haven't learned from their first mistake. Someone who keeps promising to change or do things differently, but repeatedly doesn't, is showing you a clear pattern that you need to recognize.

If these are issues that are causing problems for you or your life, it may be time to walk away.

3. Cheating

Some people think that second chances are acceptable. I, on the other hand, think that if someone discarded your feelings enough to cheat on you once, they'll do it again. There is no excuse for it, and you deserve better.

4. Invasion of privacy

In a healthy relationship, there is no need to hide anything. Texts, emails, Facebook messages — whatever. But that doesn't mean your partner has the right to snoop through them if you happen to leave your phone around or your computer open.

Someone who does this is showing you a massive insecurity on their part and is likely projecting their own infidelities and issues onto you. This should not be ignored.

*Note — This is assuming you haven't done anything that would make him/her suspicious or betray his/her trust.

5. "Hey, wanna hang out?" texts

(This is mostly for the guys since we are typically the ones who do the inviting). This of course only goes for situations where you want something more than just a casual arrangement with someone.

If this is a guy that you're feeling out to see if he would be a good partner in the long term, then it's important to recognize whether or not he is making a real investment in building a relationship. If the maximum effort he puts in during the courting phase is inviting you over to watch a movie on a weekend, what reason do you have to believe he will pull his weight in a committed relationship?

If you keep agreeing to go and hang out with him, you have little to no chance of him changing his ways. Why would he?

6. Lack of long-term potential

Relationships are an investment. They may not be a financial investment, but they are an even more valuable one: An investment of your time.

Of course, many of us will have flings and be in situations that are fun but we know will not last, but I think we all reach a point in our lives when it comes time to take things a little more seriously and make sure we are not wasting our time with the wrong people.

If you are the type to want to build a family someday but are staying with someone who you cannot really envision that future with, then it's time to ask yourself why you are sticking around in the first place.

7. ANY SORT OF ABUSE WHATSOEVER

Were the bold italic letters really necessary? Yes. They were.

Too many people stay in relationships where there is abuse. This doesn't *necessarily* mean there is physical abuse, but mental and/or emotional can be just as hurtful, in different ways. It doesn't matter how much you "love" someone or how much they've convinced you they love you in return, if they make you miserable more than they make you happy, you need to let them go.

8. Carrying the relationship

Relationships are a partnership. A team. A two-way street. They're supposed to enhance your life, not complicate it. If you are with someone who is complacent in life and loves, and puts no effort into you or the relationship, then it's time to re-evaluate.

Keep in mind, it's natural for people to get depressed and unmotivated at times. If this is someone you've been with for a long time, I'm certainly not saying kick him or her to the curb at the first sign of a slump. We all go through them — but what I'm referring to here is someone who is just apathetic and makes you feel like they don't care. You deserve someone who will wake up every morning and pledge to do and be the best they can for you.

9. Being unclear about intentions

One of the most common complaints I hear (typically from women…ahem, guys…) is related to the lack of direction that many 'relationships' these days have. Either complete lack of communication about intentions or just downright lying about what he or she may/may not want in the long term, in order to get what they want in the short term.

If you are looking for a serious relationship, you deserve to be with someone who has made it clear to you that they are on the same page.

10. General lack of effort in courtship

If we want to keep chivalry and courtship alive, we need to set the standard in our lives that it's the only thing we will accept. This comes from being able to openly communicate what we value and look for in a partner. It is not a "treat me this way or I'm out" type of attitude, but more of setting boundaries and expectations early on so if someone really wants to keep your attention, they will understand the level of effort they need to put in consistently in order to do so.

Planning a date rather than 'just winging it,' calling and asking a woman out rather than texting her, opening doors, pulling out chairs, some form of reciprocation from a woman rather than just assuming she is owed a man's constant efforts just because she is a woman…

If we accept lackluster treatment early on during a relationship, there is no magic pill that will make our partner spark to life after we have committed to him or her. We need to set a bar for what we will and will not accept, and then nail that bar into place. The right person will rise up to meet it when all of the wrong ones will just complain about how high it is.

***

Do you justify their actions to your friends or family? Even worse — are you justifying their actions to yourself? Making excuses for the way someone is consistently falling short in a relationship really means that you're aware of the problems, but aren't willing to admit them.

The first step towards happiness is being honest with yourself. It is not your job to carry someone through life. It is their responsibility to continuously improve both as an individual and as part of a team.

There are plenty of men and women out there who want the best for themselves, their life, and their significant other — if this is the type of person you want, and you're not with them, it might be time to start asking yourself why.

James Michael Sama is a writer, and speaker, and has been seen in feature films, book covers, and TV.